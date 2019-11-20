+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
20.11.2019 22:44:00

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EAGLE ENERGY INC. ("EGL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Suspend
BULLETIN DATE:  November 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 18, 2019 and the Company's press releases dated November 18, 2019 and November 19, 2019, effective at the opening Friday, November 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will suspended for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

HEATHERDALE RESOURCES LTD. ("HTR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  November 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders dated October 14, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis.  The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening November 22, 2019, the common shares of Heatherdale Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation


Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


36,659,377

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

Nil

shares are subject to escrow

 

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc

Trading Symbol:

HTR

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

42245Q208

(new)

 

________________________________________

MG CAPITAL CORP. ("DLP")
[formerly MG Capital Corp. ("MGX.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol
BULLETIN DATE:  November 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated October 31, 2019.  As a result, at the opening on Friday, November 22, 2019, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.  The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The acquisition by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding DLP Resources Inc. ("DLP") Shares by way of "three cornered" amalgamation as contemplated by the Amalgamation Agreement, among the Company, MG Subco and DLP dated September 26, 2019.

Consideration under the amalgamation agreement includes:

  • 32,000,000 shares in exchange for existing DLP shares;
  • 1,323,131 shares in exchange for DLP shares issued in a flow through financing @ $0.13 per share
  • 9,800,000 shares and 4,900,000 warrants in exchange for DLP units issued in a non-flow through financing @ $0.10 per unit. Each DLP unit is comprised of one DLP Share and one-half of one DLP Warrant, with each whole DLP Warrant being exercisable to acquire one additional DLP Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance at a price of $0.15 per share, subject to the Acceleration Right.
  • 1,925,000 shares as Finder's fee in relation to the amalgamation agreement issued to Haywood Securities Inc.
  • 49,042 Finder's fees warrants issued for the Flow through financing to Haywood Securities Inc., exercisable to acquire one Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance at a price of $0.13 per share; and
  • 525,000 Finder's fees warrants issued for the Non-Flow through financing to Haywood Securities Inc., exercisable to acquire one Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance at a price of $0.10 per share.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia





Capitalization:

Unlimited

common shares with no par value of which


50,558,131

common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:

3,010,000

common shares subject to CPC escrow


14,222,222

common shares held by principals subject to Tier 2 Surplus
escrow


17,777,778

common shares held by non-principals subject to Tier 2
Value escrow

Transfer Agent:


Computershare Trust

Trading Symbol:


DLP (new)

CUSIP Number:


592328108

 

The Company is classified as a "Mining Exploration" company.

Company Contact:

Robin Sudo, CFO & Corporate Secretary

Company Address:

#201 – 135 10th Ave. S., Cranbrook, BC, V1C 2N1

Company Phone Number:

250-426-7808

Company Email Address:

robinsudo@dlpresourcesinc.com

 

________________________________

SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ("SUGR") ("SUGR.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Rights Offering-Units
BULLETIN DATE:  November 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record at Monday, November 25, 2019, transferable rights to purchase Units of the Company.  One (1) right will be issued for each share held. Four (4) rights and $0.055 are required to purchase one unit, where each unit consists of  one (1)  common share and one (1) share purchase warrant.  The rights offering will expire on December 20, 2019. One (1) Share Purchase Warrant and $0.10 entitles the buyer to purchase  share of the Company up until December 20, 2021.  As at November 20, 2019,  the Company had 377,396,457 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, Friday, November 22, 2019, the shares of the Company will trade ex-rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'.  The Company is classified as a 'Research and Development in the Life Sciences' company.

Summary:




Basis of Offering:

Four (4) rights exercisable for one (1) unit at  per
$0.055 per unit



Record Date:

November 25, 2019

Shares Trade Ex-Rights:

November 22, 2019

Rights Called for Trading:

November 22, 2019

Rights Trade for Cash:

December 17, 2019 to December 20, 2019

Rights Expire:

December 20, 2019 (10:00 am MST)



Halt and Delist

The rights will be halted at noon MST, on December
20, 2019 and delisted at the close

 

TRADE DATES

December 17, 2019 - TO SETTLE – December 18, 2019
December 18, 2019 - TO SETTLE – December 19, 2019
December 19, 2019 - TO SETTLE – December 20, 2019
December 20, 2019 - TO SETTLE – December 20, 2019

Rights Trading Symbol:

SUGR.RT

Rights CUSIP Number:

865001 14 3

Subscription Agent and Trustee:

Computershare Investor Services Inc

Authorized Jurisdiction(s):

All provinces and territories in Canada (other than Quebec)

 

A TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin will be issued to list and trade the Share Purchase Warrants upon expiry of the Rights Offering and evidence that satisfactory distribution has been filed with the Exchange.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 15, 2019 and the Rights Offering Circular which will be made available on www.sedar.com on November 25, 2019.

The Company's Rights Offering Circular has been filed with and accepted by the  TSX Venture Exchange.

________________________________________

TELO GENOMICS CORP. ("TELO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  November 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors October 24, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis.  The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Friday, November 22, 2019, the common shares of Telo Genomics Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Biotechnology Research &/or Development' company.

Post - Consolidation


Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


13,306,309

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

nil

shares are subject to escrow

 

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc

Trading Symbol:

TELO

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

87975M208

(new)

 

________________________________________

TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TIL")
[formerly Till Capital Ltd. ("TIL")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change
BULLETIN DATE:  November 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated October 23, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening November 22, 2019, the common shares of Till Capital Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Till Capital Ltd. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'Financial Services' company.

Capitalization:

11,000,000

Restricted Voting Shares


1,000,000

Preference shares


3,191,462

Restricted Voting Share are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil


 

Transfer Agent:

Olympia Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

TIL

(unchanged)

CUSIP Number:

886790104

(new)

 

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

ATORO CAPITAL CORP. ("TTO.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 20, 2019
NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 5, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated November 4, 2019 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, November 22, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_____________________________________________

ZIDANE CAPITAL CORP. ("ZZE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  November 20, 2019
NEX Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated November 1, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2) two old for (1) one new basis.  The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening November 22, 2019, the common shares of Zidane Capital Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Capital Pool Company' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


1,225,276

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

525,000

shares are subject to escrow

 

Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

ZZE.H

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

98953U203

(new)

 

________________________________________

19/11/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BITTERROOT RESOURCES LTD. ("BTT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  November 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Discretionary Waiver Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 29, 2019:

Number of Shares:

2,125,000 flow-through shares


1,425,000 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.04 per flow-through share


$0.025 per non-flow-through shares



Number of Placees:

9 Placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Michael Carr

Y

500,000 f/t

George Sanders

Y

625,000 f/t

Joseph Carr & Associates

Y

1,000,000 nf/t

 

Finder's Fee:

Echelon Wealth Partners - $560.00 and 14,000 Finder's Warrants that are
exercisable into common shares at $0.05 per share for a two year period

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 15, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  November 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 20, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RESOLVE VENTURES INC. ("RSV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  November 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Second and Final Tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 3, 2019:

Number of Shares:

190,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.075 per share



Warrants:

190,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 190,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.09 for a five year period



Number of Placees:

2 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. $6,000 cash and 80,000 broker warrants payable

(both Tranches)

Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.09 for 5 years from
closing

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

SONORO METALS CORP. ("SMO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Amendment, Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  November 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 5, 2019, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 3, 2019:

Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. – 60,690 Units; 60,690 Finder's Warrants


Canaccord Genuity Corp. – 7,000 Units; 7,000 Finder's Warrants

 

Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant is exercisable into a common share at a price of $0.27 for a period of one year from the date of issuance.

Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at price of $0.27 for a period of one year from the date of issuance.

________________________________________

TRACKX HOLDINGS INC. ("TKX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE:  November 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 216,666 bonus shares and 1,083,333 bonus warrants in consideration of an arm's length Promissory Note in the amount of US$300,000. The bonus warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.18 per share for a one year period.

________________________________________

VICTORIA GOLD CORP. ("VIT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  November 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:26 a.m. PST, November 20, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, due to imbalance of orders; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VICTORIA GOLD CORP. ("VIT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  November 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, November 20, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VON CAPITAL CORP. ("VON.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE:  November 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver, British Columbia to Toronto, Ontario.

________________________________________

ZOOMAWAY TRAVEL INC. ("ZMA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  November 20, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Business Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 6, 2019, between Zoomaway Travel Inc. (the "Company") and two (2) arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors") whereby the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Tieritup Inc. – a private digital asset based corporation and creator of the Tripsee Travel Platform.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the $67,000 purchase price was satisfied though the issuance of 670,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed value of $0.10 per share. 

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 23, 2019.

________________________________________

