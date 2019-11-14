|
14.11.2019 02:02:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CONIC METALS CORP. ("NKL")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the opening, Friday, November 15, 2019 the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Investment Issuer'.
Pursuant to a Plan of Arrangement (the "Arrangement") between Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27") and Pala Investments Limited ("Pala"), Cobalt 27 transferred to the Company certain cobalt and nickel assets, including the 8.56% joint venture interest in the Ramu nickel-cobalt mine and integrated refinery, a royalty portfolio on future projects, and certain equity positions including equity in Giga Metals Corporation. Under the Arrangement, a total of 69,972,131 common shares of the Company were distributed to former shareholders of Cobalt 27 (other than Pala) on the basis of one common share of the Company for every one Cobalt 27 share held. A total of 8,263,082 common shares of the Company were distributed to Pala pursuant to the Arrangement, representing 9.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
83,465,472
common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
5,500,561
common shares
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
NKL
CUSIP Number:
20731T 10 0
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 28, 2019 and Listing Application dated November 4, 2019 and filed on SEDAR on November 7, 2019.
Company Contact: Justin Cochrane, Chief Executive Officer
Company Address: Suite 401, 4 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5H 1B6
Company Phone Number: 647-846-7765
Company Email Address: info@conicmetals.com or justin@conicmetals.com
________________________________________
INCEPTUS CAPITAL LTD. ("ICI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 11, 2019, effective at the open, Friday, November 15, 2019trading in the shares of the Company will be Suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated November 13, 2019, the shares of the Company were Halted from trading.
________________________________________
PETRODORADO ENERGY LTD. ("PDQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated October 9, 2019 and October 10, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading effective at the open, Friday, November 15, 2019.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
CAPRICORN BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS INC. ("CAK.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019
TSX Venture NEX Company
Effective at the opening, Friday, November 15, 2019, the securities of Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated July 15, 2019, a news release was issued on November 12, 2019, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed acquisition. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.
________________________________________
LIGHTSPEED DISCOVERIES INC. ("LSD.H")
[formerly MONSTER URANIUM CORP. ("MU.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019
TSX Venture NEX Company
Pursuant to a director's resolution dated November 5, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Friday November 15, 2019, the common shares of Lightspeed Discoveries Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Monster Uranium Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
10,495,516
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
LSD.H
NEW
CUSIP Number:
53228K100
NEW
________________________________________
19/11/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:26 a.m. PST, November 13, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP. ("CCE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 04, 2019:
Number of Shares:
9,674,153 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.26 per share
Warrants:
9,674,153 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,674,153 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.35
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
38 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd.
Y
1,308,000
(Jody Dahrouge)
David Hodge
Y
190,000
Zimtu Capital Corp.
Y
5,061,500
(N/A N/A)
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$364.00 cash
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$3,149.98 cash
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
CONDOR RESOURCES INC. ("CN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 30, 2019:
Number of Shares:
4,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
2 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CONSOLIDATED WOODJAM COPPER CORP. ("WCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,292,560 shares to settle outstanding debt for $463,628.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Eastfield Resources Ltd.
Y
$463,628
$0.05
9,272,560
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP. ("DHR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 09, 2019:
Number of Shares:
12,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
12,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,000,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.10
Warrant Term to Expiry:
1 Year
Number of Placees:
26 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Richard Gilliam
Y
4,000,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
EESTOR CORPORATION ("ESU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12 p.m. PST, November 13, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 22, 2019:
Number of Shares:
1,750,000 subordinate voting shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Number of Placees:
4 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Sharon Andrea Castelino
Y
500,000
Mathieson & Associates
Insurance Ltd. (Dan Mathieson)
Y
125,000
Peter Deeb
Y
625,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
INCEPTUS CAPITAL LTD. ("ICI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, November 13, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LABRADOR TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,519,588 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt of $175,979.42.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 8, 2019:
Number of Shares:
6,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.07 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
4 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
A. Paul Gill
Y
600,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
MITHRANDIR CAPITAL CORP. ("GMER.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Qualifying Transaction
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 11, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 11:47 a.m. PST, November 12, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, November 13, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED ("PEA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2019:
Number of Shares:
38,937,850 subscription receipts ("Subscription Receipts")
Purchase Price:
$0.86 per Subscription Receipt
Warrants:
None
Number of Placees:
81 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
Number of
Charle Gamba
Y
116,258
Charles Boulanger
Y
174,418
Myron Tetreault
Y
353,849
Alfred Sorensen Holdings Ltd.
(Alfred Sorensen)
Y
2,325,581
Electron Capital Partners, LLC
Y
9,884,000
Erikson National Energy Inc.
(Mark Horrox)
Y
23,255,813
Finder's Fee:
cash commissions of $2,305,358.20 to be paid to Haywood Securities Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement on October 11, 2019 and October 17, 2019 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a filing a share sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 20, 2019, between POET Technologies Inc. (the "Company") and DenseLight Semiconductor Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (the "Purchaser"), a company organized by China Prosper Group on behalf of China-based consortium of investors. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of DenseLight Semiconductors Pte. Ltd. (the "Subco"), a Singapore-based subsidiary of the Company.
As consideration for the Agreement, the Purchaser shall pay the Company a net cash consideration equal to USD$26,000,000 and USD$4,000,000 as earn-out payment. The earn-out payment is subject to certain revenue achievements by the Subco.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 04, 2019, August 20, 2019, October 25, 2019, October 30, 2019 and November 08, 2019.
________________________________________
VIZSLA RESOURCES CORP. ("VZLA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement dated September 13, 2019 (the "Agreement"), between Vizsla Resources Corp. (the "Company") and Canam Alpine Ventures Ltd. ("Canam"). Canam holds the option (the "Option") to acquire minerals rights, infrastructure and processing facilities comprising the Panuco-Copala ("Panuco") camp in Sinaloa, Mexico (the "Property").
Canam will receive total consideration of 18,000,000 common shares of Vizsla as follows: (a) 6,000,000 shares will be issued on closing of the acquisition; (b) 6,500,000 shares will be issued upon definition of a resource greater than 200,000 gold equivalent ounces and; (c) 5,500,000 shares will be issued upon exercise of the Option.
To exercise the Option from the underlying Property owners, Vizsla is required to make staged cash payments totaling US$43,000,000 over 72 months. Vizsla is also required to incur work exploration expenditures of US$3,423,000 within 24 months.
A finder's fee of 750,000 shares will be paid to Doug Seaton.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: Not applicable.
For further information please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 17, 2019 and November 6, 2019.
_______________________________________
WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 29, 2019:
Number of Shares:
750,000 Flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.40 per share
Number of Placees:
2 Placees
Finder's Fee:
GloRes Capital Inc. $18,000 cash and 45,000 warrants payable.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("WELL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 16,754 shares at $1.15 per share to settle outstanding debt for $19,267.10.
Number of Creditors:
17 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 22, 2019:
Number of Shares:
1,282,052 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.39 per share
Number of Placees:
1 Placees
Finder's Fee:
Qwest Investment Fund Management will receive a finder's fee of $35,000 and
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 11, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
