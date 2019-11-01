TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CORTUS METALS INC. ("CRTS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Amended and Restated Prospectus dated August 30, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective September 4, 2019 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $220,000 (2,200,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open November 5, 2019 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on November 5, 2019. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia







Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

4,800,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 2,600,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering





Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol:

CRTS.P CUSIP Number:

22080M108 Agent:

Haywood Securities Inc.





Agent's Warrants: 110,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 30, 2019

Company Contact: Chris Beltgens Company Address: 717-1030 W. Georgia St. Vancouver, BC V6E 2Y3 Company Phone Number: 604-282-6372 Company Email Address: chris.beltgens@gmail.com

________________________________________

19/11/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 15, 2019:

Number of Shares: 25,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 25,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 16 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares Hernan Zaballa Y 1,250,000 Willem Fuchter Y 1,875,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 8,000,000





Finder's Fee:



Haywood Securities Inc $8,100.00 cash



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD. ("BMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 2, 2019, between Golden Copper Corp. (the "Vendor") and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire a 100% interest in 38 claims, located 35 kilometers from downtown Sudbury, Ontario.

Pursuant to the Agreement, to purchase 100% interest in the claims owned by the Vendor, the Company must pay $5,000 and issue 1,875,000 Common Shares to the Vendor.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated October 4, 2019.

________________________________________

NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC. ("NAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12.57 p.m. PST, October 31, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC. ("NAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, November 1, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated September 13, 2019, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the Company's proposal to settle debt with shares which adds a creditor to the settlement. The settlement will now consist of 211,643 shares at a deemed price of $3.88 per share to settle outstanding debt for $820,279.48.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6.28 a.m. PST, November 1, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an agreement dated August 22, 2019 (the "Agreement") between Stellar AfricaGold Inc. ("Stellar") and Rida Mining Ltd. ("Rida").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has sold a 100% interest in its Balandougou project, Khartoumn (Sudan) to Rida for aggregate consideration of US$3.85m, payable in instalments through January 15, 2021. The first instalment of US$1.85m has been received by the Company.

The Exchange has been advised that the Company has obtained shareholder approval for the Agreement.

A cash fee of 2.5% will be paid to the African Bureau of Mining Consultants as sale proceeds are received by the Company.

For further information please refer to the Company's information circular dated September 19, 2019 as well as the Company's news releases dated August 22, 2019, September 11, 2019 and October 30, 2019 available on SEDAR.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

GOLDEN QUEEN MINING CONSOLIDATED LTD. ("GQM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 1, 2019

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 28, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4, section 2.3 (iv).

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

