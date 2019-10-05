|
05.10.2019 03:25:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on October 3, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
BTRU
2
Betteru Education Corp
Audited annual financial statements,
2019/03/31
management's discussion and analysis
relating to the audited annual financial
statements and certification of the foregoing
filings as required by National Instrument 52-
109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers'
Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the
Annual Filings)
BTRU
2
Betteru Education Corp
Interim financial statements, management's
2019/06/30
discussion and analysis relating to the
interim financial statements, and certification
of the foregoing filings as required by
National Instrument 52-109 Certification of
Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim
Filings
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
GREEN RISE CAPITAL CORPORATION ("GRCC")
[formerly Green Rise Capital Corporation ("GRCC.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Private Placement- Non-Brokered, Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction ("QT") of Green Rise Capital Corporation (the "Company") described in its Filing Statement dated August 29, 2019. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.
Pursuant to a definitive agreement dated March 1, 2019 as amended on June 7, 2019, August 2, 2019 and September 30, 2019 between the Company, its wholly owned subsidiary, Green Rise Foods (Leamington) Acquisition Corp. ("Subco"), and Bull Market Farm Inc. ("Bull Market"), a total of 30,000,000 common shares of the Company were issued at a deemed price of $0.20 per share to the Bull Market shareholders in exchange for all the existing Bull Market outstanding shares. Bull Market amalgamated with Subco and amalgamated entity became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
Private Placement –Non-Brokered
Prior to the completion of the QT, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts resulting in the issuance of the following common shares of the Company:
Number of Shares:
18,343,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per common share
Number of Placees:
34 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Vincent Narang
Y
2,046,875
Lal Narang
Y
2,046,875
Sandy Basolini
Y
1,000,000
Rick Paolone
Y
2,743,750
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,000,000
1 placee
Reinstated for Trading
Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 59,731,690 common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow: 44,525,527 common shares
Escrow Period: 36 months
Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol: GRCC (same symbol with .P removed)
CUSIP Number: 39327 Q 106 (same)
The Company is classified as a "Crop Production" company (NAICS 111)
Effective at the opening, October 8, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
Company Contact: Vincent Narang, CEO
Company Address: Suite 301, 47 Colborne Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5E 1P8
Company Phone Number: (416) 294-2881
Company email: vnarang@greenrisecapital.ca
Company Web Site: www.greenrisecapital.ca
_________________________________________
HUT 8 MINING CORP. ("HUT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, under the symbol "HUT".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "HUT" on TSX Venture Exchange after October 7, 2019, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.
________________________________________
JESSY VENTURES CORP. ("SARG.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated August 19, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective August 20, 2019 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date:
At the market open October 8, 2019 the Common shares will be
listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on October 8, 2019. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
4,000,000
common shares will be issued and outstanding at the
closing of the offering
Escrowed Shares:
2,000,000
common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of
the offering
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc
Trading Symbol:
SARG.P
CUSIP Number:
47703L104
Agent:
Leede Jones Gable Inc
Agent's Warrants:
200,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder
to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share
for a period of 24 months from listing date
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 19, 2019.
Company Contact:
Simon Tso
Company Address:
605-815 Hornby St. Vancouver, BC V6Z 2E6
Company Phone Number:
604-721-9191
Company Email Address:
simon@zeuscapital.ca
________________________________________
LOOPSHARE LTD. ("LOOP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by directors September 30, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Tuesday, October 8, 2019, the common shares of Loopshare Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
11,307,562
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
LOOP
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
543527204
(new)
________________________________________
NEX Company
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019
NEX Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia & Ontario Securities Commissions on October 3, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
EGD.H
NEX
Energold Drilling Corp.
Interim financial report, interim management's discussion and analysis, and certification of interim filings.
2019/06/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
19/10/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. ("ANK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
1,900,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
October 3, 2019
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
October 3, 2020
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.35
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,900,000 shares with 1,900,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 3, 2017.
________________________________________
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. ("XLY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 25, 2019:
Convertible Debenture
$122,851,094.60
Conversion Price:
Convertible into 151,668,018 common shares at $0.81 per share for a three year term
Maturity date:
September 25, 2022
Top-Up Rights:
The placee is granted Top-Up Rights and Pre-Emptive Rights to permit the Placee to maintain its percentage ownership in the Company's shares, on a fully-diluted basis, with respect any securities or dilutive securities of the Company that are currently outstanding.
Interest rate:
4% per annum
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
1213509 B.C. Ltd. (Imperial Brands PLC)
Y
151,668,018
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 25, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CANADABIS CAPITAL INC. ("CANB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 9, 2019 between CanadaBis Capital Inc. (the "Company"), 2103157 Alberta Ltd., Travis McIntyre, and Kimberley McIntyre (collectively, the "Vendors") whereby the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of 2103157 Alberta Ltd. operating as Indicative Collection located in Red Deer, Alberta. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire ownership of the Vendor's shares by paying a cash consideration of $100.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated July 2, 2019.
___________________________________________
EMERITA RESOURCES CORP. ("EMO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, October 4, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 2, 2019:
Number of Shares:
9,700,000
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
9,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,700,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.06 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
5 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
David Woolford
Y
6,200,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated October 2, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
EVERGOLD CORP. ("EVER")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Reference is made to our bulletin dated October 2, 2019, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.
We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company, which were listed at the close of business October 3, 2019, commenced trading at the opening of business on Friday, October 4, 2019.
The Company has completed its public offering (the "Offering") securities prior to the opening of market on October 4, 2019. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $3,450,000.00 the Offering consisted of the sale of 17,250,000 units of the Company ("Units") at $0.20 per Unit with each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of a Common Share purchase warrant, each whole Common Share purchase warrant of which is exercisable into a Common Share at $0.25 per Common Share for 24 months. In connection with the Offering, the Company has issued 1,207,500 compensation warrants to the agent with each compensation options exercisable into a Common Share at $0.20 per Common Share for 24 months.
________________________________________________
FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated September 6, 2019 between Falcon Gold Corp. (the "Company") and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (the "Vendor") whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in and to 5 mining claims in Bruce Lake located near Red Lake, Ontario. Consideration is $58,000 cash, the payment of which is staged over a four year period, and 500,000 common shares. The Vendor will retain a 1.5% NSR of which the Company may repurchase 0.75% for $400,000 cash.
________________________________________
FILO MINING CORP. ("FIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering, Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019May 11, 2001
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Prospectus-Share Offering
Effective August 23, 2019, the Company's Prospectus dated August 23, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia). The receipt also evidenced that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador and a receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on August 30, 2019, for gross proceeds of $20,006,250.
Agents:
BMO Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., Haywood Securities Inc. and Cormark Securities Inc.
Offering:
7,275,000 shares
Share Price:
$2.75 per share
Greenshoe Option:
The Agents were able to over-allot the shares in connection with this Offering and the Company granted to the Agents an option to purchase additional shares, up to 15% of the Offering, at $2.75 per share, for a period of 30 days from and including August 30, 2019. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Greenshoe Option was not exercised by the Agents.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l
Y
1,818,182
For further information, refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 23, 2019 and news release dated August 30, 2019, which are available under its profile on SEDAR.
Private Placement-Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 12, 2019:
Number of Shares:
7,272,727 shares
Purchase Price:
$2.75 per share
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l
Y
7,272,727
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 30, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.
________________________________________
GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION ("GCN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2019:
Number of Shares:
600,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per share
Number of Placees:
6 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
George Sanders
Y
196,667
Gary Moore
Y
40,000
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. - $2,352 cash and 19,600 finder's warrants
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 26, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.
________________________________________
ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 11,674,465 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $700,468.00 at a deemed price of $0.06.
Number of Creditors:
7 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Insider=Y/
Amount
Deemed Price
# of
Alex Romanov
Y
$22,667.00
$0.06
377,783
Bruce Reilly
Y
$22,667.00
$0.06
377,783
Anthony DeCristofaro
Y
$22,667.00
$0.06
377,783
Mark Thimming
Y
$11,282.00
$0.06
188,033
Bob MacBean
Y
$9,185.00
$0.06
153,083
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
MILLROCK RESOURCES INC. ("MRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 654,703 shares to settle outstanding debt for $58,923.28.
Number of Creditors:
6 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
Creditor
Progroup=P
Owing
per Share
# of Shares
Greig Beischer
Y
$22,500
$0.09
250,000
Roland Butler
Y
$5,625
$0.09
62,500
Larry Cooper
Y
$7,458.75
$0.09
82,875
Peter Chilibeck
Y
$5,625
$0.09
62,500
Kyle Negri
Y
$7,769.53
$0.09
86,328
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 1, 2019:
Convertible Debenture:
$182,000 principal amount
Conversion Price:
Convertible into 455,000 units consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant at $0.40 principal amount per share until maturity.
Maturity date:
two years from issuance
Warrants:
Each warrant will have a term of four years from the date of issuance and entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.50.
Interest rate:
12% per annum
Number of Placees:
5 Placees
Agent's Fee:
5% of the funds raised payable to IBK Capital Corp
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated September 20, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
PURE NICKEL INC. ("NIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 04, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on September 24, 2019:
Number of Shares:
2,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.05 per share
Warrants:
1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
CDN$0.12 for a two (2) year period
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Units
Robert David Russell
and Liann Karolyn Russell JT TEN
Y
2,000,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
RESAAS SERVICES INC. ("RSS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
10,000,000
Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 24, 2020
Forced Exercise Provision:
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.25 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.30
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.20
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,000,000 shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 27, 2018.
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
2,000,000
Expiry Date of Warrants:
May 31, 2020
Forced Exercise Provision:
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.25 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.
Original Exercise Price of Warrants
$0.30
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.20
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,000,000 shares with 2,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 3, 2019.
________________________________________
STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 5, 2019:
Number of Shares:
1,777,500 shares
1,211,111 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.08 per share
$0.09 per flow-through share
Warrants:
1,777,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,777,500 shares
1,211,111 flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 1,211,111 flow-through share
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 per share purchase warrant for a two year period
$0.12 per flow-through share purchase warrant for a two year period
Number of Placees:
8 placees
Finder's Fee:
Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $7,630 cash and 84,777 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant is exercisable for a flow-through share at $0.09 for 18 months from the date of issue.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated July 30, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
UNIVERSAL MCLOUD CORP. ("MCLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 30, 2019, June 10, 2019 and June 11, 2019:
Convertible Debenture
$23,507,500
Conversion Price:
Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant at $0.50 per unit.
Maturity date:
36 months following the closing of the offering
Warrants
Each warrant will have a term of five years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.75 per common share.
Interest rate:
10% per annum
Number of Placees:
382 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Units
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
[ 13 placees]
1,379,500
Finder's Fee:
$299,355 plus 598,710 compensation options payable in aggregate to Canaccord Genuity Corp, Raymond James Ltd., Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC, Mackie Research Capital Corporation. Compensation options are exercisable at $0.50 for three years.
________________________________________
ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 3, 2019:
Number of Shares:
3,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.35 per share
Warrants:
1,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.50 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
15 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Francis Dube
Y
100,000
Artisan Investments Inc.
(Greg Fenton)
Y
857,143
Brian Bosse
Y
57,143
Finder's Fee:
$11,970 payable to Leed Jones Gable
$630 payable to PI Financial Corp.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated September 12, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
NEX Company
BLUENOSE GOLD CORP. ("BN.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2019
NEX Company
Effective at 10.07 a.m. PST, October 4, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
