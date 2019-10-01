TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A-LABS CAPITAL IV CORP. ("ALCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Resume Trading

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated September 26, 2019, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 19, 2019.

________________________________________

ARTEMIS GOLD INC. ("ARTG")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, the common shares of Artemis Gold Inc. (the 'Company') will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Issuer'.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

48,180,105 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 17,889,155 common shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: ARTG CUSIP Number: 04302L 10 0

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated August 28, 2019 which is filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Chris Batalha Company Address: Ste. 3083, Three Bentall Centre 595

Burrard Street P.O. Box 49298

Vancouver, British Columbia

V7X 1L3 Company Phone Number: 604 558-1107 Company Email Address: info@artemisgoldinc.com

________________________________________

ATLANTA GOLD INC. ("ATG.H")

[formerly Atlanta Gold Inc. ("ATG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Atlanta Gold Inc. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of October 2, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from ATG to ATG.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued May 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_____________________________________

BORDER PETROLEUM LIMITED ("BOR.H")

[formerly Border Petroleum Limited ("BOR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Border Petroleum Limited (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of October 2, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from BOR to BOR.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued August 7, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

__________________________________

DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC ("DAU")

[formerly ASHANTI GOLD CORP. ("AGZ") and DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC ("DAU")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Amalgamation, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, the common shares of Ashanti Gold Corp. ("Ashanti") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of the Company's shares results from a business combination between Ashanti and Desert Gold Ventures Inc. – a TSXV listed company ("Desert"), pursuant to a three-cornered amalgamation under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

Under terms of the amalgamation, Ashanti will amalgamate with Desert's newly formed BC incorporated subsidiary ("Subco") and Ashanti shareholders (other than Subco) will receive 0.2857 of Desert shares for each common share held. Ashanti will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Desert.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated April 12, 2019 and news releases dated March 11, 2019, April 1, 2019, May 14, 2019 and August 22, 2019.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL BETHLEHEM MINING CORP. ("IBC.H")

[formerly International Bethlehem Mining Corp. ("IBC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, International Bethlehem Mining Corp. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of October 2, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from IBC to IBC.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

INTERNATIONAL CORONA CAPITAL CORP. ("IC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated January 4, 2019, February 5, 2019, April 3, 2019, May 8, 2019, May 17, 2019 and September 30, 2019.

________________________________________

A-LABS CAPITAL IV CORP. ("ALCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4.25 a.m. PST, September 30, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CALLINEX MINES INC. ("CNX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 10, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,020,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 1,010,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,010,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.00 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 10 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Max Porterfield Y 200,000 Michael Louie Y 40,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CARDIOCOMM SOLUTIONS, INC. ("EKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 226,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated December 10, 2018.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

CLEARFORD WATER SYSTEMS INC. ("CLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 bonus warrants in connection with US$500,000 loan made available to the Company. The Loan will bear interest at 11% payable semi-annually and mature ten years from the date of the advance, and shall have a setup fee of 4% for the loan.

Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.20 for a period of five years.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 26, 2019.

_______________________________

DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 404,722 shares to settle outstanding debt for $113,322.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Gillian Kearvell Y $20,000 $0.28 71,429

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective September 24, 2019, the prospectus supplement of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") dated September 17, 2019 (the "Prospectus Supplement"), to a short form base shelf prospectus dated August 19, 2019 (with the Prospectus Supplement, the "Prospectus"), qualifying the distribution of 34,945,000 trust units, excluding underwriter's over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on September 24, 2019 for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$166,767,750 (including underwriter's over-allotment exercise).

Offering: 40,185,000 trust units (includes 5,240,000 units of underwriter's over-allotment option that was exercised in full)



Unit Price: CDN$4.15 per trust unit



Underwriters: RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., TD Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., GMP Securities L.P. and Raymond James Ltd.



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of CDN$7,208,176.50 in cash.

For further details, please refer to the Trust's Prospectus Supplement dated September 17, 2019 and news releases dated September 24, 2019, September 17, 2019 and September 16, 2019.

________________________________________________

EXPLOR RESOURCES INC. ("EXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 22, 2019.

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share







Warrants: 5,000,000 warrants to purchase 5,000,000 common shares



Warrant exercise price: $0.10 for a 24-month period following the closing date



Number of Placees 1 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation Nil



Finder: Nil

The Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the Private Placement on September 18, 2019.

RESSOURCES EXPLOR INC. ("EXS")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 septembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé le 22 août 2019.

Nombre d'actions : 10 000 000 d'actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 5 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 5 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,10 $ pour une période de 24 mois jusqu'à la date de clôture.







Nombre de souscripteurs : 1 souscripteur



Participation initié / Groupe Pro : Nil



Intermédiaire : Nil

La société a émis un communiqué de presse annonçant la clôture du placement privé le 18 septembre 2019.

________________________________________

HAPPY CREEK MINERALS LTD. ("HPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 13, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,793,572 flow through shares

4,779,664 non-flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per flow through share and $0.12 per non-flow through share



Number of Placees: 22 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares David Blann Y 580,000 Segsworth Family Trust

416,666 (Walter Segsworth)



Michael Cathro Y 80,000 Richard Lee Y 143,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 [2 Placees]











Finder's Fee: $8,400 cash and 70,000 warrants payable to PowerOne Capital Markets Limited

$16,585.80 cash and 134,050 warrants payable to Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.

$73,493 cash and 337,450 warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$1,960 cash and 14,000 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

$8,750 cash and 62,500 warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

*Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.17 per share for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

GOLDON RESOURCES LTD. ("GLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 23, 2019:

Number of FT Shares: 827,500 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.65 per flow through share



Warrants: 827,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 827,500 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $1.00



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 13 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Jameila Hope $17,940.00 cash Scott Baxter $4,680.00 cash; 7,200 warrants John Newell $2,106.00 cash; 3,240 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $16,516.50 cash; 25,410 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.65



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Exercisable for 2 years following the closing date

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 9,253,800 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 9,253,800 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,253,800 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 17 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. $7,000.00 cash; 70,000 warrants Arlington Group Asset Management Limited $39,900.00 cash; 399,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Expiry 3 years from closing. Same terms as purchasers.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated February 19, 2019, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 13, 2019 and Jun 12, 2019:

Convertible Debenture $408,000.00



Initial Conversion Price: $0.07 per common share



Term of Maturity: September 15, 2019



Interest Rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares John Wisbey Y 5,828,571

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.03 a.m. PST, September 30, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

METALLIC MINERALS CORP. ("MMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.03 a.m. PST, September 30, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. ("NSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 13, 2019:

Number of Shares: 18,990,292 shares



Purchase Price: $0.085 per share



Warrants: 18,990,292 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,990,292 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a one year period, subject to an acceleration clause.





$0.20 in the second year, subject to an acceleration clause.



Number of Placees: 9 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares 1105953 B.C. Ltd. (Craig Goodwin) Y 588,235 Kal-Mad Enterprises Inc. (Bryan Carson) Y 450,000 Barry Dashner Y 141,176 Ranbir Sall Y 25,000







Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. $51,750 cash and 608,823 warrants payable. The warrants have the same terms as the offering.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4.48 a.m. PST, September 30, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OTIS GOLD CORP. ("OOO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 23, 2019:

Number of Shares: 13,263,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 6,631,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,631,750 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 30 Months.



Number of Placees: 16 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares RogerPeter Norwich Norwich Y 663,500







Finder's Fee:

Scarsdale Equities LLC $24,000.00 cash Jeremy Lee-Barber $1,800.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 25, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 3,673,741 equity LP units in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by RBC Capital Markets on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

RAINY MOUNTAIN ROYALTY CORP. ("RMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 355,556 bonus shares in consideration of loans totalling $200,000.

________________________________________

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 23, 2019:

Number of Shares: 13,333,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.1986 per share



Warrants: 13,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,333,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a 48 month period



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Finder's Fee: Asuntos Estategicos S.C.(Carlos Camacho Davalos) receives 399,999 units with the same term as above.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on September 25, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SPRUCE RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SHL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4.48 a.m. PST, September 30, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

URBANGOLD MINERALS INC. ("UGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Option Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement dated September 4, 2019 with Argonaut Gold Inc. ("Argonaut"), an arm's length party with UrbanGold Minerals Inc ("UrbanGold")(the "Company"), in connection with the option to acquire 50% interest in 110 claims located in the James Bay region of Quebec. Pursuant to the agreement, Argonaut will receive a total of 750,000 common shares of UrbanGold. The Company shall also complete on or before the first anniversary of the Option Agreement, $200,000 of exploration work. In the event that the UrbanGold raises additional funding in the year 2020 in excess of $750,000 in gross proceeds of funding, the Company agrees to increase its commitments to spend an additional $100,000 of exploration expenditures before the end of year two and another $100,000 in expenditures before the end of year three for a total cumulative expenditure amount of $500,000 over the three-year period.

The Company has issued a press release dated September 13, 2019 in connection with the option agreement.

______________________________________________

VON CAPITAL CORP. ("VON.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on October 30, 2017. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of October 30, 2019, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated August 7, 2019, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

____________________________________

VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, September 30, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("WELL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement dated September 24, 2019 between the Company, Patricia Rodger Kirkpatrick and Jason Gallagher whereby the Company will acquire all the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of OSCARwest EMR Services Inc. in consideration of $1,350,000 which includes 141,874 common shares of the Company.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

TILTING CAPITAL CORP. ("TLL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 30, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per share



Number of Placees: 7 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Patrick McGrath Y 135,000 N. Ross Wilmot Y 25,000 Kenneth Taylor Y 25,000

________________________________________

