28.09.2019 00:50:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ASCOT RESOURCES LTD. ("AOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business September 30, 2019, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
The Company will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange effective at the opening October 1, 2019 under "AOT.".
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Resolution passed by directors of the Company on September 26, 2019, the Company's common shares will be sub-divided on a one (1) old for ten (10) new basis.
The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a sub-divided basis at the opening, October 10, 2019. The Company is classified as a 'Transportation Services' company.
Post - Split
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
90,164,530
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
59,620,770
Escrowed Shares
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
FD
(Unchanged)
CUSIP Number:
30311W 10 0
(Unchanged)
The share split will be conducted by "push-out" and no letter of transmittal will be used. The record date for the share subdivision will be October 7, 2019.
In accordance with the applicable rules of the TSX Venture Exchange, the common shares of the company will trade on a due bill basis from October 4, 2019, through October 9, 2019, being the effective date for the share split, inclusively. The share will be payable on October 9, 2019. A due bill is an entitlement attached to listed securities undergoing a material corporate action, such as a share split. In this instance, the entitlement is to the additional common shares issuable as a result of the share split. Any trades that are executed on the TSX Venture Exchange during this period will be flagged to ensure purchasers receive the entitlement to the additional shares issuable as a result of the share subdivision. Ex distribution trading in the common shares on a split-adjusted basis will commence on October 10, 2019, as of which date purchases of the common shares will no longer have the attaching entitlement to the additional shares. The due bill redemption date will be October 11, 2019.
________________________________________
TRANSCONTINENTAL GOLD CORP. ("TCG.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 28, 2019, effective at the open, Tuesday, October 1, 2019; trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
EVERMOUNT VENTURES INC. ("ETV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2019
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange's bulletins dated January 10, 2018 and January 15, 2018, effective at the opening on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, trading in the common shares of the Company will resume, an announcement having been made. On March 12, 2019, the Company announced the termination of the letter of intent dated January 9, 2018 between the Company and SW Tech Corporation.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 12, 2018 and March 12, 2019, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
19/09/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,200,000 common shares at a deemed value of $1.25 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,500,000.
Number of Creditors:
6 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
DRUMMOND VENTURES CORP. ("DVX.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 26, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 28, 2019:
Number of Shares:
5,250,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
2,625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,625,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
3 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news releases dated August 19, 2019 and September 6, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
PERUVIAN METALS CORP. ("PER")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,713,824 shares to settle outstanding debt for $235,691.18.
Number of Creditors:
5 Creditors
Creditor
Insider=Y/
Progroup=P
Amount Owing
Deemed Price
# of Shares
Single Jack Research
Y
$113,944.18
$0.05
2,278,884
Justin Bourassa
Y
$8,400.00
$0.05
168,000
Richard Brown
Y
$50,000.00
$0.05
1,000,000
Daniel Hamilton
Y
$38,347.00
$0.05
766,940
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 19, 2019.
________________________________________
SABLE RESOURCES LTD. ("SAE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a royalty purchase agreement (the "Agreement"), dated September 26, 2019, between Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSX:OR) ("Osisko"), Sable Resources Ltd. and its wholly owned Mexican Subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall grant Osisko a 1% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on certain properties, in exchange for $5,000,000 at closing. In addition, Osisko will have an option to acquire an additional 1% NSR for $5,500,000.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated September 27, 2019.
________________________________________
SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING INC. ("SCR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 3, 2019:
Convertible Debenture:
$40,000,000 principal amount
Conversion Price:
Convertible into Class A Subordinate Voting Shares at $0.75 principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.
Maturity date:
5 years from issuance
Interest rate:
8% per annum
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
PACIFIC CASCADE MINERALS INC. ("PCV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2019
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 26, 2018 and August 30, 2019:
Convertible Debenture
$149,500 principal amount
Conversion Price:
Convertible into Common Share Units ("Units") consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant at a price of $0.05 per common share a t the option of the holder following reactivation of the Company as a Tier 2 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange
Maturity date:
1 year from the date of issuance
Warrants:
Each warrant will be exercisable for a period of two years from the date the Issuer reactivates as a Tier 2 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange at 0.05 per common share
Interest rate:
7% per annum
Number of Placees:
8 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
Number of Units
Sean Orr
Y
180,000
Finder's Fee:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news announcing the closing of the private placement on September 23, 2019 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
PEZM GOLD INC. ("PEZM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2019
NEX Company
Effective at 7.00 a.m. PST, September 27, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
