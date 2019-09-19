|
19.09.2019 00:10:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
DAURA CAPITAL CORP. ("DUR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 13, 2019effective at open of market on Friday September 20, 2019shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
ROCKY MOUNTAIN LIQUOR INC. ("RUM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on August 27, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new share basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Monday, September 23, 2019, the shares of will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Retail Stores' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
47,489,937
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
RUM
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
77472P 20 0
(new)
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
CATALINA GOLD CORP. ("CA.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019
NEX Company
Effective at the opening, Friday, September 20, 2019, the common shares of Catalina Gold Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading on the Exchange, a news release having been issued on September 18, 2019, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with entering into a joint venture with Thrive Cannabis Inc., which was previously announced on October 26, 2018. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.
For further information, please see the Company's news releases dated October 26, 2018 and September 18, 2019 which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
19/09/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 03, 2019:
Number of Shares:
6,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.15
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
12 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
MoreCore Diamond Drilling Services Ltd.
Y
1,000,000
(Sean Pownall)
Robert Edwards
Y
250,000
Darren Blaney
Y
250,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced in a news release dated September 13, 2019:
Number of Securities:
2,750,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per common share
Warrants:
2,750,000 warrants to purchase 2,750,000 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a period of 18 months ending March 16, 2021.
Number of Placees:
8 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation: None
Finder's Fee:
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 16, 2019.
DIAGNOS INC. (« ADK »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 septembre 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse le 13 août 2019 :
Nombre d'actions :
2 750 000 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,20 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
2 750 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 750 000 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,25 $ pour une période de 18 mois terminant le 16 mars 2021.
Nombre de souscripteurs :
8 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
Aucune
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 16 septembre 2019.
________________________________________
ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION ("EDG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Letter Agreement dated September 9, 2019 between Endurance Gold Corporation (the "Company"), Geotronics Consulting Ltd. and A&R Resources Ltd. (the "Vendors") whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in and to the Reliance Property located near Gold Bridge, British Columbia. Consideration, staged over a 6 (six) year period is $300,000 cash, 4,000,000 common shares and $3,000,000 in work commitments. The Vendors will retain a 2.5% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of which the Company may repurchase 1.5% of the NSR for $1,000,000 cash. PI Financial Corp., acting as a finder, may receive up to 200,000 common shares.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 12, 2019.
________________________________________
ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,000,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share and 6,000,000 warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.07 for a period of three years, to settle outstanding debt for $300,000.00
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Warrants:
6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.07 for a three-year period
For further information please refer to the Company's news release dated September 3, 2019. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debentures, Amendments
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 02, 2017, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to reduce the conversion price of the following convertible debentures (the "Debentures"):
Convertible Debenture:
$1,350,000 principal amount
Original Conversion Price:
Convertible in common shares at $0.11 principal amount per share
Amended Conversion Price:
Convertible in common shares at $0.08 per share for the first 12 months and
Maturity Date:
April 28, 2022
Interest Rate:
5% per annum
The convertible debentures were issued pursuant to a private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 02, 2017.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated September 12, 2019 and May 01, 2017.
________________________________________
MEDIAVALET INC. ("MVP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debenture Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated April 4, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an amendment of convertible debentures as announced on August 21, 2019:
Convertible Debenture
$1,200,762
Conversion Price
Convertible for up to 2,287,165 units at a post-consolidation price of $0.525.
Maturity Date:
3 years from the date of issuance
Warrants
Each warrant will also have a term of 3 years from the date of closing and will entitle the
Interest rate:
10% per annum
Holders of an aggregate $350,000 of Dentures and 466,666 Debenture Warrants have elected to not participate and will retain their existing Dentures and Debenture Warrants as per the previous terms.
For further details, please refer the Company's news release dated September 12, 2019.
________________________________________
MELIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MLR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 18, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MOLORI ENERGY INC. ("MOL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 03, 2019:
Number of Shares:
5,666,667 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Number of Placees:
13 Placees
Finder's Fee:
Intercontinental Advisory Corp.
464,500 shares
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
PRIME MINING CORP. ("PRYM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange's bulletin dated August 30, 2019 regarding the private placement of $8,715,398, the number of warrants issuable to PI Financial Corp. as a finder's fee should have been 499,893. All the other terms remain unchanged.
________________________________________
VALTERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION ("VQA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 29, 2019:
Number of Shares:
14,603,400 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.025 per share
Warrants:
14,603,400 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,603,400 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.05
Warrant Term to Expiry:
4 Years
Number of Placees:
15 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
Pro-Group=P
# of Shares
Brian McGrath
Y
40,000
Finder's Fee:
Jonathan H. Thierman
$180.95 cash
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$1,400.00 cash; 56,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.05
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
4 year term
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. ("VQS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
28,197,597
Expiry Date of Warrants (Tranche 1):
November 28, 2020
Expiry Date of Warrants (Tranche 2):
December 20, 2020
Forced Exercise Provision:
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.134 or
Original Exercise Price of Warrants (Tranche 1):
$0.162
Original Exercise Price of Warrants (Tranche 2):
$0.156
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.107
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 28,482,488 share purchase warrants and $6,505,935.88 of convertible notes attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 19, 2019.
________________________________________
VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. ("VQS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
21,123,567
Expiry Date of Warrants:
May 7, 2021
Forced Exercise Provision:
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.134
Original Exercise Price of Warrants (Tranche 1):
$0.162
Original Exercise Price of Warrants (Tranche 2):
$0.155
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.107
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 21,123,567 share purchase warrants and $2,591,545.50 of convertible notes attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 22, 2019.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
