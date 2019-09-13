|
13.09.2019 01:35:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CF ENERGY CORP. ("CFY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Semi-annual Dividend per Share: CDN$0.01 (estimated)
Payable Date: September 20, 2019
Record Date: September 16, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: September 13, 2019
________________________________________
LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")
[formerly LIBERO COPPER CORPORATION ("LBC")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed August 19, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Monday, September 16, 2019, the common shares of Libero Copper & Gold Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Libero Copper Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
93,261,392
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
nil
shares
Transfer Agent:
AST Trust Company (Canada)
Trading Symbol:
LBC
(unchanged)
CUSIP Number:
53014U106
(new)
________________________________________
UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU") ("UCU.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on September 17, 2019, rights to purchase shares of the Company. One (1) right will be issued for each share held. One (1) right and $0.10 are required to purchase one Share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is at October 23, 2019. As at September 10, 2019, the Company had 284,129,859 shares issued and outstanding.
Effective at the opening, September 16, 2019, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Summary:
Basis of Offering:
One (1) Right exercisable for One (1) Share at
Record Date:
September 17, 2019
Shares Trade Ex-Rights:
September 16, 2019
Rights Called for Trading:
September 16, 2019
Rights Trade for Cash:
October 21, 2019
-Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date.
Rights Expire:
October 23, 2019 (5:00pm ET)
Halt and Delist:
The rights will be halted at 12:00pm (ET) on
TRADE DATES
October 21, 2019 - TO SETTLE – October 22, 2019
October 22, 2019 - TO SETTLE – October 23, 2019
October 23, 2019 - TO SETTLE – October 23, 2019
On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12:00pm (ET) and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with the permission of the Exchange.
Rights Trading Symbol:
UCU.RT
Rights CUSIP Number:
90348V129
Subscription Agent and Trustee:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Authorized Jurisdiction(s):
(i) all provinces and territories of Canada, and
(ii) in all jurisdictions outside Canada and
For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated September 10, 2019.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
COLT RESOURCES INC. ("GTP.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Monday, September 16, 2019 and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.
________________________________________
FRANCHISE SERVICES OF NORTH AMERICA INC. ("FSN.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Monday, September 16, 2019, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.
________________________________________
MILLSTREAM MINES LTD. ("MLM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Monday, September 16, 2019, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.
________________________________________
ROOSTER ENERGY LTD. ("COQ.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Monday, September 16, 2019and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.
________________________________________
19/09/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("ALG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 179,920 common shares at a deemed price of $0.19 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $34,185.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 1, 2019.
RESSOURCES ALGOLD LTÉE (« ALG »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement de dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : 12 septembre 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société relativement à l'émission proposée de 179 920 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,19 $ l'action, en règlement d'une dette de 34 185 $.
Nombre de créanciers :
1 créancier
Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro :
Aucun
Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez référer au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 1 août 2019.
_______________________________________
AMARILLO GOLD CORPORATION ("AGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement closed on August 29, 2019:
Number of Shares:
50,025,000 common shares (including 6,525,000 shares of underwriter's over-
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.20 per share
Warrants:
50,025,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 50,025,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
CDN$0.30 until August 29, 2021
Number of Placees:
34 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Units
R.W. Uloth Inc. (Rowland Uloth)
Y
500,000
Rostislav Raykov
Y
226,000
Hemdat Sawh
Y
125,000
Colin Sutherland
Y
250,000
Underwriter's Commission:
CDN$471,188 in cash and 1,355,940 non-transferable compensation warrants
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CROWNIA HOLDINGS LTD. ("CNH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 04, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION ("DV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 26, 2019:
Flow-Through Shares:
Number of FT Shares:
5,714,286 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.35 per flow through share
Non Flow-Through Shares:
Number of Non-FT Shares:
6,246,675 non flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per non flow through share
Number of Placees:
5 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
Pro-Group=P
# of Shares
Hecla Canada Ltd.
Y
1,246,675
(Phillips S. Baker, Jr.)
Finder's Fee:
Mackie Research Capital Corp. 583,333 shares
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the definitive Assignment of Royalty Agreement dated September 10, 2019 pursuant to a binding Term Sheet dated April 17, 2019 between Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (the "Company"), Nevada Select Royalty, Inc. (the "Subsidiary") and Lane Griffin whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in and to: (i) a 1.0% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on the Lincoln Hill Property, located in the Rochester Mining District, Pershing County, Nevada; and (ii) advance royalty payments of, at a minimum, $20,000 on a yearly basis. Consideration is $755,000 cash and 500,000 share purchase warrants each exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.18 for a period of two years.
________________________________________
EMERALD BAY ENERGY INC. ("EBY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 29, 2019:
Number of Shares:
33,333,333 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.015 per common share
Warrants:
33,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 33,333,333 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.05 for a one year period from the date of issuance
Number of Placees:
9 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Shelby D. Beattie
Y
3,000,000
All Investments Ltd. (Clarence Wagenaar)
Y
6,000,000
Hillcrest Investments Ltd. Clarence Wagenaar)
Y
4,273,333
Carlo Enrique Gutierrez
Y
11,034,333
Finder Fee:
none
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 15, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GGX GOLD CORP. ("GGX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 18, 2019 and July 24, 2019:
Number of Shares:
305,000 common shares and 170,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per common share and $0.25 per flow-through share
Common Warrants:
305,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 305,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for an eighteen month period
Flow-Through Warrants:
85,000 flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 85,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.35 for an eighteen month period
Number of Placees:
11 Placees
Pro Group Participation:
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
37,500
[1 Placee]
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. - $1,400 cash and 5,600 broker warrants
Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $3,080 cash and 15,400
Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 for a period of 18 months.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news releases dated August 9, 2019 and August 30, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GK RESOURCES LTD. ("NIKL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:36 p.m. PST, September 11, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GREENSPACE BRANDS INC. ("JTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 184,159 common shares at a deemed value of $0.244 per share to settle outstanding debt for $45,000.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
For further information please refer to the Company's news release dated August 22, 2019. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("LME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 24, 2019:
Number of Shares:
8,333,333 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per share
Warrants:
8,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,333,333 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a 24 month period
Number of Placees:
8 Placees
Finder's Fee:
Aggregate of $22,400 in cash and 186,666 finders warrants payable to Leede
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
LITHION ENERGY CORP. ("LNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, September 12, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MARKSMEN ENERGY INC.("MAH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company]
Effective at 4:44 a.m. PST, September 12, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MARKSMEN ENERGY INC. ("MAH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, September 12, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MILLROCK RESOURCES INC. ("MRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
AMENDMENT:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 9, 2019 the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 10, 2019.
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities
$10,762.50 cash; 143,500 warrants
________________________________________
NEW DESTINY MINING CORP. ("NED")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 3, 2018:
Number of Shares:
840,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
420,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 420,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.25 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause
Number of Placees:
6 placees
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,200 cash and 8,000 finder warrants payable.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
POINT LOMA RESOURCES LTD. ("PLX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, September 12, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length agreement dated August 26, 2019, in connection with the disposition by Puma Exploration Inc (the "Company") to Target Minerals Inc of its 100% interest in the Ann's Creek and Beresford Copper properties located in the Bathurst Mining Camp, collectively named the Nicholas-Denys Project. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company received 14,200,000 shares of Target Minerals Inc, representing approximately 48% of the outstanding shares, a $10,000 no interest bearing debenture expiring 18 months after the closing, and a $100,000 cash payment. The Company will retain 1% NSR Royalty of which half of it can be bought back for $1,000,000.
In the event that Target Minerals Inc. is not listed on a Canadian Stock Exchange within the 18 months following the closing, the Ann's Creek and Beresford Copper properties will be returned to the Company which will return the 14,200,000 shares. Moreover, from the closing of the current transaction to the listing on a Canadian Exchange, Target Minerals Inc. will need the written consent of the Company before proceeding to any property transaction.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 27, 2019 and September 10, 2019.
EXPLORATION PUMA INC. («PUMA»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 12 septembre 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention datée du 26 août 2019 auprès d'une compagnie n'ayant aucun lien de dépendance avec Exploration Puma Inc (la «Société»), relativement à la vente à Target Minerals Inc. de 100% des intérêts dans le projet Nicholas-Denys comprenant les propriétés Ann's Creek et Beresford Copper, localisé dans le camp minier Bathurst. En vertu de la convention, la Société a reçu 14 200 000 actions de Target Minerals Inc. représentant approximativement 48 % des actions émises, une débenture de 10 000 $ sans intérêt expirant 18 mois après la clôture, et un paiement en espèces de 100 000 $. La Société conservera une royauté « NSR » de 1,0 %, dont la moitié pourra être rachetée pour 1 000 000 $.
Dans l'éventualité que Target Minerals Inc ne devienne pas une compagnie listée sur une Bourse canadienne dans les 18 mois suivant la clôture, les propriétés Ann's Creek et Beresford Copper seront retournées à la Société et celle-ci devra rendre les 14 200 000 actions de Target Minerals Inc. Par ailleurs, à partir de la clôture jusqu'à l'inscription dans une Bourse canadienne, Target Minerals Inc. devra obtenir le consentement écrit de la Société avant procéder avec n'importe quel type de transaction sur les propriétés.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 27 août 2019 et le 10 septembre 2019.
_______________________________
RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 872,162 to settle outstanding debt for $126,027.40.
Number of Creditors:
4 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
SERNOVA CORP. ("SVA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 25, 2019:
Number of Shares:
23,422,822 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
23,422,822 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,422,822 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
67 placees
Finder's Fee:
$10,500 plus 52,500 finders warrants to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
$2,100 plus 10,500 finders warrants to Richardson GMP Ltd.
$10,815 plus 54,075 finders warrants Hampton Securities Ltd.
$9,660 plus 48,300 finders warrants to Mackie Research Capital Corporation
$45,150 plus 225,750 to CMF AG
________________________________________
SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD. ("SGU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 6, 2019 and April 18, 2019:
Number of Shares:
1,820,735 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.075 per share
Warrants:
1,820,735 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,820,735 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a two year period. If after the expiry of the hold period the shares of
Number of Placees:
4 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on April 18, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
SPYDER CANNABIS INC. ("SPDR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 6, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
STRONGBOW EXPLORATION INC. ("SBW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement:
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a royalty purchase agreement dated May 8, 2019 (the "Agreement") between Strongbow Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and Osisko Gold Royalties ("Osisko").
Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company and Osisko have agreed that the Company will transfer ownership of the Company's 2% NSR on the Shovelnose property to Osisko in exchange for Osisko canceling a previously provided loan of $1,500,000 made to the Company.
The Exchange has been advised that disinterested shareholders of the Company approved the Agreement at its Annual General and Extraordinary Meeting held on August 29, 2019.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: Osisko is a Control Person of the Company as it holds 27.5% of the Company's shares.
Please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 8, 2019 and September 11, 2019 for further information.
_______________________________________
