TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Sept. 12, 2019

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CF ENERGY CORP. ("CFY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Semi-annual Dividend per Share: CDN$0.01 (estimated)

Payable Date: September 20, 2019

Record Date: September 16, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: September 13, 2019

________________________________________

LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")

[formerly LIBERO COPPER CORPORATION ("LBC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed August 19, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday, September 16, 2019, the common shares of Libero Copper & Gold Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Libero Copper Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

93,261,392 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares





Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: LBC (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 53014U106 (new)

________________________________________

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU") ("UCU.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on September 17, 2019, rights to purchase shares of the Company. One (1) right will be issued for each share held. One (1) right and $0.10 are required to purchase one Share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is at October 23, 2019. As at September 10, 2019, the Company had 284,129,859 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, September 16, 2019, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Summary:

Basis of Offering: One (1) Right exercisable for One (1) Share at

$0.10 per Share.



Record Date: September 17, 2019 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: September 16, 2019 Rights Called for Trading: September 16, 2019 Rights Trade for Cash: October 21, 2019 -Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date. Rights Expire: October 23, 2019 (5:00pm ET) Halt and Delist: The rights will be halted at 12:00pm (ET) on

October 23, 2019 and delisted at market close.

TRADE DATES

October 21, 2019 - TO SETTLE – October 22, 2019

October 22, 2019 - TO SETTLE – October 23, 2019

October 23, 2019 - TO SETTLE – October 23, 2019

On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12:00pm (ET) and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with the permission of the Exchange.

Rights Trading Symbol: UCU.RT Rights CUSIP Number: 90348V129 Subscription Agent and Trustee: Computershare Investor Services Inc.



Authorized Jurisdiction(s): (i) all provinces and territories of Canada, and

(ii) in all jurisdictions outside Canada and

the United States excluding any jurisdiction that does

not provide a prospectus exemption substantially

similar to the exemption provided in Canada or that

otherwise requires obtaining any approvals of a

regulatory authority in the such jurisdiction or the

filing of any document by the Company in the such

jurisdiction in connection with this offering.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated September 10, 2019.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

COLT RESOURCES INC. ("GTP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Monday, September 16, 2019 and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

________________________________________

FRANCHISE SERVICES OF NORTH AMERICA INC. ("FSN.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Monday, September 16, 2019, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

________________________________________

MILLSTREAM MINES LTD. ("MLM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Monday, September 16, 2019, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

________________________________________

ROOSTER ENERGY LTD. ("COQ.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Monday, September 16, 2019and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

________________________________________

19/09/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("ALG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 179,920 common shares at a deemed price of $0.19 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $34,185.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 1, 2019.

RESSOURCES ALGOLD LTÉE (« ALG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement de dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 12 septembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société relativement à l'émission proposée de 179 920 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,19 $ l'action, en règlement d'une dette de 34 185 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier



Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez référer au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 1 août 2019.

_______________________________________

AMARILLO GOLD CORPORATION ("AGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement closed on August 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 50,025,000 common shares (including 6,525,000 shares of underwriter's over-

allotment option that was exercised in full)



Purchase Price: CDN$0.20 per share



Warrants: 50,025,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 50,025,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.30 until August 29, 2021



Number of Placees: 34 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units R.W. Uloth Inc. (Rowland Uloth) Y 500,000 Rostislav Raykov Y 226,000 Hemdat Sawh Y 125,000 Colin Sutherland Y 250,000





Underwriter's Commission: CDN$471,188 in cash and 1,355,940 non-transferable compensation warrants

payable to Mackie Research Capital Corporation. Each compensation warrant

entitles the holder to acquire one unit at CDN$0.20 until August 29, 2021.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CROWNIA HOLDINGS LTD. ("CNH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 04, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION ("DV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 26, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:









Number of FT Shares: 5,714,286 flow through shares





Purchase Price: $0.35 per flow through share





Non Flow-Through Shares:









Number of Non-FT Shares: 6,246,675 non flow through shares





Purchase Price: $0.30 per non flow through share





Number of Placees: 5 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Hecla Canada Ltd. Y 1,246,675 (Phillips S. Baker, Jr.)









Finder's Fee:



Mackie Research Capital Corp. 583,333 shares

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the definitive Assignment of Royalty Agreement dated September 10, 2019 pursuant to a binding Term Sheet dated April 17, 2019 between Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (the "Company"), Nevada Select Royalty, Inc. (the "Subsidiary") and Lane Griffin whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in and to: (i) a 1.0% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on the Lincoln Hill Property, located in the Rochester Mining District, Pershing County, Nevada; and (ii) advance royalty payments of, at a minimum, $20,000 on a yearly basis. Consideration is $755,000 cash and 500,000 share purchase warrants each exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.18 for a period of two years.

________________________________________

EMERALD BAY ENERGY INC. ("EBY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 33,333,333 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.015 per common share



Warrants: 33,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 33,333,333 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one year period from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Shelby D. Beattie Y 3,000,000 All Investments Ltd. (Clarence Wagenaar) Y 6,000,000 Hillcrest Investments Ltd. Clarence Wagenaar) Y 4,273,333 Carlo Enrique Gutierrez Y 11,034,333 Finder Fee: none



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 15, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GGX GOLD CORP. ("GGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 18, 2019 and July 24, 2019:

Number of Shares: 305,000 common shares and 170,000 flow-through shares





Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share and $0.25 per flow-through share





Common Warrants: 305,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 305,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for an eighteen month period





Flow-Through Warrants: 85,000 flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 85,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for an eighteen month period





Number of Placees: 11 Placees





Pro Group Participation:





ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 37,500 [1 Placee]









Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $1,400 cash and 5,600 broker warrants

Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $3,080 cash and 15,400

broker warrants

Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 for a period of 18 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news releases dated August 9, 2019 and August 30, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GK RESOURCES LTD. ("NIKL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:36 p.m. PST, September 11, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GREENSPACE BRANDS INC. ("JTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 184,159 common shares at a deemed value of $0.244 per share to settle outstanding debt for $45,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information please refer to the Company's news release dated August 22, 2019. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("LME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 24, 2019:

Number of Shares: 8,333,333 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 8,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,333,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a 24 month period



Number of Placees: 8 Placees



Finder's Fee: Aggregate of $22,400 in cash and 186,666 finders warrants payable to Leede

Jones Gable Inc. and Glores Capital Inc. Each finder warrant entitles the holder

to acquire one common share at $0.15 for a 24 month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

LITHION ENERGY CORP. ("LNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, September 12, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MARKSMEN ENERGY INC.("MAH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company]

Effective at 4:44 a.m. PST, September 12, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MARKSMEN ENERGY INC. ("MAH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, September 12, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MILLROCK RESOURCES INC. ("MRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 9, 2019 the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 10, 2019.

Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities $10,762.50 cash; 143,500 warrants

________________________________________

NEW DESTINY MINING CORP. ("NED")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 3, 2018:

Number of Shares: 840,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 420,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 420,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 6 placees



Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,200 cash and 8,000 finder warrants payable.

Each finder warrant has the same terms as the offering.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

POINT LOMA RESOURCES LTD. ("PLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, September 12, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length agreement dated August 26, 2019, in connection with the disposition by Puma Exploration Inc (the "Company") to Target Minerals Inc of its 100% interest in the Ann's Creek and Beresford Copper properties located in the Bathurst Mining Camp, collectively named the Nicholas-Denys Project. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company received 14,200,000 shares of Target Minerals Inc, representing approximately 48% of the outstanding shares, a $10,000 no interest bearing debenture expiring 18 months after the closing, and a $100,000 cash payment. The Company will retain 1% NSR Royalty of which half of it can be bought back for $1,000,000.

In the event that Target Minerals Inc. is not listed on a Canadian Stock Exchange within the 18 months following the closing, the Ann's Creek and Beresford Copper properties will be returned to the Company which will return the 14,200,000 shares. Moreover, from the closing of the current transaction to the listing on a Canadian Exchange, Target Minerals Inc. will need the written consent of the Company before proceeding to any property transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 27, 2019 and September 10, 2019.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. («PUMA»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 12 septembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention datée du 26 août 2019 auprès d'une compagnie n'ayant aucun lien de dépendance avec Exploration Puma Inc (la «Société»), relativement à la vente à Target Minerals Inc. de 100% des intérêts dans le projet Nicholas-Denys comprenant les propriétés Ann's Creek et Beresford Copper, localisé dans le camp minier Bathurst. En vertu de la convention, la Société a reçu 14 200 000 actions de Target Minerals Inc. représentant approximativement 48 % des actions émises, une débenture de 10 000 $ sans intérêt expirant 18 mois après la clôture, et un paiement en espèces de 100 000 $. La Société conservera une royauté « NSR » de 1,0 %, dont la moitié pourra être rachetée pour 1 000 000 $.

Dans l'éventualité que Target Minerals Inc ne devienne pas une compagnie listée sur une Bourse canadienne dans les 18 mois suivant la clôture, les propriétés Ann's Creek et Beresford Copper seront retournées à la Société et celle-ci devra rendre les 14 200 000 actions de Target Minerals Inc. Par ailleurs, à partir de la clôture jusqu'à l'inscription dans une Bourse canadienne, Target Minerals Inc. devra obtenir le consentement écrit de la Société avant procéder avec n'importe quel type de transaction sur les propriétés.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 27 août 2019 et le 10 septembre 2019.

_______________________________

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 872,162 to settle outstanding debt for $126,027.40.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SERNOVA CORP. ("SVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 25, 2019:

Number of Shares: 23,422,822 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 23,422,822 share purchase warrants to purchase 23,422,822 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 67 placees



Finder's Fee: $10,500 plus 52,500 finders warrants to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

$2,100 plus 10,500 finders warrants to Richardson GMP Ltd.

$10,815 plus 54,075 finders warrants Hampton Securities Ltd.

$9,660 plus 48,300 finders warrants to Mackie Research Capital Corporation

$45,150 plus 225,750 to CMF AG

________________________________________

SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD. ("SGU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 6, 2019 and April 18, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,820,735 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 1,820,735 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,820,735 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period. If after the expiry of the hold period the shares of

the Company trade at or above $0.25 per share for a period of 10 consecutive

trading days, then the Company may accelerate the expiry date by giving

notice by news release that the warrants will expire on the 30th day after the

news release.



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on April 18, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SPYDER CANNABIS INC. ("SPDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 6, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STRONGBOW EXPLORATION INC. ("SBW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 12, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a royalty purchase agreement dated May 8, 2019 (the "Agreement") between Strongbow Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and Osisko Gold Royalties ("Osisko").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company and Osisko have agreed that the Company will transfer ownership of the Company's 2% NSR on the Shovelnose property to Osisko in exchange for Osisko canceling a previously provided loan of $1,500,000 made to the Company.

The Exchange has been advised that disinterested shareholders of the Company approved the Agreement at its Annual General and Extraordinary Meeting held on August 29, 2019.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Osisko is a Control Person of the Company as it holds 27.5% of the Company's shares.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 8, 2019 and September 11, 2019 for further information.

_______________________________________

