07.09.2019 02:53:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Companies
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on September 5, 2019 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
GOOD
2
Good Life Networks Inc.
interim financial report, interim
2019/06/30
RYO
2
Rio Silver Inc.
interim financial report, interim
2019/06/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission on September 5, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
GV
2
Guerrero Ventures Inc.
interim financial report, interim
2019 / 06 /30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
ANGUS VENTURES INC. ("GUS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 8, 2019effective at the open, Tuesday, September 10, 2019trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
CANADA JETLINES LTD ("JET.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening September 12, 2019, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire September 16, 2019 and will therefore be delisted at the close of business September 16, 2019.
TRADE DATES
September 12, 2019 - TO SETTLE - September 13, 2019
September 13, 2019 - TO SETTLE - September 16, 2019
September 16, 2019 - TO SETTLE - September 16, 2019
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
________________________________________
MOSAIC CAPITAL CORPORATION ("M")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.035
Payable Date: September 30, 2019
Record Date: September 16, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: September 13, 2019
________________________________________
VOLT ENERGY CORP. ("VOLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Volt Energy Corp. ("Volt") announced on September 4, 2019 that it will not be proceeding with its previously announced letter of intent between Volt and Tevano Payment Systems Inc. ("Tevano"), with respect to the proposed acquisition by Volt of all the shares of Tevano pursuant to a business combination.
The letter of intent was initially announced July 18, 2019.
Effective at the open, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 the common shares of Volt Energy Corp. will resume trading.
________________________________________
19/09/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AURCANA CORPORATION ("AUN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 12, 2019:
Number of Shares:
35,739,195 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per share
Warrants:
35,739,195 share purchase warrants to purchase 35,739,195 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.375
Warrant Term to Expiry:
3 Years
Number of Placees:
159 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
David Kaplan
Y
528,000
Elliot Rothstein
Y
528,000
Kevin Drover
Y
528,000
Moroney Holdings Inc
Y
40,000
(Donna Moroney)
Salvador Huerta
Y
800,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [8 Placees]
P
790,000
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc.
$33,250.00 cash; 133,000 warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$61,250.00 cash; 245,000 warrants
Sascha Opel
$2,275.00 cash; 9,100 warrants
PI Financial Corp.
$47,110.00 cash; 188,440 warrants
Blue Lakes Advisors SA
$17,500.00 cash; 70,000 warrants
Capitalpro International Inc.
$14,000.00 cash; 56,000 warrants
Echelon Wealth Partners
$10,850.00 cash; 43,400 warrants
Gerhard Merkel
$31,570.00 cash; 126,280 warrants
Phenom Ventures
$33,000.00 cash; 132,000 warrants
EDE Asset Management Inc.
$61,495.00 cash; 245,980 warrants
Nature Cove Holdings Ltd.
$35,000.00 cash; 140,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.375
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
36 months
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement has announced on June 25, 2019:
Number of Shares:
14,282,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per common share
Warrants:
7,141,000 warrants to purchase 7,141,000 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.60 per common share for 24 months from the closing date
Number of Placees:
44 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of shares
Fontaine Chin
Y
40,000
R. Glenn Dawson
Y
600,000
Richard N. Frommer
Y
100,000
Ronald James Purvis
Y
50,000
Tim Bushell
Y
40,000
Hirst Investment Corp. (Ted Hirst)
Y
100,000
Chad Gutor
Y
200,000
Jeremie Lavoie
Y
20,000
Mathieu Lavoie
Y
10,000
Jean-Yves Lavoie
Y
20,000
Alan Scott Dawson
Y
200,000
Aggregated ProGroup (9 placees)
P
2,190,625
Intermediaries:
KES 7 Capital Inc., Eight Capital, Cormark Securities Inc., Seaport Global Securities, LLC
Intermediaries' Fee:
An aggregate amount of 6% of the gross proceed of the offering
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 30, 2019.
CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé avec l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 septembre 2019
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé avec l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé le 25 juin 2019:
Nombre d'actions :
14 282 000 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,50 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
7 141 000 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 7 141 000 actions ordinaires
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,60 $ par action pendant 24 mois de la date d'émission
Nombre de souscripteurs :
44 souscripteurs
Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro :
Initié=Y /
Nom
Groupe Pro=P
# d'actions
Fontaine Chin
Y
40 000
R. Glenn Dawson
Y
600 000
Richard N. Frommer
Y
100 000
Ronald James Purvis
Y
50 000
Tim Bushell
Y
40 000
Hirst Investment Corp. (Ted Hirst)
Y
100 000
Chad Gutor
Y
200 000
Jeremie Lavoie
Y
20 000
Mathieu Lavoie
Y
10 000
Jean-Yves Lavoie
Y
20 000
Alan Scott Dawson
Y
200 000
Total du Groupe Pro (9 souscripteurs)
P
2 190 625
Intermédiaires :
KES 7 Capital Inc., Eight Capital, Cormark Securities Inc., Seaport Global Securities, Inc.
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
Un montant total équivalent à 6% du placement privé
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 30 juillet 2019.
____________________________________
ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7.00 a.m. PST, September 6, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD. ("GLXY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 3, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 4,916,431 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period September 9, 2019 to no later than September 3, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by GMP Securities LP (Chris Bond) Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
GPM METALS INC. ("GPM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on August 09, 2019:
Number of Shares:
8,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.075 per share
Warrants:
8,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a 36 month period
Number of Placees:
20 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Peter Mullens
Y
400,000
Waterloo Mining Inc. (Daniel Noone)
Y
1,333,333
Craig Parry
Y
666,667
John Patrick Sheridan
Y
800,000
Rosseau Asset Management
Y
1,600,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
830,000
[2 Placees]
Finder's Fee:
Aggregate of $9,835 in cash and 109,800 broker warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.10 for a 36 month period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
H-SOURCE HOLDINGS LTD. ("HSI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 10, 2019:
First Tranche
Convertible Debenture
$965,271.82
Conversion Price:
Convertible into one common share at $0.0786 of principal and interest amount outstanding
Maturity date:
June 10, 2020
Warrants
None
Interest rate:
12% per annum and payable on the earlier of (i) the Maturity Date or (ii) at the election of the holder and will have an original issuer discount ("OID") equal to 10% of the principal amount. The payment of interest in shares will be based on the Market Price at the time of settlement.
Second Tranche
Convertible Debenture
$2,221,474.39
Conversion Price:
Convertible into one common share at $0.0786 of principal and interest amount outstanding
Maturity date:
July 23, 2020
Warrants
None
Interest rate:
12% per annum and payable on the earlier of (i) the Maturity Date or (ii) at the election of the holder and will have an original issuer discount ("OID") equal to 10% of the principal amount. The payment of interest in shares will be based on the Market Price at the time of settlement.
Total number of Placees:
22 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
Principal Amount
Jim Murray
Y
$60,792.10
John Kupice
Y
$31,956.76
Finder's Fee:
Aspenwood Capital – $120,462.43 cash (plus $5241.2 expenses incurred)
Colorado Financial Service Corporation – 170,250 warrants
Chris Wrolstad – 551,610 warrants
Steve Ossello – 551,610 warrants
H. Reed Madison – 429,030 warrants
The Finder Warrants will expire on July 23, 2024 and will have an exercise price of $0.0786 every year to purchase a common share.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated June 10, 2019 and July 24, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
INTERNATIONAL MILLENNIUM MINING CORP. ("IMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 30, 2019:
Convertible Debenture:
$60,000 principal amount
Conversion Price:
Convertible into units at $0.05 principal amount outstanding per unit for a period of initial twelve (12) months and at $0.10 per unit for the remaining eighteen (18) months until maturity. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. (Should consolidation of 20 old shares for 1 new share occur prior to the conversion, the conversion price will be $0.50 per post consolidated unit)
Warrants:
Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for the first twelve (12) months and $0.10 for the remaining eighteen (18) months. (Should consolidation of 20 old shares for 1 new share occur prior to the conversion, the exercise price will be $0.50 per post consolidated warrant)
Maturity date:
30 months from issuance
Interest rate:
12% per annum
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
Convertible Debentures
Andrew Fox
Y
$60,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
KLONDIKE GOLD CORP. ("KG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 3, 2019:
Number of Shares:
1,925,000 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.40 per share
Warrants:
925,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 925,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.50 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
13 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Frank Giustra
Y
625,000
Jasvir Kaloti
Y
25,000
Peter Tallman
Y
250,000
Gordon Keep
Y
125,000
Jessica Van Den Akker
Y
31,250
Tara Christie
Y
25,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 3, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
KORE MINING LTD. ("KORE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 16, 2019:
Number of Shares:
10,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per share
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
2176423 Ontario Ltd
(Eric Sprott)
Y
10,000,000
Finder's Fee:
$60,000 cash payable to Richardson GMP Ltd.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Prospectus Offering:
# of Warrants:
19,553,850
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 23, 2019
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 23, 2020
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.40
# of Warrants:
1,912,486
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 23, 2019
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 23, 2020
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.50
These warrants were issued pursuant to a prospectus offering of 19,774,350 common shares with 19,774,350 share purchase warrants attached, and 3,824,972 flow-through shares with 1,912,486 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 17, 2016.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 3, 2019.
________________________________________
NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
3,000,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 28, 2019
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 29, 2020
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.40
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,000,000 shares with 3,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 3, 2016.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 3, 2019.
________________________________________
SAMCO GOLD LIMITED ("SGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Stock Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 3, 2019, between Samco Gold Limited (the "Company") and two arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors), whereby the Company has disposed of all the shares of its wholly-owned Argentinean subsidiary, Samco Gold S.A. ("SGSA") – the registered holder of certain concessions in the Province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.
Consideration for the sale of the SGSA shares consisted of the granting of a 2% NSR royalty from production on the SGSA properties and a 10% participation interest on the gross sale price of either SGSA or any of the concessions constituting the SGSA properties to a third party.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 24, 2019.
________________________________________
SPYDER CANNABIS INC. ("SPDR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.00 a.m. PST, September 6, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 328,571 common shares at a deemed price of $0.175 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $57,500.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Non Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
Creditor
Non Arm's Length
Amount Owing
Deemed Price per
Number of
Estate of Dennis
NP
$57,500.00
$0.175
328,571
For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 30, 2019.
____________________________________
