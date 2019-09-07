07.09.2019 02:53:00

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Companies

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on September 5, 2019 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

GOOD

2

Good Life Networks Inc.

interim financial report, interim
management's discussion and analysis and
certification of interim filings

2019/06/30

RYO

2

Rio Silver Inc.

interim financial report, interim
management's discussion and analysis and
certification of interim filings

2019/06/30

 

Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission on September 5, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

GV

2

Guerrero Ventures Inc.

interim financial report, interim
management's discussion and analysis and
certification of interim filings.

2019 / 06 /30

 

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ANGUS VENTURES INC. ("GUS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE:  September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 8, 2019effective at the open, Tuesday, September 10, 2019trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

                                           ________________________________________

CANADA JETLINES LTD ("JET.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE:  September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening September 12, 2019, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash.  The Warrants expire September 16, 2019  and will therefore be delisted at the close of business September 16, 2019.

TRADE DATES

September 12, 2019   - TO SETTLE - September 13, 2019 
September 13, 2019  - TO SETTLE - September 16, 2019
September 16, 2019 - TO SETTLE - September 16, 2019

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

MOSAIC CAPITAL CORPORATION ("M")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share:  $0.035
Payable Date: September 30, 2019
Record Date: September 16, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: September 13, 2019                                                  

                                           ________________________________________

VOLT ENERGY CORP. ("VOLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Volt Energy Corp. ("Volt") announced on September 4, 2019 that it will not be proceeding with its previously announced letter of intent between Volt and Tevano Payment Systems Inc. ("Tevano"), with respect to the proposed acquisition by Volt of all the shares of Tevano pursuant to a business combination.

The letter of intent was initially announced July 18, 2019.

Effective at the open, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 the common shares of Volt Energy Corp. will resume trading.

________________________________________

19/09/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AURCANA CORPORATION ("AUN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 12, 2019:

Number of Shares:

35,739,195 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.25 per share



Warrants:

35,739,195 share purchase warrants to purchase 35,739,195 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.375



Warrant Term to Expiry:

3 Years



Number of Placees:

159 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Name

Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

David Kaplan

Y

528,000

Elliot Rothstein

Y

528,000

Kevin Drover

Y

528,000

Moroney Holdings Inc

Y

40,000

(Donna Moroney)



Salvador  Huerta

Y

800,000

Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [8 Placees]

P

790,000







Finder's Fee:



Haywood Securities Inc.

$33,250.00 cash; 133,000 warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$61,250.00 cash; 245,000 warrants

Sascha  Opel

$2,275.00 cash; 9,100 warrants

PI Financial Corp.

$47,110.00 cash; 188,440 warrants

Blue Lakes Advisors SA

$17,500.00 cash; 70,000 warrants

Capitalpro International Inc.

$14,000.00 cash; 56,000 warrants

Echelon Wealth Partners

$10,850.00 cash; 43,400 warrants

Gerhard  Merkel

$31,570.00 cash; 126,280 warrants

Phenom Ventures

$33,000.00 cash; 132,000 warrants

EDE Asset Management Inc.

$61,495.00 cash; 245,980 warrants

Nature Cove Holdings Ltd.

$35,000.00 cash; 140,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.375



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

36 months

 

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement - Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement has announced on June 25, 2019:

Number of Shares:

14,282,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.50 per common share



Warrants:

7,141,000 warrants to purchase 7,141,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.60 per common share for 24 months from the closing date



Number of Placees:

44 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P                                  

  # of shares

Fontaine Chin

Y

40,000

R. Glenn Dawson

Y

600,000

Richard N. Frommer

Y

100,000

Ronald James Purvis

Y

50,000

Tim Bushell

Y

40,000

Hirst Investment Corp. (Ted Hirst)

Y

100,000

Chad Gutor

Y

200,000

Jeremie Lavoie

Y

20,000

Mathieu Lavoie

Y

10,000

Jean-Yves Lavoie

Y

20,000

Alan Scott Dawson

Y

200,000

Aggregated ProGroup (9 placees)

P

2,190,625







Intermediaries:

KES 7 Capital Inc., Eight Capital, Cormark Securities Inc., Seaport Global Securities, LLC



Intermediaries' Fee:

An aggregate amount of 6% of the gross proceed of the offering

 

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 30, 2019.

CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé avec l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 septembre 2019
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé avec l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé le 25 juin 2019:

Nombre d'actions :

14 282 000 actions ordinaires



Prix :

0,50 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription :

7 141 000 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 7 141 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,60 $ par action pendant 24 mois de la date d'émission



Nombre de souscripteurs :

44 souscripteurs



Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro :



Initié=Y /


Nom

Groupe Pro=P                                

# d'actions

Fontaine Chin

Y

40 000

R. Glenn Dawson

Y

600 000

Richard N. Frommer

Y

100 000

Ronald James Purvis

Y

50 000

Tim Bushell

Y

40 000

Hirst Investment Corp. (Ted Hirst)

Y

100 000

Chad Gutor

Y

200 000

Jeremie Lavoie

Y

20 000

Mathieu Lavoie

Y

10 000

Jean-Yves Lavoie

Y

20 000

Alan Scott Dawson

Y

200 000

Total du Groupe Pro (9 souscripteurs)

P

2 190 625




Intermédiaires :

KES 7 Capital Inc., Eight Capital, Cormark Securities Inc., Seaport Global Securities, Inc.



Honoraire d'intermédiation :

Un montant total équivalent à 6% du placement privé

 

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 30 juillet 2019. 

____________________________________

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.00 a.m. PST, September 6, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD. ("GLXY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE:  September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 3, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 4,916,431 shares in its own capital stock.  The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period September 9, 2019 to no later than September 3, 2020.  Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by GMP Securities LP (Chris Bond) Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

GPM METALS INC. ("GPM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on August 09, 2019:

Number of Shares:

8,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.075 per share



Warrants:

8,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a 36 month period



Number of Placees:

20 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P                                  

# of Shares

Peter Mullens

Y                                                         

400,000

Waterloo Mining Inc. (Daniel Noone)

Y                                                       

1,333,333

Craig Parry

Y                                                         

666,667

John Patrick Sheridan

Y                                                         

800,000

Rosseau Asset Management

Y                                                       

1,600,000




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P                                                         

830,000

[2 Placees]





Finder's Fee:

Aggregate of $9,835 in cash and 109,800 broker warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc.  Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.10 for a 36 month period.

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

H-SOURCE HOLDINGS LTD. ("HSI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE:  September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 10, 2019:

First Tranche




Convertible Debenture

$965,271.82



Conversion Price:

Convertible into one common share at $0.0786 of principal and interest amount outstanding



Maturity date:

June 10, 2020



Warrants

None



Interest rate:

12% per annum and payable on the earlier of (i) the Maturity Date or (ii) at the election of the holder and will have an original issuer discount ("OID") equal to 10% of the principal amount. The payment of interest in shares will be based on the Market Price at the time of settlement.



Second Tranche




Convertible Debenture

$2,221,474.39



Conversion Price:

Convertible into one common share at $0.0786 of principal and interest amount outstanding



Maturity date:

July 23, 2020



Warrants

None



Interest rate:

12% per annum and payable on the earlier of (i) the Maturity Date or (ii) at the election of the holder and will have an original issuer discount ("OID") equal to 10% of the principal amount. The payment of interest in shares will be based on the Market Price at the time of settlement.





Total number of Placees:

22 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P                        

Principal Amount

Jim Murray

Y

$60,792.10

John Kupice

Y

$31,956.76




Finder's Fee:

Aspenwood Capital – $120,462.43 cash (plus $5241.2 expenses incurred)


Colorado Financial Service Corporation – 170,250 warrants


Chris Wrolstad – 551,610 warrants


Steve Ossello – 551,610 warrants


H. Reed Madison – 429,030 warrants

 

The Finder Warrants will expire on July 23, 2024 and will have an exercise price of $0.0786 every year to purchase a common share.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated June 10, 2019 and July 24, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL MILLENNIUM MINING CORP. ("IMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 30, 2019:

Convertible Debenture:

$60,000 principal amount



Conversion Price:

Convertible into units at $0.05 principal amount outstanding per unit for a period of initial twelve (12) months and at $0.10 per unit for the remaining eighteen (18) months until maturity. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. (Should consolidation of 20 old shares for 1 new share occur prior to the conversion, the conversion price will be $0.50 per post consolidated unit)



Warrants:

Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for the first twelve (12) months and $0.10 for the remaining eighteen (18) months. (Should consolidation of 20 old shares for 1 new share occur prior to the conversion, the exercise price will be $0.50 per post consolidated warrant)



Maturity date:

30 months from issuance



Interest rate:

12% per annum



Number of Placees:

1 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

Convertible Debentures

Andrew Fox

Y

$60,000

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

KLONDIKE GOLD CORP. ("KG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 3, 2019:

Number of Shares:

1,925,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.40 per share



Warrants:

925,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 925,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.50 for a three year period



Number of Placees:

13 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Frank Giustra

Y

625,000

Jasvir Kaloti

Y

25,000

Peter Tallman

Y

250,000

Gordon Keep

Y

125,000

Jessica Van Den Akker

Y

31,250

Tara Christie

Y

25,000

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 3, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KORE MINING LTD. ("KORE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 16, 2019:

Number of Shares:

10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.30 per share



Number of Placees:

1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P                                  

# of Shares

2176423 Ontario Ltd



(Eric Sprott)

Y                                                     

10,000,000



Finder's Fee:

$60,000 cash payable to Richardson GMP Ltd.

 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Prospectus Offering:




# of Warrants:

19,553,850

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 23, 2019

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 23, 2020

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.40



# of Warrants:

1,912,486

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 23, 2019

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 23, 2020

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.50

 

These warrants were issued pursuant to a prospectus offering of 19,774,350 common shares with 19,774,350 share purchase warrants attached, and 3,824,972 flow-through shares with 1,912,486 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 17, 2016.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 3, 2019.

________________________________________

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:




# of Warrants:

3,000,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 28, 2019

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 29, 2020

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.40

 

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,000,000 shares with 3,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 3, 2016.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 3, 2019.

________________________________________

SAMCO GOLD LIMITED ("SGA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Stock Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 3, 2019, between Samco Gold Limited (the "Company") and two arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors), whereby the Company has disposed of all the shares of its wholly-owned Argentinean subsidiary, Samco Gold S.A. ("SGSA") – the registered holder of certain concessions in the Province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

Consideration for the sale of the SGSA shares consisted of the granting of a 2% NSR royalty from production on the SGSA properties and a 10% participation interest on the gross sale price of either SGSA or any of the concessions constituting the SGSA properties to a third party.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 24, 2019.

                                        ________________________________________

SPYDER CANNABIS INC. ("SPDR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.00 a.m. PST, September 6, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  September 6, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 328,571 common shares at a deemed price of $0.175 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $57,500.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor



Non Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:


Creditor

Non Arm's Length
Party = NP / ProGroup
= P

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per
Share

Number of
shares issued to
creditor






Estate of Dennis
Mee

NP

$57,500.00

$0.175

328,571

 

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 30, 2019.

____________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

