TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABIGAIL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ACC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 28, 2019, effective at market open on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on August 30, 2019. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS CORP. ("FCA") ("FCA.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common and Class U: US$0.059

Payable Date: January 15, 2020

Record Date: December 31, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: December 30, 2019

________________________________________

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend Amount per Common Share: $0.0025

Payable Date: September 27, 2019

Record Date: September 10, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: September 9, 2019

________________________________________

PRIME MINING CORP. ("PRYM")

[formerly ePower Metals Inc. ("EPWR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Shares for Bonuses, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an assignment and assumption agreement dated June 25, 2019 (the "Assignment Agreement") among the Company, Minera Alamos Inc. ("MAI"), Vista Gold Corp. ("Vista Gold"), and the Mexican subsidiaries of each of MAI and the Company, whereby the Company has acquired the rights to earn a 100-per-cent interest in the Los Reyes gold project (formerly known as Guadalupe de los Reyes) in Sinaloa state, Mexico. To acquire MAI's interest in Los Reyes, the Company has completed a cash payment of US$1,500,000 to MAI, to reimburse MAI for the cost of an option payment made to Vista Gold on April 23, 2019 (the "April Payment"), and will assume MAI's remaining option payments of US$3,000,000 in favour of Vista Gold (collectively, the "October Payments"), as follows: (i) US$1,500,000 due October 27th, 2019; and (ii) US$1,500,000 on the earlier of October 27th, 2021 or a production decision. The Company has also issued to MAI 9,450,000 post-Consolidation (as defined below) common shares and 3,350,000 common share purchase warrants entitling MAI to acquire further post-Consolidation common shares at a price $0.50 per share for a period of twenty-four months.

The Company has also agreed to issue up to 1,216,250 post-Consolidation common shares (the "Finders' Shares") to two arms'-length parties, Jeremy Ross and Sandwedge Consulting Ltd. A total of 556,250 Finders' Shares were issued upon completion of the Transaction, with a further 330,000 Finders' Shares to be issued upon completion of each of the October Payments.

In connection with the foregoing transaction, the Company has changed its name to "Prime Mining Corp.," and consolidated its common share capital on a two-for-one basis (the "Consolidation"), as further set out below. Concurrently with the entering into of the Assignment Agreement, the Company also entered into a governance and investor rights agreement (the "Governance Agreement") with MAI, pursuant to which, among other things, MAI holds the right to appoint one director to the board of the Company for so long as MAI holds at least 5% of the Company's outstanding common shares and to participate in future financings and transactions completed by the Company in order to maintain its pro rata equity interest in the Company.

The Company advised the Exchange that closing under the terms of the Assignment Agreement occurred on August 28, 2019.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None, other than as set out under Shares for Bonuses and Private Placement-Non-Brokered.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated August 28, 2019, June 26, 2019 and April 24, 2019.

Shares for Bonuses

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,333,334 bonus shares in consideration of $2,000,000 loan advanced to the Company. The loan bears an interest rate of 12% per annum. The following shares were issued to Insiders:



Shares Warrants Andrew Bowering 666,668 Nil

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2019 and August 28, 2019:

Number of Shares: 29,051,327 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 14,525,664 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,525,664 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 130 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Daniel Kunz & Associates LLC



(Daniel Kunz) Y 500,000 Bruce Kienlen Y 200,000 Gregory Liller Y 350,000 Andrew Bowering Y 800,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,343,332 [7 placees]









Finder's Fee: $5,250 cash and 17,500 warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

$25,452 cash and 84,840 warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

$127,917.97 cash and 426,393 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

$16,659.97 cash and 55,533 warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$15,469.99 cash and 51,567 warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

5,950 warrants payable to Mackie Research Capital Corp.

$143,150 cash and 449,307 warrants payable to Shu Xian Zhang

Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.50 per share for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on April 22, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2) two old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening on September 4, 2019, the common shares of Prime Mining Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of ePower Metals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

58,777,649 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: PRYM (new) CUSIP Number: 74167M105 (new)

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on September 4, 2019, trading in the shares of Prime Mining Corp. will resume.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2019

NEX Company

Pursuant to a Special Resolution approved by the shareholders on July 12, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two (2) old shares for one (1) new share basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as "Data processing, hosting, and related services" (NAICS Number: 518210).

Post –Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 58,297,462

common shares are issued and outstanding including the issuance of

15,000,000 additional common shares on September 4, 2019, pursuant to

the conversion of the Company's outstanding special warrants (see TSX

Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 2, 2019). Escrow: Nil share





Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) (Montréal and Toronto) Trading Symbol: ITM.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 45824E207 (NEW)

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. (« ITM.H »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Regroupement

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 août 2019

Émetteur NEX

En vertu d'une résolution spéciale des actionnaires du 12 juillet 2019, la société a regroupé son capital-actions sur la base de deux (2) anciennes actions pour une (1) nouvelle action. La dénomination sociale de la société n'a pas été modifiée.

Les actions ordinaires de la société seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX sur une base regroupée à l'ouverture des affairesmercredi 4 septembre 2019. La société est catégorisée comme une société de « Traitement de données, hébergement de données et services connexes » (numéro de SCIAN : 518210).

Capitalisation après regroupement: Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 58 297 462

actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation en tenant

compte de l'émission de 15 000 000 d'actions ordinaires additionnelles le

4 septembre 2019 dans le cadre de la conversion des bons de

souscription spéciaux de la société en circulation (voir le bulletin de la

Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 2 mai 2019). Actions entiercées : Aucune action ordinaire





Agent des transferts : Société de fiducie AST (Canada) (Montréal et Toronto) Symbole au téléscripteur : ITM.H (INCHANGÉ) Numéro de CUSIP : 45824E207 (NOUVEAU)

_______________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABIGAIL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ACC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, August 30, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED ("AGRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement closed on July 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 21,128,290 common shares



Purchase Price: AUD$0.12 per share



Number of Placees: 79 Placees



Finder's Commission: Cash commission of AUD$117,744.17; 286,496

common shares and 697,233 broker warrants payable to

Kemosabe Capital. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire

one common share at AUD$0.12 until 30 June 2021.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED ("ASN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,800,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.075 per share and 4,800,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $360,000.

Number of Creditors: 11 Creditors



Warrants: 4,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,800,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 22, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 3,000,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow through share



Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.125



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 4,400,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per non flow through share



Warrants: 4,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,400,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.125



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 17 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Graeme O'Neill Y 2,716,666





Finder's Fee:



PI Financial Corp. $10,500.01 cash; 116,667 warrants







Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.125







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 36 months



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS INC. ("EGLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12.56 p.m. PST, August 30, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated August 29, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 479,182 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period September 3, 2019 to September 2, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. (Magnus Larsson) on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

NEW CAROLIN GOLD CORP. ("LAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 23, 2019, July 19, 2019 and August 8, 2019:

Number of Shares: 15,233,889 shares





Purchase Price: $0.09 per share





Warrants: 15,233,889 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,233,889 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three year period





Number of Placees: 28 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Robert Lunde Y 300,000 Rolar Consulting Inc.



(Robert Lunde) Y 30,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 67,000 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $37,327.50 and 414,750 Broker

Warrants exercisable into common shares at $0.15 per share for a 36 month period.







Canaccord Genuity - $1,800.00 and 20,000 Broker Warrants exercisable

into common shares at $0.15 per share for a 12 month period.







Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $1,350.00 and 15,000 Broker Warrants

exercisable into common shares at $0.15 per share for a 24 month period.







PI Financial Corp. - $3,600.00.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 27, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NORTHWAY RESOURCES CORP. ("NTW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement disclosed in Northway Resources Corp.'s Long Form Prospectus dated July 30, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,900,000 common shares





Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share





Number of Placees: 3 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Exploration Capital Partners (Arthur Rule) Y 6,600,000





Finder's Fee: Sprott Global Resource Investments Ltd.. - $46,200 and 462,000 Finder's

Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 28, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,841,000 bonus shares to Sprott Resource Lending II, L.P. in connection with a credit agreement entered into on August 6, 2019.

________________________________________

SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ("SUGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.57 a.m. PST, August 30, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

JERVOIS MINING LIMITED ("JRV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,699,900 bonus shares to arm's length party at a deemed price of $0.1842 in consideration of $498,131.55 owing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 29, 2019.

________________________________________

