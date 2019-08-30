TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

APTERYX IMAGING INC. ("XRAY")

[formerly LED MEDICAL DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("LMD")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors resolution dated June 11, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, September 3, 2019, the common shares of Apteryx Imaging Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of LED Medical Diagnostics Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Medical Device Research and Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

38,785,096 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: XRAY New CUSIP Number: 03836P108 New

ARBOR METALS CORP. ("ABR")

[formerly VELA MINERALS LTD. ("VLA")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders August 9, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, September 3, 2019, the common shares of Arbor Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Vela Minerals Ltd. will be delisted.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

11,771,450 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: ABR (new) CUSIP Number: 03880B104 (new)

CHINOOK TYEE INDUSTRY LIMITED ("XCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on September 3, 2019, the common shares of Chinook Tyee Industry Limited will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

CURRENCYWORKS INC. ("CWRK")

[formerly ICOX INNOVATIONS INC. ("ICOX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated August 22, 2019 the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening September 3, 2019, the common shares of CurrencyWorks Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of ICOX Innovations Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Management, Scientific and Technical Consulting Services' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

23,329,474 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 2,850,000





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: CWRK (new) CUSIP Number: 23131W103 (new)

DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. ("DN")("DN.WT")("DN.WT.A")("DN.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares, warrants and debentures will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, under symbols "DN", "DN.WT", "DN.WT.A", "DN.DB".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under symbols "DN", "DN.WT", "DN.WT.A", "DN.DB" on TSX Venture Exchange after August 30, 2019, and its shares, warrants and debentures will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 4, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated February 1, 2019 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST ("NHT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per US Unit: US$0.075

Payable Date: October 15, 2019

Record Date: September 30, 2019

Ex-distribution Date: September 27, 2019

NEX COMPANIES

ZOOMD TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("ZOMD")

[formerly Dataminers Capital Corp. ("DMC.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Private Placement - Brokered, Private Placement – Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2019

NEX Company

Qualifying Transaction - Completed

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Dataminers Capital Corp.'s (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated June 30, 2019. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, the Company will no longer be considered as a Capital Pool Company.

The QT consists of the arm's length acquisition of all the shares of Zoomd Ltd. ("Zoomd"), by way of a three-cornered amalgamation (the "Transaction"), through the issuance of: (a) 81,655,219 common shares of the Company ("Resulting Issuer") at a deemed price of $1.00 per share, (b) 8,447,087 incentive stock options at a nominal exercise prices except for 181,777 options at an exercise price of $0.41 per share with expiry dates up to August 2028. The securities described above were issued on a post-consolidation basis. The above-described transaction excludes the securities issued pursuant to the private placements of Zoomd described at the sections "Private Placement-Brokered" and "Private Placement-Non-Brokered" of this bulletin.

In addition, 1,475,000 Resulting Issuer shares are issued as a finder's fee in connection with the completion of the QT and 310,000 Resulting Issuer shares are issued to A-Labs Finance and Advisory Ltd. in connection with consulting services fee and the completion of the QT.

As a result of the QT a total of 33,207,850 Resulting Issuer common shares and 3,731,000 Resulting Issuer options are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Surplus Escrow Agreement and 84,000 Resulting Issuer common shares are subject to the CPC escrow agreement. An additional 9,162,009 Resulting Issuer common shares and 4,534,310 Resulting Issuer options are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement in connection with the Seed Share Resale Restrictions.

The Company is classified as an "All Other Information Services" Issuer (NAICS Number: 519190).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated June 30, 2019, available on SEDAR and press release dated August 28, 2019.

Resume Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated July 3, 2019, trading in the securities of the resulting issuer will resume at the opening on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Toronto.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "DMC.H" to "ZOMD".

Private Placement-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Private Placement-Brokered announced on July 2, 2019, in which $6,830,000 was the brokered portion and $1,555,990 was the non-brokered portion of the Private Placement-Brokered. The Private Placement-Brokered was completed by the issuance of subscription receipts, which were converted into the following Resulting Issuer common shares on a post-consolidation basis upon the satisfaction of applicable escrow release conditions:

Number of common shares: 8,385,990



Purchase Price: $1.00 per subscription receipt



Number of Placees: 85 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Agent's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc., Eight Capital and Paradigm Capital Inc. received cash payments, including $458,080 of commission and non-transferable broker warrants to purchase 458,080 Resulting Issuer common shares at an exercise price of $1.00 until August 20, 2021.



Finder's Fee: Sharon Schreiber, Alpinvest Consulting and Park Lane Capital Limited received an aggregate of $265,000 in cash and 265,000 non-transferable warrants to purchase 265,000 Resulting Issuer common shares at an exercise price of $1.00 until August 20, 2021.

(Includes finder's fee related to the below mentioned Private Placement –Non-Brokered)

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement-Brokered via a press release dated August 21, 2019.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement and completed immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction:

Number of Shares: 880,000 common shares on a post-consolidation basis



Purchase Price: $1.00 per common share on a post-consolidation basis



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Qualifying Transaction and the above-mentioned Private Placement-Non-Brokered via a press release dated August 28, 2019.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of the Company on August 28, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2.5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from Dataminers Capital Corp. to Zoomd Technologies Ltd. The share consolidation and name change were effected on August 28, 2019.

Effective at the opening of business on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, the common shares of "Zoomd Technologies Ltd." will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of "Dataminers Capital Corp." will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation and

Post-Transactional

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 93,230,209 common shares are issued and outstanding on a post-consolidation basis.



Escrow: 42,453,859 common shares Escrow Period: up to 36 months



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: ZOMD (NEW)



CUSIP Number: 98981L100 (NEW)



TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.



Company Contact: Ofer Eitan, Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 25th Floor, 700 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V7Y 1B3 Company Phone Number: 972-72-220-0555 Company Fax Number: 972-72-220-0550 Company Email Address: info@zoomd.com Company website: www.zoomd.com

19/08/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AM RESOURCES CORP. ("AMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation of AM Resources Corp. (the "Company") relating to a share purchase agreement dated February 4, 2019, in connection with the Company's acquisition of common shares representing a 60% equity interest in ASFALTITAS Colombiana SAS ("ASF"), which owns a 100% interest in the la Esperanza asphaltite property located in Colombia, from 7779534 Canada Inc.'s Colombian wholly owned subsidiary Biominerales Colombia SAS. The consideration payable by the Company is 4,700,000 common shares of the Company. 7779534 Canada Inc. is controlled by Adriana Shaw, who is a director and officer of the Company.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of shares Adriana Shaw Y 4,700,000

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated November 5, 2018, February 5, 2019, April 17, 2019 and May 31, 2019.

AM RESOURCES CORP. ("AMR")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété, d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 août 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents d'AM Resources Corp. (la « société ») relativement à une convention d'acquisition d'actions datée du 4 février 2019, dans le cadre de l'acquisition par la société d'actions ordinaires représentant un intérêt en équité de 60% de ASFALTITAS Colombiana SAS ("ASF"), cette dernière détenant un intérêt de 100% dans la propriété d'asphaltite la Esperanza située en Colombie. L'acquisition a été complétée auprès de la filiale à part entière de 7779534 Canada Inc. dénommée Biominerales Colombia SAS. La considération payable par la société est 4 700 000 actions ordinaires de la société. 7779534 Canada inc. est contrôlée par Adriana Shaw, qui est administrateur et dirigeante de la société.

Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro :





Initié=Y /

Nom Groupe Pro=P # d'actions Adriana Shaw Y 4 700 000

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 5 novembre 2018, 5 février 2019, 17 avril 2019 et 31 mai 2019.

ANFIELD ENERGY INC. ("AEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 5, 2019, April 23, 2019 and May 6, 2019:

Number of Shares: 18,358,716 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 18,358,716 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,358,716 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 51 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Radio Fuels Corporation (Collin Kettell) Y 3,750,000







Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $9,800.00 and 49,000 Agent's Options exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for a three year period.





Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $23,886.00 and 49,350 Agent's Options exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for a three year period.





Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $2,800.00 and 14,000 Agent's Options exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for a three year period.





EMD Financial Inc. - $7,770.00 and 38,850 Agent's Options exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for a three year period.





Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc. - $24,500.00 and 122,500 Agent's Options exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for a three year period.





T-Bone Ventures Inc. (John Risutti) - $8,400.00 and 42,000 Agent's Options exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for a three year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issue news releases dated April 23, 2019 and May 6, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

ANTLER GOLD INC. ("ANTL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an asset purchase agreement dated May 15, 2019, between Antler Gold Inc. ("Antler") and Sona Nanotech Inc. ("Sona"), in connection with Antler's acquisition of a 100% interest in certain mineral claims comprising the Crescent Lake/KM61 molybdenum-copper-silver project located in Armstrong, Ontario (the "Property").

The consideration payable by Antler for the acquisition of the Property is the assumption of all liabilities of Sona associated with the Property and the future payment to Sona of contingent consideration if Antler disposes of the Property to a third party, or enters into an agreement or arrangement with a third party to otherwise monetize the Property by way of joint venture, option or other form of transaction (a "Future Transaction"). The amount of the contingent consideration payable to Sona will be equal to 50% of the consideration received by Antler in the Future Transaction (net of Antler's aggregate expenses related to the marketing, selling, upkeep and maintenance of the Property incurred between the acquisition of the Property and the date of such Future Transaction), to a maximum of $3,000,000.

The Company has disclosed the transaction in press releases dated May 15, 2019 and August 16, 2019.

CHESAPEAKE GOLD CORP. ("CKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,668,000 shares



Purchase Price: $2.25 per share



Number of Placees 2 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y (New) 5,334,000







Agent's Fee: Mackie Research Capital Corporation – $480,060 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 27, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

CORAL GOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("CLH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated August 15, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,950,485 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from September 3, 2019 to September 2, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Cantor Fitzgerald Canada CorporationError! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

EAST AFRICA METALS INC. ("EAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the arm's length sale (the "Disposition") by East Africa Metals Inc. (the "Company") to Tibet Huayu Mining Co., Ltd. ("THM") of a 70% interest in the Company's Adyabo Project pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated June 28, 2019, as amended August 9, 2019 (the "Disposition Agreement"). Pursuant to the Disposition Agreement, the Company has agreed to dispose of 70% of its equity interest in Tigray Resources Incorporated Private Limited Company ("TRI"), through which it holds the Mato Bula and Da Tumbuk deposits known as the "Adyabo Property", in exchange for aggregate cash payments of US $1.2 million. Of the US$1,200,000 payable by THM under the Disposition Agreement, the Company has received US$600,000, and the remaining US$600,000 will be placed in trust and released to the Company upon the earlier of 10 business days after the formal registration of the transfer of 70% of the Company's equity interest in TRI pursuant to Ethiopian laws and regulations and October 31, 2019. In connection with the foregoing transaction, the Company has also entered into a joint venture contract dated June 28, 2019 between Silk Road Resources Investments Co., Limited (the wholly-owned subsidiary of THM) and Tigray Ethiopia Holdings Inc. (the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), as the shareholders of TRI following the transfer of the shares pursuant to the Disposition Agreement, whereby the Company retains a 30% net profit interest in the Adyabo Project and THM is obligated to finance 100% of the capital costs and operate the mine development program and mining operations.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that closing occurred on August 23, 2019, at which point the Company received the initial US$600,000 payment.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

For further information please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 23, 2019, August 14, 2019 and July 2, 2019, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

GENESIS METALS CORP. ("GIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 657,142 shares at $0.07 per share to settle outstanding debt for $46,000.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

GREEN RISE CAPITAL CORPORATION ("GRCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated August 29, 2019, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

KDA GROUP INC. ("KDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the creation of a subsidiary of the Company, CanNorth Medic Inc. ("CanNorth"), of which the Company holds 51%. The 49% minority shareholders of CanNorth are at arm's length to the Company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated July 3 and October 29, 2018.

GROUPE KDA INC. ( « KDA » )

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété, d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 août 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de documents en vertu de la création d'une filiale, CanNorth Medic inc. (« CanNorth »), dont la société détient 51%. De plus, les actionnaires minoritaires qui détiennent 49% de CanNorth n'ont aucun lien de dépendance avec la société.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter les communiqués de presse émis par la société les 3 juillet et 29 octobre 2018.

ORESTONE MINING CORP. ("ORS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 8, 2019 and August 21, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,173,750 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per share



Warrants: 2,086,875 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,086,875 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 23 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares David Hottman Y 100,000 William Winfield Y 65,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,258,750 [6 placees]











Finder's Fee: Aligned Capital Partners Inc. receives $1,200

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. receives $24,840

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on August 20, 2019 and August 23, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

PLATFORM EIGHT CAPITAL CORP. ("PEC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.20 a.m. PST, August 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ROCKWEALTH RESOURCES CORP. ("RWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.06 a.m. PST, August 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SANDSPRING RESOURCES LTD. ("SSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced in press releases dated August 6, 2019 and August 15, 2019:

Number of Securities: 37,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share



Warrants: 37,500,000 warrants to purchase 37,500,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a period of 60 months following the closing of the private placement.



Number of Placees: 96 Placees





Insider / ProGroup Participation: Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Gran Colombia Gold Corporation (TSX: GCM) Y 5,000,000 Domenica Fiore Corporation (Frank Giustra) Y 1,750,000 Gordon Keep Y 300,000 Brian Paes-Braga Y 9,275,000 Aggregate ProGroup Involvement (11 Placees) P 2,225,000







Finder's Fee: Ten different finders received cash payments totalizing $126,840.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 27, 2019.

SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED ("SKE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 31, 2019:

Number of Shares: 12,246,992 shares



Purchase Price: $0.41088 per share



Number of Placees: 10 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 77,000







Finder's Fee:

Elemental Capital Partners LLP $22,300.00 cash Blue Lakes Advisors $9,000.00 cash

