TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

BUZZ CAPITAL INC. ("BUZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 27, 2019, effective at the open Thursday, August 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

METALLA ROYALTY AND STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share: $0.001

Payable Date: September 16, 2019; October 15, 2019 & November 15, 2019

Record Date: September 3, 2019; October 1, 2019 & November 1, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: August 30, 2019; September 30, 2019 & October 31, 2019

________________________________________

SILVERCREST METALS INC. ("SIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, August 29, 2019, under the symbol "SIL".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "SIL" on TSX Venture Exchange after Wednesday, August 28, 2019, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

WESTBOND ENTERPRISES CORPORATION ("WBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Share: $0.0025

Payable Date: September 20, 2019

Record Date: September 5, 2019

Ex-Dividend Date: September 4, 2019

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

MBMI RESOURCES INC. ("MBR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2019

NEX Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on August 16, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on an eight (8) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Thursday, August 29, 2019, the shares of MBMI Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'NEX' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

3,066,663 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: MBR.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 552643405 (new)

________________________________________

BLUE MOON ZINC CORP. ("MOON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, August 27, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BUZZ CAPITAL INC. ("BUZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, August 27, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted due to failure to complete a qualifying transaction within 24 months of listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CARIBOO ROSE RESOURCES LTD. ("CRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a property purchase agreement (the "Agreement") among Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. ("Cariboo"), Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX:WRN) ("Western") and Casino Mining Corp. ("Casino"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Western dated July 29, 2019. Under the Agreement, Cariboo will sell the Canadian Creek Property to Casino. The total consideration to be paid to Cariboo will consist of 3 million shares of Western.

The Exchange has been advised that Cariboo has received consent to the transaction from the majority of its shareholders by way of written consent resolution.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil.

For further information see Cariboo's news release dated July 30, 2019 which is available under Cariboo's profile on SEDAR.

_______________________________________

CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP. ("CUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 22, 2019:

Number of Shares: 158,171 shares



Purchase Price: $0.9471 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Y 158,171

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement closed on August 22, 2019:

Number of Shares: 23,529,412 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.068 per share



Number of Placees: 8 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Melquart Ltd Y 15,341,174 Miton Asset Management



Limited (Miton MicrocapTrust) Y 3,764,706







Broker's Commission: Aggregate cash commission of GBP£49,500 was paid to Whitman Howard Ltd.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GOOD LIFE NETWORKS INC. ("GOOD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.23 a.m. PST, August 27, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GROWMAX RESOURCES CORP. ("GRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9.14 a.m. PST, August 27, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GROWMAX RESOURCES CORP. ("GRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 27, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PONDEROUS PANDA CAPITAL CORP. ("PPCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:44 p.m. PST, August 26, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROCKWEALTH RESOURCES CORP. ("RWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 22, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Number of Placees: 36 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Ross McElroy Y 125,000 Willima Marsh Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 550,000 [5 placees]











Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. receives $14,000 and 70,000 non-transferable

warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.20 for a 12 month

period.

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. receives $40,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on August 15, 2019.

________________________________________

SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,100,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $88,000.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Leo Power Y $25,000 $0.08 312,500 George Molyviatis Y $31,500 $0.08 393,750 Jocelyn Bennett Y $31,500 $0.08 393,750

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.25 a.m. PST, August 27, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.30 a.m. PST, August 27, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an amendment agreement dated July 19, 2019 between the Company and Richard Mill whereby the Company will acquire 100% interest in three tenures located in Skeena Mining Division of British Columbia in consideration of $125,000, 300,000 common shares and transfer by the Company to Mr. Mill of a 100% interest in two mineral claims owned by the Company.

________________________________________

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreements

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to amendment agreements dated July 10, 2019 between the Company and Tueton Resources Corp. whereby the Company will acquire 100% interest in the Orion Property, the Fairweather Property, the Delta Property and the High North Property, all located in British Columbia, in consideration of $1,200,000 payable over three years and 775,000 common shares.

________________________________________

VISIBLE GOLD MINES INC. ("VGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the acquisition of an option acquisition agreement dated February 28, 2019 and the subsequent asset purchase agreement dated April 23, 2019, to acquire 100% interest of the Horsefly property, consisting in 108 claims totaling 6,050 hectares, located in the Druillettes and Gradis townships, approximately 50 km south of the town of Chapais in the province of Quebec. The consideration payable by the Company consists of the issuance of 150,000 common shares, and $15,000 cash for the acquisition of the option agreement, and the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares, and $10,000 cash for the asset purchase agreement, totalizing an issuance of 1,150,000 common shares and a cash payment of $25,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 5, 2019.

MINES D'OR VISIBLES INC. («VGD»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Convention d'achat de propriété, d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 27 août 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à l'achat d'une convention d'option daté du 28 février 2019, et la subséquente convention d'achat de propriété datée du 23 avril 2019, pour acquérir 100% des intérêts de la propriété Horsefly, comportant 108 claims totalisant 6,050 hectares, localisée dans les cantons de Druillettes et Gradis, approximativement 50 km au sud du village Chapais dans la province du Québec. La compensation payable par la société est composée d'une émission de 150 000 actions ordinaires et 15 000 $ en espèces pour l'acquisition de la convention d'option d'achat, et 1 000 000 actions ordinaires et 10 000 $ en espèces pour l'achat de la propriété, totalisant une émission de 1 150 000 actions ordinaires et un paiement de 25 000 $ en espèces.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 5 juin 2019.

_______________________________

