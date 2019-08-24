TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

|
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of further change to the Final Distribution Amounts
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):
1). Further to the Distribution Bulletins issued by TSXV on June 27, 2019 and August 22, 2019 respectively, the Issuer as further advised of the final amount per Unit as follows:
Payable Date: July 15 , 2019
Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.038605875 (final)
2). Further to the Distribution Bulletins issued by TSXV on July 16, 2019 and August 22, 2019 respectively, the Issuer as further advised of the final amount per Unit as follows:
Payable Date: August 15, 2019
Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.01292375 (final)
________________________________________
PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("PT.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):
Dividend per unit: $0.00060
Payable Date: September 16, 2019
Record Date: August 31, 2019
Ex-distribution Date: August 29, 2019
________________________________________
SUNSHINE AGRI-TECH INC. ("SAI.H")
[formerly Sunshine Agri-Tech Inc. ("SAI")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement:
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing two sale agreements dated September 30, 2018 (the "Bio-Tech Agreements") pursuant to which the Company has disposed of its 51% interest in Changchun Grain Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. ("Bio-Tech"), a subsidiary. The Company disposed of a 21% interest in Bio-Tech to Anhe Investment Management Centre (Limited Partnership) (China) and a 30% interest to Nongpaike Bio-Tech (Dalian) Co., Ltd. Aggregate consideration for the disposition of its 51% interest in Bio-Tech was RMB 3,700,000.
The Exchange has accepted for filing a sale agreement dated June 19, 2018 (the "Bio-Feed Agreement") pursuant to which the Company has disposed of a 100% interest in its subsidiary, Changchun Sunshine Bio-Feed Co., Ltd. ("Bio-Feed"). The Company disposed of its 100% interest in Bio-Feed to Jilin Province Wister Environmental Protection Science and Technology Co., Ltd for RMB 8,200,000.
The Exchange has accepted for filing a share transfer agreement dated December 25, 2018 (the "Dalian Agreement") pursuant to which the Company has disposed of a 100% interest in Dalian Sunshine Agri-Tech Co., Ltd. ("Dalian"). The Company disposed of its 100% interest in Dalian to Nongpaike Bio-Tech (Dalian) Co., Ltd. for consideration of RMB 4,500,000.
The Exchange has been advised that shareholders approved the Bio-Tech Agreements, Bio-Feed Agreement and the Dalian Agreement at an Annual General and Special Meeting held on July 31, 2019.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A
Please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 10, 2019 and August 2, 2019 as well as the Management Information Circular dated June 25, 2019, each of which is available on SEDAR.
Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change:
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Continued Listing Requirements and Inter-Tier Movements, the Company does not meet Continued Listing Requirements. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from SAI to SAI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
_______________________________________
19/08/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AURION RESOURCES LTD. ("AU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 9, 2019, July 10, 2019 and July 16, 2019:
Number of Shares:
7,403,666 shares (of which 6,666,666 are Brokered and 737,000 are Non-Brokered)
Purchase Price:
$1.50 per share
Number of Placees:
22 placees
Agent's Fee:
Cormark Securities Inc. - $329,999.97
Haywood Securities Inc. - $119,999.99 and 80,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $1.50 per share to July 31, 2021
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $30,000.00 and 20,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $1.50 per share to July 31, 2021
Medalist Capital Ltd. - $59,999.99 and 40,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $1.50 per share to July 31, 2021
Sprott Capital Partners LP - $30,000.00 and 20,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $1.50 per share to July 31, 2021
PI Financial Corp. - $30,000.00 and 20,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $1.50 per share to July 31, 2021
Fidelity Clearing Canada – 220,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $1.50 per share to July 31, 2021
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated July 31, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
BERKWOOD RESOURCES LTD. ("BKR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 16, 2019:
Number of Shares:
600,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 22, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 946,875 shares to settle outstanding debt for $75,750.
Number of Creditors:
3 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at .8.30 a.m. PST, August, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ESSA PHARMA INC. ("EPI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7.38 a.m. PST, August 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ESSA PHARMA INC. ("EPI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8.15 a.m. PST, August 23, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
EXPLOR RESOURCES INC. ("EXS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12.30 p.m. PST, August 22, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GALORE RESOURCES INC. ("GRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 314,000 bonus shares to Mario A. Flores.
________________________________________
JAPAN GOLD CORP. ("JG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 06, 2019:
Number of Shares:
26,448,763 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.27 per share
Warrants:
13,224,381 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,224,381 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.42
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
54 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Southern Arc Minerals Inc
Y
1,648,200
(public company -)
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [12 Placees]
P
1,775,223
Finder's Fee:
Beacon Securities Limited
$3,685.50 cash; 13,650 warrants
Clarus Securities Inc.
$5,088.00 cash; 18,844 warrants
PI Financial Corp.
$4,860.00 cash; 18,000 warrants
Haywood Securities Inc
$165,030.00 cash; 611,222 warrants
Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc.
$150,710.22 cash; 558,186 warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp
$5,994.00 cash; 22,200 warrants
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
$36,000.01 cash; 133,333 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.27
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
1 year
________________________________________
KOOTENAY SILVER INC. ("KTN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 13, 2019:
Number of Shares:
31,250,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.16 per share
Warrants:
15,625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,625,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.22
Warrant Term to Expiry:
3 Years
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
2176423 Ontario Ltd
Y
31,250,000
(Eric Sprott)
Finder's Fee:
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
1,250,000 shares; 625,000 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.22
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
36 months from the Closing Date.
________________________________________
MAJESTIC GOLD CORP. ("MJS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated August 12, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 52,386,319 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period August 19, 2019 to August 18, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc. (Scott Hunter)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
PURE NICKEL INC. ("NIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12.30 p.m. PST, August 22, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
RYU APPAREL INC. ("RYU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,900,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $389,477.
Number of Creditors:
3 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Reviewable Disposition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.3, Sections 5.6(d).
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
STELMINE CANADA LTD. ("STH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
642,500 common flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per common flow-through share
Number of Placees:
16 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Isabelle Proulx
Y
75,000
André Proulx
Y
50,000
Michel Boily
Y
5,000
Finder's Fee:
A cash commission of $2,000 has been paid to a finder.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated August 1, 2019.
STELMINE CANADA LTÉE. («STH»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 23 août 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :
Nombre d'actions :
642 500 actions ordinaires accréditives
Prix :
0,20 $ par action ordinaire accréditive
Nombre de souscripteurs :
16 souscripteurs
Initiés / Participation Groupe Pro :
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Isabelle Proulx
Y
75,000
André Proulx
Y
50,000
Michel Boily
Y
5,000
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
Un intermédiaire a reçu des honoraires de 2 000$ en espèces.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 1 août 2019.
________________________________________
STELMINE CANADA LTD. ("STH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
499,999 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per common share
Warrants:
250,000 warrants to purchase 250,000 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 for a period of 18 months following the closing of the private placement.
Number of Placees:
2 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Aggregate ProGroup Involvement (2 Placees)
P
499,999
Finder's Fee:
A cash commission of $2,000 has been paid to a finder.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated August 1, 2019 and August 20, 2019.
STELMINE CANADA LTÉE. («STH»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 23 août 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :
Nombre d'actions :
499 999 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,15$ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
250 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 250 000 actions ordinaires
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,20$ pour une période de 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.
Nombre de souscripteurs :
2 souscripteurs
Initiés / Participation Groupe Pro :
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Ensemble de participation Groupe Pro (2 Souscripteurs)
P
499,999
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
Un intermédiaire a reçu des honoraires de 2 000$ en espèces.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans les communiqués de presse datés du 1 août 2019 et 20 août 2019.
________________________________________
VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a mineral claims sale agreement dated July 22, 2019 between the Company and Frederic Bergeron and Magnor Exploration Inc. whereby the Company has acquired all of the interest in five surface rights claims adjacent to the Company's St-Onge Wollastonite property in Quebec in consideration of 1,000,000 common shares.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
LINCOLN VENTURES LTD. ("LX.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2019
NEX Company
Effective at 4.40 a.m. PST, August 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
