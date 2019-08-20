TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CONSCIENCE CAPITAL INC. ("DGTL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated July 18, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia Securities Commissions effective July 19, 2019 pursuant to the provisions of the Ontario Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $1,226,300 (12,263,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open August 21, 2019 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on August 21, 2019. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

22,063,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 10,000,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol:

DGTL.P CUSIP Number:

20845P101 Agent:

PI Financial Corp.







Agent's Warrants: 981,040 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 18, 2019.

Company Contact: Steven Goldberg, CFO Company Address: 100 Kings Street West, Suite 6000, Toronto, ON M5X 1E2 Company Phone Number: 914-419-8873 Company Email Address: steve@connectdigitalpartners.com

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: September 13, 2019

Record Date: August 30, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: August 29, 2019

________________________________________

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.01296 (estimated)

Payable Date: September 16, 2019

Record Date: August 30, 2019

Ex-distribution Date: August 29, 2019

________________________________________

HEMPCO FOOD AND FIBER INC. ("HEMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the arrangement agreement dated June 26, 2019 entered into between Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora") (NYSE | TSX: ACB) and Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. (the "Company"), pursuant to which Aurora an Insider and Control Person of the Company, will own all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

Pursuant to the Arrangement, all Common Shares not already owned by Aurora were acquired in share consideration for total consideration of $63.4 million on a fully diluted basis based on an exchange ratio of approximately 0.08659 common share of Aurora for each Common Share held.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by shareholders of the Company was received at a special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on August 13, 2019 and that final approval of the Arrangement was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on August 15, 2019. The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in the management information circular of the Company (the "Circular") dated July 12, 2019, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR. The Company's shareholders should refer to the Circular for a summary of the procedures regarding the exchange of the Common Shares for the consideration to which they are entitled under the Arrangement.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated July 30th and August 13th and Aurora's news release dated August 19, 2019.

Delisting:

In conjunction with the closing of the Arrangement, the Common Shares will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, on August 20th at market close the Common Shares will be delisted.

________________________________________

INTERLAPSE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("INLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated August 9, 2019, the Company's common shares will be split on a (1) one old for (2) two new basis.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a split basis at the opening, August 29, 2019. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Split

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

17,465,644 shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 2,112,832





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: INLA (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 45873B104 (UNCHANGED)



Payable Date: August 28, 2019 Record Date: August 23, 2019 Ex-Distribution Date: August 29, 2019 Due Bill Redemption Date: August 30, 2019

Approval for a 1 old for 2 new split was obtained by a Directors Resolution dated August 9, 2019. The common shares will commence trading on a due bills basis on the Exchange effective from the opening August 22, 2019. The new certificates will be mailed on or about August 30, 2019. The push-out method will be used to effect the split.

________________________________________

KISMET RESOURCES CORP. ("KSMT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Wednesday, August 21, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made on August 16, 2019 regarding the termination of the Company's proposed Qualifying Transaction.

________________________________________

LAKEVIEW HOTEL INVESTMENT CORP. ("LHR.DB.C")("LHR.DB.D")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Debenture Offering, Amendment

BULLETIN DTE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Debenture Offering, Amendment – Series C Redeemable Subordinated Debentures:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated June 21, 2007, February 27, 2012 and November 29, 2016, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to amendments to a previously accepted convertible debenture. The previous "Series C Redeemable Subordinated Debentures" will be replaced with new "Series C Redeemable Subordinated Debentures" (the "Series C Debentures"). The new terms of the Series C Debentures (the "Debentures") of Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp. ("LHIC") are summarized below:

Extending the maturity date of the Series C Debentures from August 22, 2019 to August 31, 2022 ;





to ; Amending the restrictive covenants in Section 6.04(b) of the Series C Trust Indenture by allowing the Corporation to pay fees to Lakeview Management Inc. incurred in the normal course of business using funds generated through the Corporation's operations provided that the Corporation will not pay fees to Lakeview Management Inc. out of proceeds received from the sale or refinance of any of the Corporation's assets, unless all amounts owing pursuant to the Series C Debentures and the Series D Debentures have been paid.





Including the following two covenants of the Corporation:





The first being a new Section 6.18 requiring that the Corporation refinance its outstanding indebtedness owing to the current holder of Senior Security (as defined in the Series C Trust Indenture) by December 31, 2019



The second being a new Section 6.19 requiring that the Corporation will, prior to the Maturity Date, make commercially reasonable best efforts to pay all amounts owing pursuant to the Series C Debentures and pursuant to the Series D Debentures as soon as possible, which the Corporation acknowledges and agrees may include raising additional funds in the public market, refinancing the Series C Debentures with a new lender, and/or selling some or all of its assets.

In addition to the foregoing amendments, there will also be certain incidental amendments resulting from the foregoing.

Interest on the Series C Debentures shall continue to accrue from June 30, 2016 (the last interest payment date) to August 31, 2022, at the rate of 7.00% per annum and shall be payable on August 31, 2022.

The Series C Debentures will not trade or be quoted on an accrued interest basis (i.e. they will trade and be quoted on an interest flat basis). All bids, offers and trades in the Series C Debentures must reflect both the capital portion of the Series C Debentures and all accrued interest. The Exchange will not report accrued interest in regard to any trade in the Series C Debentures made through the facilities of the Exchange.

The amended Series C Debentures will be posted for trading at the market open on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, under the same name and an unchanged CUSIP number: "51222PAA7". There will be no change to the stock symbol.

Prospectus-Debenture Offering, Amendment – Series D Redeemable Subordinated Debentures:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated May 8, 2008, September 26, 2012 and November 29, 2016, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to amendments to a previously accepted convertible debenture. The "Series D Redeemable Subordinated Debentures" will be replaced with new "Series D Redeemable Subordinated Debentures" (the "Series D Debentures"). The new terms of the Series D Debentures of Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp. ("LHIC") are as follows:

Extending the maturity date of the Series D Debentures from August 22, 2019 to August 31, 2022 ;





to ; Amending the restrictive covenants in Section 6.04(b) of the Series D Trust Indenture by allowing the Corporation to pay fees to Lakeview Management Inc. incurred in the normal course of business using funds generated through the Corporation's operations provided that the Corporation will not pay fees to Lakeview Management Inc. out of proceeds received from the sale or refinance of any of the Corporation's assets, unless all amounts owing pursuant to the Series D Debentures and the Series C Debentures have been paid.





Including the following two covenants of the Corporation:





The first being a new Section 6.18 requiring that the Corporation refinance its outstanding indebtedness owing to the current holder of Senior Security (as defined in the Series D Trust Indenture) by December 31, 2019



The second being a new Section 6.19 requiring that the Corporation will, prior to the Maturity Date, make commercially reasonable best efforts to pay all amounts owing pursuant to the Series D Debentures and pursuant to the Series C Debentures as soon as possible, which the Corporation acknowledges and agrees may include raising additional funds in the public market, refinancing the Series D Debentures with a new lender, and/or selling some or all of its assets.

In addition to the foregoing amendments, there will also be certain incidental amendments resulting from the foregoing.

Interest on the Series D Debentures shall continue to accrue from May 31, 2016 (the last interest payment date) to August 31, 2022, at the rate of 7.00% per annum and shall be payable on August 31, 2022.

The Series D Debentures will not trade or be quoted on an accrued interest basis (i.e. they will trade and be quoted on an interest flat basis). All bids, offers and trades in the Series D Debentures must reflect both the capital portion of the Series D Debentures and all accrued interest. The Exchange will not report accrued interest in regard to any trade in the Series D Debentures made through the facilities of the Exchange. The Series D Debentures, which were issued in the minimum principal amount of $100 each, will be quoted based on $100 principal amounts with all trades being made in multiples of $1,000 principal amounts (excluding any amount of interest). For example, an order to buy $5,000 principal amount will be given as an order to buy 5,000. An order to sell $20,000 principal amount will be shown as an order to sell 20,000. An order for 1,500, for example, is not acceptable since all trades must be made in multiples of $1,000. The minimum trading unit of Series D Debentures is $1,000 principal amount and board lot of Series D Debentures is $1,000 principal amount.

The amended Series D Debentures will be posted for trading at the market open on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, under the same name and an unchanged CUSIP number: "51222PAB5". There will be no change to the stock symbol.

________________________________________

ROOSEVELT CAPITAL GROUP INC. ("ROSV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Resume Trading

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated August 15, 2019, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, August 21, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 27, 2019.

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 1) VALUE-ADD FUND ("SUVA.A") ("SUVA.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per CDN Class Unit: CDN$0.05

Distribution per US Class Unit: US$0.05

Payable Date: September 16, 2019

Record Date: August 30, 2019

Ex-distribution Date: August 29, 2019

________________________________________

TERRACO GOLD CORP. ("TEN")

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated June 19, 2019 (the "Arrangement Agreement") entered into between Terraco Gold Corp. ("Terraco") and Sailfish Royalty Corp. ("Sailfish"), pursuant to which Sailfish agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Terraco by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). Under the Arrangement, Sailfish acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Terraco in exchange for Sailfish issuing 0.12 of a share of Sailfish for each Terraco share held.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by securityholders of Terraco was received at a special meeting of the securityholders held on August 13, 2019 and that approval of the Arrangement was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on August 16, 2019. The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in Terraco's information circular (the "Circular") dated July 12, 2019 which is available under Terraco's profile on SEDAR.

Terraco securityholders should refer to the Circular for a summary of the procedures regarding the exchange of Terraco securities for the consideration to which they are entitled under the Arrangement.

Delisting:

In conjunction with the closing of the Arrangement, the common shares of Terraco will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 the common shares of Terraco will be delisted.

________________________________________

VISIONSTATE CORP. ("VIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation - Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 16, 2019, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on March 2, 2018, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (4) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, August 21, 2019, the shares of Visionstate Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Internet Commerce' company.





Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

36,078,281 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: VIS (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 92836B 20 1 (new)

________________________________________

XPEL, INC. ("XPEL.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business, Friday, August 30, 2019, the common shares of XPEL, Inc. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on Nasdaq Stock Market.

________________________________________

19/08/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BERKWOOD RESOURCES LTD. ("BKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Share Purchase Agreement dated August 7, 2019 between Contigo Resources Ltd. (James Rogers, Jenna Hardy and Michel Robert), Graeme Sewell and the Company whereby the Company will acquire, by way of a share exchange agreement, 1215616 BC Ltd. which asset are claims located in the Lac Gueret area, Quebec. Consideration is $11,500.00 and 1,950,000 common shares of which 450,000 shares are issuable to Contigo and 1,500,000 shares are issuable to Graeme Sewell.

________________________________________

BERKWOOD RESOURCES LTD. ("BKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.10 a.m. PST, August 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending clarification of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BESSOR MINERALS INC. ("BST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 8, 2015 and amended on July 30, 2019 between Bessor Minerals Inc. (the "Company") and Homegold Resources Ltd and Johan Thom Shearer (collectively, the "Optionors") whereby the Company could acquire an undivided 100% interest in the Redhill copper-gold-zinc-silver volcanogenic sulphide project, the mineral claims and property rights held by the Optionors free and clear of all encumbrances, provided that all right, title and interest of the Optionors to the gypsite will be reserved and to remain with the Optionors. The original agreement required a $40,000 cash option payment in 2019 and 2020. In the modified agreement, the 2019 option payment will comprise $7,500 cash and 300,000 shares, while the 2020 option payment will comprise $12,500 cash, 500,000 shares and a further exploration expenditure of $100,000, or the option is terminated. As well, the final option payment due on the 10th anniversary has been increased by $20,000 to $255,000.

_______________________________________

BETTERU EDUCATION CORP. ("BTRU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 30, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,850,001 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 5,850,001 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,850,001 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 18 Placees





Finder's Fee:





Canaccord Genuity Corp. $490.00 cash; 7,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 year expiry

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2019 and August 8, 2019:

Number of Shares: 41,321,756 non-flow-through shares

1,639,727 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share

$0.22 per flow-through share



Warrants: 20,660,878 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,660,878 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 55 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Spartan Holdings Ltd. (Cale Moodie) Y 250,000 nonf/t 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 22,250,000 nonf/t Ian Ball Y 22,727 f/t





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 150,000 [3 placees]











Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $30,771.72 and 170,954 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares for a three year period.





Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc. - $337,747.16 and 1,857,442 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares for a three year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 8, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CABRAL GOLD INC. ("CBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 26, 2019:

Number of Shares: 22,796,832 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 22,796,832 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,796,832 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 118 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Alan Carter Y 1,666,667 0923383 B.C. Ltd.



(Paul Hansed) Y 200,000 Dennis Moore Y 100,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 550,000 [4 placees]















Finder's Fee: $693.00 cash and 4,620 warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management Inc.

$16,800.00 cash and 112,000 warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

$31,466.75 cash and 209,778 warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

$7,350.00 cash and 49,000 warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

$11,550.00 cash and 77,000 warrants payable to Mackie Research Capital Corporation

$3,325.00 cash and 22,167 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

$42,000.00 cash and 280,000 warrants payable to EDE Asset Management Inc.

$16,590.00 cash and 110,600 warrants payable to Small Cap Invest Ltd.

$15,806.00 cash and 105,373 warrants payable to GNA Financial Advisors Inc.

Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.20 per share for one year.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CENTURION MINERALS LTD. ("CTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,036,875 shares and 2,036,875 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $244,425.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors



Warrants: 2,036,875 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,036,875 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CONTACT GOLD CORP. ("C")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for an Option Agreement dated July 23, 2019 (the "Agreement") between Contact Gold Corp. (the "Company"), its wholly-owned subsidiary Clover Nevada II LLC and Ely Gold Royalties Inc., its two wholly-owned subsidiaries DHI Minerals (US) Ltd. and Nevada Select Royalty, Inc. (collectively the "Vendor"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Green Springs property located in White Pine, Nevada. In consideration, the Company will pay cash in the amount of US$31,125 and issue 2,000,000 common shares to the Vendor upon signing the Agreement. The subsequent payments over a four-year period will be a total of US$250,000 (US$50,000 in the first year) in cash or the issuance of up to a maximum of 2,190,331 shares (up to 438,066 shares in the first year).

________________________________________

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.20 a.m. PST, August 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, August 19, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.00 a.m. PST, August 19, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HUDSON RESOURCES INC. ("HUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,850,000 bonus warrants each exercisable into one common share until May 23, 2024 at a price of $0.45 in consideration of a US$8,000,000 loan facility increase.

________________________________________

K92 MINING INC. ("KNT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9.49 a.m. PST, August 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted due to single stock circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

K92 MINING INC. ("KNT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9.54 a.m. PST, August 19, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KINTAVAR EXPLORATION INC. ("KTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a purchase and sale agreement dated July 12, 2019, in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in a private company, which owns Pourvoirie Fer à Cheval, a large hunting and fishing outfitter located in the Mitchi sedimentary basin, Quebec.

The consideration payable by the Company for the acquisition consists in $1,807,127 paid in cash and the issuance of 3,125,000 common share of the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's press releases dated July 15, 2019 and August 6, 2019.

KINTAVAR EXPLORATION INC. ("KTR")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété, d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 août 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'acquisition et vente datée du 12 juillet 2019, dans le cadre de l'acquisition d'un intérêt de 100% dans une société privée, qui détient la Pourvoirie Fer à Cheval, une grande pourvoirie de chasse et de pêche située dans le bassin sédimentaire de Mitchi, au Québec.

La contrepartie à payer par la Société pour l'acquisition s'élève à 1 807 127 $ en espèces et l'émission de 3 125 000 actions ordinaires de la société.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 15 Juin 2019 et 6 août 2019.

_________________________________

LIBERO COPPER CORPORATION ("LBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 12, 2019:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 12 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 585,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP. ("NNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the amendment in the terms of the following warrants:

Private Placement:



# of Warrants: 1,650,000 Expiry Date of Warrants: September 8, 2019 Amended Exercise Provision: The holders of these warrants will be entitled to receive one warrant issuable upon the exercise of the warrant at the original exercise price of $1.25 per share. The incentive warrant is exercisable into one additional common share at $1.60 per share for a period of 14 months ending August 23, 2019. The incentive warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the volume weighted average price of the common shares is greater than $2.00 for any 10 consecutive trading days.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,180,000 shares with 2,090,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 19, 2017. Any warrant not exercised under the amended terms will continue to be exercisable for common shares under the original warrant terms.

________________________________________

PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on August 12, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 flow-through common shares and 1,000,000 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per flow-through common share

$0.14 per non-flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 13 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Ingrid Hibbard Y 290,833 Jean-Claude St Amour Y 110,000







Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$12,946.50 in cash and 88,142 finders warrants payable to PI Financial Corp., Leede Jones Gable Inc., Raymond James Ltd. and First Republic Capital Corp. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.20 for a one (1) year period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 23, 2019:

Number of Shares: 62,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.040 per share



Warrants: 31,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 31,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 68 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 25,200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,262,500 [8 Placees]









Agent's Fee: Cormark Securities Inc. - $1,500,000 cash



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 13, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ROOSEVELT CAPITAL GROUP INC. ("ROSV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, August 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4.47 a.m. PST, August 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TERRACO GOLD CORP. ("TEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4.47 a.m. PST, August 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VIGIL HEALTH SOLUTIONS INC. ("VGL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2018

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 27, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 728,981 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period August 23, 2019 to August 22, 2019. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Wealth ManagementError! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

GREENSHIELD EXPLORATIONS LIMITED ("GRX.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 23, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Number of Placees: 16 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Marcel Robillard Y 50,000 Hubert Mockler Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 130,000 [1 Placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 16, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 18,940,630 shares to settle outstanding debt for $1,136,437.72.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Arness Cordick Y $505,237.72 $0.06 8,420,630 Anton Drescher Y $631,200.00 $0.06 10,520,000

________________________________________

