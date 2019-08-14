|
14.08.2019 02:17:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AMERICAN HELIUM INC. ("AHE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated June 18, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening August 15, 2019, the common shares of American Helium Inc. will be listed for trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. However, the trading in the Company's shares will remain halted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
3,852,517
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
AHE
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
02650G202
(new)
________________________________________
CERUS ENERGY GROUP LTD. ("CEA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business on August 14, 2019, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
________________________________________
COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP. ("CCE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated July 2, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening August 15, 2019, the common shares of Commerce Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
31,049,655
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
CCE
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
200697704
(new)
________________________________________
PKS CAPITAL CORP. ("PKS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated May 29, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective May 31, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').
The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Thursday, August 15, 2019. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date:
At the opening Thursday, August 15, 2019, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on Thursday, August 15, 2019. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
5,150,000
common shares will be issued ancompletion of the initial public offeringd outstanding on
Escrowed Shares:
2,650,000
common shares
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
PKS.P
CUSIP Number:
69346F 10 4
Agent:
Richardson GMP Limited
Agent's Warrants:
250,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 24 months.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 29, 2019.
Company Contact:
Hari Varshney
Company Address:
2050 – 1055 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC V6E 3P3
Company Phone Number:
604-684-2181
Company Email Address:
hari@varshneycapital.com
________________________________________
19/08/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ADL VENTURES INC. ("AVI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.59 a.m. PST, August 13, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD. ("AMK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 29, 2019:
Number of Shares:
20,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.065
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED ("ARIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 110,000 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per share to the following Insider:
Shares
Andrew Chubb
110,000
________________________________________
AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 14, 2019:
Convertible Debenture
$3,997,500.00
Initial Conversion Price:
$0.14 per common share
Term of Maturity:
3 Years
Interest Rate:
8%
Warrants:
13,436,969 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,436,969 shares
Initial Exercise Price:
$0.17
Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
Finder's Fee:
Alexey Mikhaylovskiy
1,662,499 shares; The finder was issued 5% of the value of each instalment when and if it is drawn by the Company by the issue of common shares at a conversion rate of 1.33 (fixed) and a share price of C$0.12.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the agreement to acquire 100% beneficial ownership of its operating entity, Backbone Hosting Solutions Inc. ("Backbone").
Pursuant to the terms of the agreement entered into by shareholders of Backbone, Bitfarms will acquire an aggregate of 26,295,655 class A voting common shares of Backbone ("Purchased Shares"), being the remaining 39.3% of the issued and outstanding shares of Backbone not already owned by Bitfarms. As consideration for the Purchased Shares, Bitfarms will issue one common share in exchange for each Purchased Share, for an aggregate of 26,295,655 newly issued shares of Bitfarms.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 12, 2019.
CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP. ("CLM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,615,734 shares to settle outstanding debt for $517,026.
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors
________________________________________
CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP. ("CLM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Binding Letter of Intent dated June 24, 2019 between Crystal Lake Mining Corp. and Lorne Warren (the "Vendor") whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in and to the Foremore claims situated directly north of its Newmont Lake Property located in the Eskay Creek District of the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Consideration, staged over a period of four years, is $300,001 cash, 1,250,000 common shares and $1,200,000 in work commitments. The Vendor will retain a 3% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of which the Company may repurchase 2% of the NSR for $2,000,000 cash and an additional 0.5% of the NSR for $1,000,000.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 24, 2019.
________________________________________
CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CYP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 31, 2019:
Number of Shares:
6,114,888 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.18 per share
Warrants:
6,114,888 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,114,888 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.22
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
38 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Donald Huston
Y
57,537
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees]
P
315,000
Finder's Fee:
Leede Jones gable Inc.
$2,835.00 cash; 15,750 warrants
Odlum Brown Limited
$8,190.00 cash; 45,500 warrants
Raymond James Ltd.
$9,450.00 cash; 52,500 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.22
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
Exercisable for 2 years
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
FILO MINING CORP. ("FIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1.42 p.m. PST, August 12, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FILO MINING CORP. ("FIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.45 a.m. PST, August 13, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES CORP. ("ZNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 120,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05, per share in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated May 7, 2019.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
KOOTENAY SILVER INC. ("KTN") ("KTN.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6.16 a.m. PST, August 13, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
KOOTENAY SILVER INC. ("KTN") ("KTN.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 10.15 a.m. PST, August 13, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
TERAS RESOURCES INC. ("TRA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposed Loan Agreement dated July 27, 2019. The principal amount on the Loan Agreement is $500,000 to be paid in full no later than January 31, 2020. The loan is fully secured against the assets of the Company with a 4% interest divested in the Cahuilla project subject to the repurchase of the creditor's interest. No assets of the Company will be pledged or disposed of without first paying the loan on or before the date in full.
_______________________________________
VON CAPITAL CORP. ("VON.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VR RESOURCES LTD. ("VRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 02, 2019:
Number of Shares:
2,200,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.22 per share
Warrants:
1,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,100,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.40
Warrant Term to Expiry:
18 Months
Number of Placees:
27 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Michael Gunning
Y
250,000
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$2,547.60 cash
AlphaNorth Asset Management
$4,784.78 cash
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
