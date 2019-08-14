TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN HELIUM INC. ("AHE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated June 18, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening August 15, 2019, the common shares of American Helium Inc. will be listed for trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. However, the trading in the Company's shares will remain halted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

3,852,517 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: AHE (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 02650G202 (new)

________________________________________

CERUS ENERGY GROUP LTD. ("CEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on August 14, 2019, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

________________________________________

COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP. ("CCE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated July 2, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening August 15, 2019, the common shares of Commerce Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

31,049,655 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CCE (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 200697704 (new)

________________________________________

PKS CAPITAL CORP. ("PKS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated May 29, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective May 31, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Thursday, August 15, 2019. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Thursday, August 15, 2019, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on Thursday, August 15, 2019. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

5,150,000 common shares will be issued ancompletion of the initial public offeringd outstanding on Escrowed Shares: 2,650,000 common shares



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol:

PKS.P CUSIP Number:

69346F 10 4 Agent:

Richardson GMP Limited



Agent's Warrants: 250,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 24 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 29, 2019.

Company Contact: Hari Varshney



Company Address: 2050 – 1055 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC V6E 3P3



Company Phone Number: 604-684-2181



Company Email Address: hari@varshneycapital.com

________________________________________

19/08/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADL VENTURES INC. ("AVI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.59 a.m. PST, August 13, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD. ("AMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.065



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED ("ARIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 110,000 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per share to the following Insider:



Shares



Andrew Chubb 110,000

________________________________________

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 14, 2019:

Convertible Debenture $3,997,500.00



Initial Conversion Price: $0.14 per common share



Term of Maturity: 3 Years



Interest Rate: 8%



Warrants: 13,436,969 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,436,969 shares



Initial Exercise Price: $0.17



Term to Expiry: 2 Years Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Finder's Fee:





Alexey Mikhaylovskiy 1,662,499 shares; The finder was issued 5% of the value of each instalment when and if it is drawn by the Company by the issue of common shares at a conversion rate of 1.33 (fixed) and a share price of C$0.12.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the agreement to acquire 100% beneficial ownership of its operating entity, Backbone Hosting Solutions Inc. ("Backbone").

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement entered into by shareholders of Backbone, Bitfarms will acquire an aggregate of 26,295,655 class A voting common shares of Backbone ("Purchased Shares"), being the remaining 39.3% of the issued and outstanding shares of Backbone not already owned by Bitfarms. As consideration for the Purchased Shares, Bitfarms will issue one common share in exchange for each Purchased Share, for an aggregate of 26,295,655 newly issued shares of Bitfarms.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 12, 2019.

CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP. ("CLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,615,734 shares to settle outstanding debt for $517,026.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

________________________________________

CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP. ("CLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Binding Letter of Intent dated June 24, 2019 between Crystal Lake Mining Corp. and Lorne Warren (the "Vendor") whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in and to the Foremore claims situated directly north of its Newmont Lake Property located in the Eskay Creek District of the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Consideration, staged over a period of four years, is $300,001 cash, 1,250,000 common shares and $1,200,000 in work commitments. The Vendor will retain a 3% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of which the Company may repurchase 2% of the NSR for $2,000,000 cash and an additional 0.5% of the NSR for $1,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 24, 2019.

________________________________________

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CYP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 31, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,114,888 shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Warrants: 6,114,888 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,114,888 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.22



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 38 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Donald Huston Y 57,537 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 315,000





Finder's Fee:



Leede Jones gable Inc. $2,835.00 cash; 15,750 warrants

Odlum Brown Limited $8,190.00 cash; 45,500 warrants

Raymond James Ltd. $9,450.00 cash; 52,500 warrants







Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.22







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Exercisable for 2 years



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

FILO MINING CORP. ("FIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1.42 p.m. PST, August 12, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FILO MINING CORP. ("FIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.45 a.m. PST, August 13, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES CORP. ("ZNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 120,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05, per share in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated May 7, 2019.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

KOOTENAY SILVER INC. ("KTN") ("KTN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6.16 a.m. PST, August 13, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KOOTENAY SILVER INC. ("KTN") ("KTN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10.15 a.m. PST, August 13, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TERAS RESOURCES INC. ("TRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposed Loan Agreement dated July 27, 2019. The principal amount on the Loan Agreement is $500,000 to be paid in full no later than January 31, 2020. The loan is fully secured against the assets of the Company with a 4% interest divested in the Cahuilla project subject to the repurchase of the creditor's interest. No assets of the Company will be pledged or disposed of without first paying the loan on or before the date in full.

_______________________________________

VON CAPITAL CORP. ("VON.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VR RESOURCES LTD. ("VRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 13, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 02, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,200,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per share



Warrants: 1,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,100,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 Months



Number of Placees: 27 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Michael Gunning Y 250,000







Finder's Fee:



Canaccord Genuity Corp. $2,547.60 cash AlphaNorth Asset Management $4,784.78 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange