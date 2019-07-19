TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, July 18, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2019

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on July 17, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period

Ending

SSC 2 SmartCool Systems Inc. annual audited financial statements, 2018/12/31





management's discussion and analysis and







certification of annual and interim filings.

















interim financial report and management's 2019/03/31





discussion and analysis and certification of







annual and interim filings.













Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

FIRESWIRL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("FSW.H")

[formerly Fireswirl Technologies Inc. ("FSW")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation related to a share purchase and sale agreement between the Company and Au Wai Yin (the "Purchaser"), a Non-Arm's Length Party, pursuant to which the Company sold its 60% equity interest in AMZON (HK) Limited ("AMZON") to the Purchaser for nominal consideration. The Company had substantially impaired the value of its AMZON interest on its books as at the year ended December 31, 2018 and recorded the interest as an asset held for sale. The Company currently does not have an active business and is looking for new business opportunities.

Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective Monday, July 22, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of July 22, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from FSW to FSW.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

The Company is currently classified as a 'Software Development' company, though it does not have an active business and is looking for new business opportunities.

Effective at the opening on Monday, July 22, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading.

For further information please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 11, 2019, June 20, 2019 and July 12, 2019, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

55 NORTH MINING INC. ("FFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 18, 2018:

Number of Shares: 3,700,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 3,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,700,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 10 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Bruce Reid Y 1,916,666

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated November 16, 2018 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 5, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,100,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 7,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,100,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated

exercise provision in the event the Company's shares trade at $0.15 or greater

for 15 consecutive trading days



Number of Placees: 18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Dominic Spooner Y 200,000 Anthony Balme Y 300,000 Kiki Smith Y 240,000 Martyn Element Y 495,000 Phillip Thomas Y 500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 17, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

ELLIPSIZ COMMUNICATIONS LTD. ("ECT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: Jul 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 16, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 6, 2019 and June 12, 2019:

Number of Shares: 15,580,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per share



Warrants: 15,580,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,580,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 18 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares David Tafel Y 1,000,000 Karim Rayani Y 2,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 11, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. ("POND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 31, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,742,504 shares



Purchase Price: $0.75 per share



Warrants: 2,742,504 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,742,504 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.00 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 19 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Colmac Holdings Limited

(Rob McLeese) Y 714,729

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $38,510 in cash and 51,347 finders' warrants were issued to

Hampton Securities Limited, Industrial Alliance and Geoffrey Goad. Each

finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $1.00 for a

two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

STRATEGEM CAPITAL CORPORATION ("SGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 3, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 216,084 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period August 1, 2019 to July 31, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Raymond James Ltd. on behalf of the Company.

STRATEGIC METALS LTD. ("SMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 25, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares

5,128,206 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share

$0.39 per flow through share



Warrants: 3,564,103 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,564,103 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees



Finder's Fee: $22,799.99 and 81,429 warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc

$1,680 and 6,000 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp

$7,841.87 and 28,007 warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp

$1,956.01 and 6,986 warrants payable to Sprott Capital Partners LP

TEMBO GOLD CORP. ("TEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: Jul 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 30, 2019:

Number of Shares: 15,040,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per share



Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares 49 North Resources Inc.

(Tom MacNeill) Y 5,000,000 Concept Capital Management Ltd.

(Frank Hoegel) Y 2,600,000

TETHYAN RESOURCES PLC ("TETH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:46 a.m. PST, July 18, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

URAVAN MINERALS INC. ("UVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, July 18, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

VOLT ENERGY CORP. ("VOLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:04 a.m. PST, July 18, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

WALKER RIVER RESOURCES CORP. ("WRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a purchase agreement dated July 3, 2019 between the Company's subsidiary Walker River Resources, LLC and MSM Resource, LLC (Alan Day) whereby the Company will acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Rattlesnake Claims located within Mineral County, Nevada in consideration of US$10,000 and 900,000 common shares of the Company.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange