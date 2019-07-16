TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ -TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: August 15, 2019

Record Date: July 31, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: July 30, 2019

________________________________________

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

[formerly Golden Hope Mines Limited ("GNH")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by Shareholders on June 28, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, July 18, 2019, the common shares of Delta Resources Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Golden Hope Mines Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

19,844,338 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: DLTA (NEW) CUSIP Number: 24780P100 (NEW)

________________________________________

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.01285 (estimated)

Payable Date: August 15, 2019

Record Date: July 31, 2019

Ex-distribution Date: July 30, 2019

________________________________________

19/07/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

1911 GOLD CORPORATION ("AUMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 3, 2018, between the Company and 55 North Mining Inc. (the "55 North"), whereby the Company has acquired the remaining interest of 50% in the Tully mining claims and mining lease located in Timmins, Ontario (the "Property"), for the following consideration: i) cash payment by the Company to the 55 North in amount of $200,000 for the settlement of an outstanding litigation between the 55 North and Mr. Gary McDonald; ii) cancellation of a promissory note to the Company in the amount of $100,000; iii) cancellation of outstanding liabilities owing to the Company by the 55 North in the amount of $870,552.00 and iv) issuance of 3,333,333 common shares of the 55 North to the Company at a deemed price of $0.06 per share.

For further details please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 7, 2018 and July 11, 2019.

_____________________________________

55 NORTH MINING INC. ("FFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documents pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement dated August 3, 2018, between the Company and 1911 Gold Corporation (the "1911 Gold"), whereby the Company has sold interest of 50% in the Tully mining claims and mining lease located in Timmins, Ontario, for the following consideration: i) cash payment to the Company in amount of $200,000 for the settlement of an outstanding litigation between the Company and Mr. Gary McDonald; ii) cancellation of a Company's promissory note to the 1911 Gold in the amount of $100,000; iii) cancellation of outstanding liabilities owing to the 1911 Gold by the Company in the amount of $870,552.00 and iv) issuance of 3,333,333 common shares of the Company to the 1911 Gold at a deemed price of $0.06 per share.

For further details please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 8, 2018 and July 11, 2019.

_____________________________________

AMERICAN HELIUM INC. ("AHE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC. ("GOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 18, 2019, April 9, 2019 and May 2, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,850,000 pre-consolidation shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per pre-consolidation share



Warrants: 7,850,000 pre-consolidation share purchase warrants to purchase 7,850,000

pre-consolidation shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 pre-consolidation for a five year period



Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated May 7, 2019 and July 12, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

GOLDEN RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated July 9, 2019 between Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), Evrim Resources Corp. and Evrim Exploration Canada Corp. (the "Vendors") whereby the Company acquires an 80% interest in and to the Ball Creek Project located in Northwest British Columbia. Consideration is 1,000,000 common shares within five days of Exchange approval and cash payments, staged over a 20 year period, in the aggregate amount of $4,550,000, of which, up to $300,000 during Years 1 – 6 may be paid in shares at the election of the Company. The shares are subject to a floor price that is not less than the discounted market price as of the date of the announcement (or $0.16). Any waiver of the floor price will be subject further Exchange review and acceptance. The original vendor retains an underlying 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of which 1% may be repurchased by the Vendors for $1,000,000.

Refer to the Company's news release dated July 9, 2019 for further information.

________________________________________

GOOD LIFE NETWORKS INC. ("GOOD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 3, 2019 and June 20, 2019:

Number of Shares: 10,587,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 5,293,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,293,750 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a one year period. The warrants have an acceleration provision in the event that, after the date that is six month following the closing of the private placement, the closing trading price of the shares on the Exchange is at or above $0.75 per share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by giving notice that the warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given.



Number of Placees: 37 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Jesse Dylan Y 250,000 LVIC Fund LLC Y 325,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 900,000 [4 placees]





Finder's Fee: $66,675 cash commission, $62,500 corporate finance fee, 528, 375 non-

transferable options, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.20 for two

years, and 125,00 corporate finance fee units with the same terms as the

above private placement.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 15, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 406,228 shares at an average deemed price of $0.2708 to settle outstanding debt for $110,000.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Geoff Hampson Y $27,500 $0.2708 101,557 Mark Smith Y $27,500 $0.2708 101,557 Mike Jarvis Y $27,500 $0.2708 101,557 Hampson Equities Ltd Y $27,500 $0.2708 101,557 (Geoff Hampson, James Taylor)







The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

OREFINDERS RESOURCES INC. ("ORX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 3, 2019:

Number of Units: 10,706,667 Units (8,740,000 NFT shares & 1,966,667 FT shares)



Purchase Price: $0.05/ NFT Unit & $0.0.06/ FT Unit



Warrants: 5,353,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,353,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for NFT and $0.10 for FT for a two year period



Number of Placees: 15 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares 2287957 Ontario Inc. (Stephen Stewart) Y 1,014,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[2 Placees]

400,000

Finder's Fee: $7,700 and 154,000 warrants to Leede Jones Gable Inc

$1,260 and 21,000 warrants to EMD Financial

Finder's warrants are exercisable at $0.05 per share for two years

________________________________________

QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("QBC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 11, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 4, 2019:

Number of Shares: 750,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 9, 2019.

________________________________________

ROZDIL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ROZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated July 12, 2019, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business July 15, 2019, commenced trading at the opening of business on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on July 16, 2019. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $215,000 (2,150,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

SIRONA BIOCHEM CORP. ("SBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 09, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,750,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 3,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,750,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.60



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 19 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Jie Tian Y 114,500

Finder's Fee:

PI Financial $10,284.40 cash; 25,711 warrants Douglas Billings $72,099.60 cash; 180,249 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.60



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 year term

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 24, 2019:

Number of Shares: 11,111,109 shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per share



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Wim Adriaan Bakker Y 277,778 Stephen Pearce Y 277,778

Finder's Fee: $13,500 payable to Marquest Asset Management Inc

$10,500 plus 666,667 common shares payable to GloRes Capital Inc

________________________________________

WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.35 a.m. PST, July 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

