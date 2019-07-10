TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, July 9, 2019/CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MOSAIC CAPITAL CORPORATION ("M")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.035

Payable Date: July 31, 2019

Record Date: July 15, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: July 12, 2019

TRI CAPITAL OPPORTUNITIES CORP. ("TCAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated July 5, 2019, effective at market open on July 11, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on July 9, 2019. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

19/07/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALIANZA MINERALS LTD. ("ANZ")|

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 25, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 6,908,333 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per flow through share



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 13,820,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per non flow through share



Warrants: 13,820,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,820,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 63 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Jason Weber Y 50,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [11 Placees] P 5,443,000

Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp $375.00 cash; 7,500 warrants; The finder's warrants will be exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for a period of 1 year Canaccord Genuity Corp $2,437.50 cash; 48,750 warrants; The finder's warrants will be exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for a period of 1 year Echelon Wealth Partners Inc $25,987.50 cash; 433,125 warrants; The finder's warrants will be exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for a period of 1 year Haywood Securities Inc $7,500.00 cash; 145,000 warrants; The finder's warrants will be exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for a period of 1 year Mackie Research Capital Corporation $3,750.00 cash; 72,750 warrants; The finder's warrants will be exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for a period of 1 year Leede Gable Jones Inc $15,000.00 cash; 300,000 warrants; The finder's warrants will be exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for a period of 1 year

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 year

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Discretionary Waiver Private Placement announced May 14, 2019:

Number of Shares: 44,700,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per share



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Ou Moonrider Y 35,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated June 7, 2019 and June 27, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("CYM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 27, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,092,952 shares



Purchase Price: $0.315 per share



Warrants: 2,092,952 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,092,952 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.525



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 12 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

EMPIRE METALS CORP. ("EP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Property Purchase Agreement dated June 25, 2019 between Empire Metals Corp. (the "Company") and William Richmond (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in and to 38 mineral claims ("North West Buck Platinum Palladium Claims") located in the Mooseland Lake Area, Thunder Bay Mining Division, Ontario. In consideration, the Company will pay $10,850 in cash and issue 100,000 common shares to the Vendor, subject to a 1% NSR.

EVERTON RESOURCES INC. ("EVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4.39 a.m. PST, July 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

EVERTON RESOURCES INC. ("EVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

FORTEMRESOURCESINC.("FTM")

BULLETINTYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETINDATE: July 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Ratification of Purchase and Sale Agreement dated May 16, 2019 between Fortem Resources Inc. (the "Company") and WEM Dragon, LLC ("WEM") whereby the Company ratified the fourth amendment (the "BD Amendment") to the Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "BD PSA") dated March 1, 2017 between the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Black Dragon Energy, LLC and WEM. The BD Amendment has the effect of: postponing payment of the remaining US$3.8M owed under the BD PSA relating to certain of its Utah property interests (Moenkopi Formation) until receipt of one or more financings by the Company (or certain of its subsidiaries), in which case the Company must pay 12.5% of the proceeds of each financing closed until payment in full; extending the outside date of full payment of the remaining US$3.8M to May 1, 2020; extending the "Obligation Deadline" for drilling obligations to May 1, 2020; requiring the Company to re-enter and perform workover operations reasonably aimed at cleaning out the bore of the Wellington Flats Well and restoring that well to production on or prior to May 1, 2020; extending the deadline for bond replacement to July 1, 2019. Consideration for the various extensions provided for under the BD Amendment is 300,000 shares of common stock of the Company.

Property-AssetorSharePurchaseAmendingAgreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Ratification of Purchase and Sale Agreement dated May 16, 2019 between the Company and Rockies Standard Oil Company, LLC ("RSOC") whereby the Company ratified the fifth amendment (the "RR Amendment") to the Purchase and Sale Agreement ("RR PSA") dated March 1, 2017 between the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Rolling Rock Resources, LLC ("Rolling Rock") and RSOC. The RR Amendment has the effect of: increasing the percentage interest of all right, title and interest in and to the leases to be acquired by Rolling Rock from RSOC under the RR PSA from 50% to 75%; postponing payment of the remaining US$5.3M owed under the RR PSA relating to certain of its Utah property interests (Mancos Formation) until receipt of one or more financings by the Company (or certain of its subsidiaries), in which case the Company must pay 12.5% of the proceeds of each financing close until payment in full; extending payment of an additional US$300,000 as the Workover Funds on or before May 1, 2020 (which Workover Funds are separate from and in addition to the cash consideration of US$5.3M); extending the outside date of full payment of the remaining US$5.3M to May 1, 2020; extending the "Obligation Deadline" for drilling obligations to May 31, 2020 and extending the deadline for bond replacement to July 1, 2019. Consideration for the various extensions provided for under the RR Amendment is 300,000 shares of common stock of the Company.

POINT LOMA RESOURCES LTD. ("PLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,523,613 common shares at a deemed value of $0.18 per share and 3,523,613 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for CDN$634,250.

Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors



Warrants: 3,523,613 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,523,613 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a one year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

PURE ENERGY MINERALS LIMITED ("PE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 912,595 shares at a deemed price of $0.13 per share to settle outstanding debt for $118,637.33.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

RENOWORKS SOFTWARE INC. ("RW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 4, 2019, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 10, 2019:

Finder's Fee: 153,580 Units ("Units") and 153,580 warrants ("Broker Warrants") payable to

Canaccord Genuity Corp.

2,450 Units and 2,450 Broker Warrantspayable to Raymond James Ltd.

Each Unit comprises one common share and one half of one common share

purchase warrant. The Broker Warrants are exercisable at an exercise

price of $0.40 for a period of 24 months from the closing date

SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. ("SJL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.41 a.m. PST, July 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. ("SJL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SOLSTICE GOLD CORP. ("SGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 13,267,200 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 31, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 31, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 26,534,400 shares with 13,267,200 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 10, 2018.

SOLSTICE GOLD CORP. ("SGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,764,815 and 220,831 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 17, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 17, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35 and $0.40

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 27, 2017.

TRES-OR RESOURCES LTD. ("TRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an agreement dated June 6, 2019 (the "Agreement"), between Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and Kiboko Exploration Inc. ("Kiboko") pursuant to which the Company has granted Kiboko the option to earn a 65% interest in the Company's Fontana property, Quebec (the "Property").

Pursuant to the Agreement, Kiboko can earn a 65% interest in the Property by making cash payments or subscribing for securities of the Company totaling $1,000,000 in the next four years and complete an NI 43-101 compliant technical report that establishes a mineral resource estimate of a minimum of 1,000,000 ounces of gold of inferred classification or higher, or incur expenditures of $4,000,000 on the Property over four years, of which the first $250,000 is a firm commitment.

Upon earning a 65% interest, Kiboko will have the option to affect a merger with the Company, form a joint venture, or acquire an additional 25% interest, for an aggregate 90% interest. The additional 25% interest may be acquired by incurring additional exploration expenditures of $2,000,000 within a six year period from the date of closing or by completing a preliminary economic assessment and a supporting technical report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. Upon earning a 90% interest, Kiboko will have the option to affect a merger or joint venture. In the event of a formation of a joint venture, each party to the joint venture will be responsible for its pro rata share of project expenditures. Should any party to the joint venture fall below a 10% participating interest, their interest shall convert to a 1% Net Smelter Returns ("NSR") royalty on the first 1,000,000 ounces of gold production. The remaining participating party shall also have a customary 90-day right-of-first-refusal on the sale of any portion of the NSR and the right to purchase one-half of the NSR for $1,000,000.

In conjunction with the closing of the Agreement, Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"), has agreed to the restructuring of its royalty arrangements with respect to the Property. Globex has also agreed to restructure the payments due to it by the Company such that the Company is to pay $100,000 forthwith and a further $200,000 on or before each of January 1, 2021 and January 1, 2022.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Not applicable.

For further details please refer to the company's news releases dated June 11, 2019 and July 9, 2019.

TRI CAPITAL OPPORTUNITIES CORP. ("TCAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, July 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

WASECO RESOURCES INC. ("WRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement–Non-Brokered, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 23, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,410,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 705,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 705,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P / # of Shares Richard Williams Y 100,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 7, 2019 and July 5, 2019.

NEX COMPANIES

ARCTURUS VENTURES INC. ("AZN.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 9, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 4.38 a.m. PST, July 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange