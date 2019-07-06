TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP. ("CUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening Tuesday, July 9, 2019, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia







Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

84,179,714 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 37,127,734 common shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: CUB

CUSIP Number: 22968P108



For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated June 25, 2019, which is filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Company Contact: David Dinesen Company Address: 9449-202 Street, Unit 117, Langley, BC, V1M 4A6 Company Phone Number: 1 888 280 9076 Company Email Address: info@cubicfarms.com

PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("PTQ") ("PTQ.DB.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, the debentures of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Health Care Service Provider' company.

Jurisdiction: Canada (Ontario)



Capitalization: $15,000,000 Debentures are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: PTQ.DB.A CUSIP Number: 74365LAB3

Details of the Debentures: (Note: all capitalized terms used below and not otherwise defined shall have the meanings given to them in the Prospectus)

Maturity Date: March 7, 2024



Redemption: The Initial Debentures will be redeemable in the event of the satisfaction of certain conditions after a Change of Control has occurred as outlined in the Trust Indenture. If, at any time on and after March 7, 2022, and at any time prior to the Maturity Date of the Initial Debentures, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (or such other recognized stock exchange on which the Common Shares are listed for trading) for 20 consecutive trading days shall equal or exceed $1.62, the Company may force conversion of all but not less than all of the principal amount (less any tax required by law to be deducted or withheld) of the Debentures at the then applicable Conversion Price, upon giving the Debentureholders not more than 60 days' and not less than 30 days' advance written notice, in accordance with the Trust Indenture.



Interest: 8% payable in arrears in equal semi-annual payments on June 30 and December 31 in each year, the first such payment to fall due on June 30, 2019 and the last such payment to fall due on March 7, 2024, payable after as well as before maturity and after as well as before default, with interest on amounts in default at the same rate, compounded semi-annually. Any payment required to be made on any day that is not a Business Day will be made on the next succeeding Business Day.



Subordination: The Initial Debentures will be subordinated to the Senior Indebtedness of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Trust Indenture. The Initial Debentures will rank pari passu with one another and with each other series of Debentures issued under the same Trust Indenture or under indentures supplemental to the same Trust Indenture (regardless of their actual date or terms of issue) and, except as prescribed by law, with all other existing and future unsecured indebtedness of the Company other than Senior Indebtedness.



Conversion: Each Debenture will be convertible into common shares of the Company (the "Debenture Shares"), which are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under ticker symbol "PTQ", at the option of the holder at any time prior to the close of business on the earliest of (i) the Business Day immediately preceding the Maturity Date of the Initial Debentures; or (ii) if subject to repurchase pursuant to a Change of Control, on the last Business Day immediately preceding the payment date, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions to convert any part, being $1,000 or an integral multiple thereof, of the principal amount of a Debenture into Debenture Shares at the price of $1.30 per Debenture Share, subject to adjustment in certain events in accordance with the Trust Indenture. The record dates for the payment of interest on the Initial Debentures will be the fifth Business Day prior to the applicable Interest Payment Date. No Debentures may be converted on an Interest Payment Date or during the five Business Days preceding each Interest Payment Date.



Day Count Type: 365/366 Interest Start Date: March 7, 2019 First Coupon Date: June 30, 2019 Coupon Dates: June 30 and December 31



Clearing and Settlement: The Debentures will clear and settle through CDS.



Board Lot: The Initial Debentures shall be issued in the form of one or more Global Debentures. No beneficial holder will receive definitive certificates representing their interest in Debentures except as provided in the Trust Indenture. The Debentures are in denominations of $1,000 and will trade in a board lot size of $1,000 face value.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 15, 2019 and March 7, 2019 and Debenture Indenture dated March 7, 2019.

TRI CAPITAL OPPORTUNITIES CORP. ("TCAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated May 17, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective May 21, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Tuesday, July 9, 2019, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

10,050,001 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 5,050,001 common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: TCAP.P CUSIP Number: 89532Y 10 5 Agent: PI Financial Corp.



Agent's Warrants: 500,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 24 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 17, 2019.

Company Contact: Kelly Pladson Company Address: 1610 – 777 Dunmsuir Street, Vancouver, BC, V7Y 1K4 Company Phone Number: (604) 639-3857 Company Email Address: kpladson@sentinelmarket.com

Seeking QT primarily in these sectors: Mining

NEX COMPANIES

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

[formerly Chantrell Ventures Corp. ("CV.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Name Change and Consolidation, Private

Placement-Brokered, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Reverse Takeover (the "RTO") of Chantrell Venture Corp. ("Chantrell" or the "Company") (to be renamed "O3 Mining Inc.") by Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko"), as principally described in Chantrell's management information circular dated May 27, 2019 (the "Information Circular"). The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

1. Reverse Take-Over Completed – Acquisition of Assets by Plan of Arrangement

On May 14, 2019, Chantrell entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") with Osisko in respect of previously-announced arm's length acquisition by Chantrell of non-core assets of Osisko in exchange for an aggregate of 999,115,938 common shares of Chantrell on a pre-Consolidation (as defined below) basis (or 24,977,898 common shares of Chantrell on a post-Consolidation basis), which acquisition was completed on July 5, 2019 by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). In connection with the Arrangement, among other steps set out in the plan of arrangement, Chantrell acquired from Osisko its Marban Block Project, Garrison Project, certain other exploration properties, the rights to earn-in agreements on certain exploration properties and a portfolio of selected marketable securities, and the board of directors of Chantrell was reconstituted, all as set forth in the Information Circular.

The Exchange has been advised that shareholders of Chantrell approved the Arrangement at an annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2019 and that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) authorized the completion of the Arrangement pursuant to a final order granted on July 2, 2019. The Arrangement was completed on July 5, 2019.

For further information, see the Information Circular and news releases of Chantrell dated June 28, 2019, July 2, 2019 and July 5, 2019, which are available under Chantrell's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

2. Name Change, Consolidation and Continuation

Prior to the Arrangement, Chantrell effected a corporate continuation from British Columbia into Ontario pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). Pursuant to the Arrangement, Chantrell consolidated its capital on a 40 old common shares for 1 new common share basis (the "Consolidation") and changed its name from Chantrell Ventures Corp. to O3 Mining Inc.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, the common shares of O3 Mining Inc. will commence trading on the Exchange and the common shares of Chantrell Ventures Corp. will be delisted.

The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation





Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 30,350,189 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 24,977,898 common shares are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow agreement



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: OIII (new) CUSIP Number: 67113B108 (new)

Registered shareholders of Chantrell holding share certificate(s) representing pre-Consolidation common shares must complete a letter of transmittal and surrender such share certificate(s) to receive post-Consolidation common shares of O3 Mining Inc. The letter of transmittal is available under Chantrell's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

3. Private Placement – Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement of subscription receipts of Chantrell announced February 21, 2019 and, with respect to an upsize, on March 27, 2019:

Number of Subscription Receipts: 4,772,042 subscription receipts that converted on a one-for-one basis into the post-Consolidation common shares and warrants below at the time of closing the Arrangement







Purchase Price: $3.88 per subscription receipt







Number of Shares: 4,772,042 post-Consolidation common shares







Warrants: 4,772,042 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,772,042 post-Consolidation common shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $4.46 for three years following closing of the Arrangement







Number of Placees: 90 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Insider Involvement Y 85,046 [5 placees]









Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp., as lead underwriter, and including, Sprott Capital

Partners LP, Haywood Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World

Markets Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., and

Medalist Capital Ltd – aggregate of $925,776.15 and 238,602 broker warrants

that are exercisable into 238,602 post-Consolidation common shares at $3.88

per share for 18 months following the closing of the Arrangement



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), Chantrell issued a closing news release dated March 27, 2019 announcing the closing of the first tranche of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), Chantrell issued a closing news release dated June 27, 2019 announcing the closing of the second tranche of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

4. Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, the trading symbol for the Company will change from CV.H to OIII. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 30,350,189 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 24,977,898 common shares are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow agreement

5. Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 the common shares of O3 Mining Inc. will resume trading on the Exchange.

Company Contact: José Vizquerra Benavides Company Address: 155 University Avenue, Suite 1400, Toronto, ON

M5H 3B7 Company Phone Number: 416-363-8653 Company Fax Number: 416-363-7579 Company Email Address: jvizquerra@osiskomining.com

19/07/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFRICAN GOLD GROUP, INC. ("AGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 28, 2019:

Number of Shares: 13,999,191 shares

Purchase Price: $0.21 per share

Warrants: 13,999,191 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,999,191 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30

Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years

Number of Placees: 19 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Stan Bharti Y 4,761,905 Finder's Fee:



PI FINANCIAL CORP $588.00 cash; 2,800 warrants

ECHELON WEALTH PARTNERS INC. $10,290.00 cash; 49,000 warrants

HAMPTON SECURITIES LTD YS $23,955.10 cash; 114,310 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30

Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Expiry 24 months from date of issuance



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

ALGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("ALG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 378,069 common shares at a deemed price of $0.09 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $34,026.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 2, 2019.

RESSOURCES ALGOLD LTÉE (« ALG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement de dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 5 juillet 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société relativement à l'émission proposée de 378 069 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,09 $ l'action, en règlement d'une dette de 34 026 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier



Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez référer au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 2 juillet 2019.

BROADWAY GOLD MINING LTD. ("BRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.08 a.m. PST, July 5, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CANADA RARE EARTH CORP. ("LL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 710,133 shares to settle outstanding debt for $53,260.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor















Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Talaxis Limited Y $53,260 $0.075 710,133

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

CANADA RARE EARTH CORP. ("LL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amended Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated February 15, 2018, the conversion price of the portion of the convertible debentures in the amount of $700,000 has been amended as follows:

Convertible Debenture $700,000







Conversion Price: $700,000 convertible into units consisting of 8,235,294 common shares

and 2,666,667 common share purchase warrants at $0.085 of principal

outstanding for 24 months from the initial date of issuance;







Maturity date: 24 months from the date of issuance







Warrants Each warrant will have a term of 30 months from the date of issuance

of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share.

The warrants are exercisable at a minimum price of $0.10 per share







Interest rate: 12% per annum payable semi-annually







Number of Placees: 1 placee







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Talaxis Limited Vista Corporate



Services Centre (Daniel Mamadou) Y 8,235,294

The convertible debentures were issued pursuant to a private placement of $1,500,000 convertible debentures, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on February 15, 2018.

CLEGHORN MINERALS LTD. ("CZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the following Warrants:

Number of Warrants: 6,181,674 Expiry Date of Warrants: August 18, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 18, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12 for 4,550,000 warrants and $0.15 for 1,631,674 warrants

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,550,000 non-flow-through units (each such unit including one non-flow-through common share and one warrant) and 3,263,350 flow-through units (each such unit including one flow-through common share and one-half of one warrant), as approved by the Exchange on August 23, 2016.

MINERAIS CLEGHORN («CZZ»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 juillet 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :

Nombre de bons : 6 181 674 Date d'échéance des bons : Le 18 août 2019 Nouvelle date d'échéance : Le 18 août 2021 Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,12 $ pour 4 550 000 bons et 0,15 $ pour 1 631 674 bons

Ces bons ont été émis dans le cadre de l'émission de 4 550 000 unités non-accréditives (chaque unité non-accréditive incluant une action ordinaire non-accréditive et un bon) et 3 263 350 unités accréditives (chaque unité accréditive incluant une action ordinaire accréditive et un-demi bon) par le biais d'un placement privé, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse le 23 août 2016.

CONQUEST RESOURCES LIMITED ("CQR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 18, 2019 between Vision Exploration (the "Vendor") and Conquest Resources Limited (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall have an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in in 27 mineral claims, the "MacBeth" claims, located in the east-central portion of MacBeth and the western portion of Clement Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Districts of Sudbury and Nipissing, Ontario.

In order to exercise its option, the Company must complete work commitments totaling $30,000 and issue an aggregate of 225,000 shares to the Vendor over a three year period.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated May 29, 2019.

CORE GOLD INC. ("CGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2019\

SX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11.52 a.m. PST, July 4, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CORE GOLD INC. ("CGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, July 5, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

EQUINOX GOLD CORP. ("EQX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,545,760 shares to settle outstanding debt for $1,901,285.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP. ("GPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at a.m. PST, , trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP. ("GPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8.00 a.m. PST, July 5, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10.34 a.m. PST, July 5, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION ("NFD.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 04, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 117,529 Class A restricted voting shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from July 08, 2019 to July 07, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Leede Jones Gable Inc. on behalf of the Company.

NOVOHEART HOLDINGS INC. ("NVH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the acquisition of Xellera Therapeutics Limited (the "Target") pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement dated May 27, 2019 between the Company and Marine Bridge International Limited ("Marine Bridge"), New Bioera Holdings Limited ("New Bioera") and Ruby Flame Limited (collectively the "Vendors"). The Company acquired the Target through the issuance of a total of 93,000,000 shares and pre-paid share purchase warrants to the Vendors at a deemed price of $0.3635 per share. The transaction is non-arm's length in nature, due to the involvement of Ronald Li in both the Company and New Bioera, an approximate 40% shareholder of the Target. Closing of the acquisition will result in the creation of a new Control Person, as Marine Bridge will hold more than 20% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company on closing. The Company obtained shareholder approval for the acquisition and the new Control Person at a meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2019. There are no finders' fees payable.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 28, 2019 and June 29, 2018 for further details.

PENDER GROWTH FUND INC. ("PTF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2019May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective April 11, 2019, the Company's Prospectus dated April 11, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on May 10, 2019, and the overallotment was exercised on May 24, 2019 for combined gross proceeds of $15,330,057.60.

Agents: PI Financial Corp. (lead agent), with Canaccord Genuity Corp., GMP Securities L.P., and Raymond James Ltd.



Offering: 3,930,784 shares



Share Price: $3.90 per share



Agents' Fee: $237,191.82 payable to PI Financial Corp.

$35,139.38 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$27,631.88 payable to GMP Securities LP

$32,779.88 payable to Raymond James

$5,684.25 ple to Odlum Brown

$1,919.78 payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

$1,651.65 payable to RBC

$44,187 payable to CIBC World Markets

$139.43 payable to Questrade

$21,450 payable to TD Securities

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. ("UI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,237,500 common shares at a price of $0.07 per share, in settlement of a total amount of $226,625 on outstanding interest payable on convertibles notes issued in August 2018.

Number of Creditors: 26 creditors Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 2, 2019.

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. («UI»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 juillet 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 3 237 500 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,07 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de 226 625 $ relié à des intérêts payables sur des billets convertibles émis en août 2018.

Nombre de créanciers : 26 créanciers Participation initié / Groupe Pro : Aucun

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 2 juillet 2019.

ZOOMERMEDIA LIMITED ("ZUM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6.46 a.m. PST, July 5, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ZOOMERMEDIA LIMITED ("ZUM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11.30 a.m. PST, July 5, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NEX COMPANIES

TETHYS PETROLEUM LTD. ("TPL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Arrangement Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 19, 2019 between Tethys Petroleum Limited (the "Company") and Jaka Partners FZC ("Jaka"). Jaka will acquire up to 70% of the ordinary shares of the Company ("Shares") that it does not already own and to offer shareholders of the Company the opportunity to exchange up to 30% of the Shares that Jaka does not already own for preferred shares of the Company (the "Preferred Shares") on a one-for-one basis by way of a Scheme of Arrangement. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, shareholders of the Company can elect to receive cash consideration of US$0.60 per Share for up to 70% of Shares held and up to 30% of shares held in Preferred Shares. The Preferred Shares shall be non-voting and non-convertible and shall be automatically redeemed by the Company three years from the closing of the Transaction at a redemption price of US$1.80 per preferred share.

For further details please see the Company's news releases dated December 20, 2018 and March 19, 2019.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange