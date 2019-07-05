|
05.07.2019 00:32:00
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI")
[formerly VOLTAIC MINERALS CORP. ("VLT")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors June 21, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Monday, July 8, 2019, the common shares of Alpha Lithium Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Voltaic Minerals Corp. will be delisted.
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
19,262,667
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
ALLI
(new)
CUSIP Number:
02075W105
(new)
________________________________________
DELIVRA CORP. ("DVA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the close of business on Friday, July 5, 2019, the common shares of Delivra Corp. ("Delivra") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of Delivra shares results from the completion of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement dated March 3, 2019, between Delivra and Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("Harvest"), whereby Harvest has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Delivra.
Under terms of the Arrangement, Delivra shareholders received 0.595 common share of Harvest for each Delivra common share held.
The Arrangement was approved by Delivra shareholders on May 27, 2019 and approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on May 29, 2019.
For further details, please refer to Delivra's Management Information Circular dated April 18, 2019 and closing news release dated July 3, 2019.
________________________________________
RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per common share: $0.0125
Payable Date: July 31, 2019
Record Date: July 15, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: July 12, 2019
________________________________________
XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. ("XBC") ("XBC.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Reference is made to our bulletin dated July 2, 2019, with respect to the Company's prospectus offering and listing of warrants.
TSX Venture Exchange has received confirmation that the closing has occurred. The warrants of the Company which were listed at the close of business yesterday July 3, 2019, commenced trading upon confirmation of closing the public offering on July 4, 2019.
The Company has completed its public offering of securities on July 4, 2019. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $11,592,000 (8,280,000 units at $1.40 per unit including the units issued pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriters of the over-allotment option).
The Company has issued a news release on July 4, 2019, in order to announce closing.
XEBEC ADSORPTION INC. («XBC») («XBC.WT»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'unités par prospectus, Nouvelle inscription - Bons de souscription
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 juillet 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Le présent bulletin fait référence à notre bulletin daté du 2 juillet 2019 relativement à l'émission d'unités par prospectus et l'inscription des bons de souscription.
Bourse de croissance TSX a reçu confirmation que la clôture a été effectuée. Les bons de souscription de la société, lesquels ont été inscrits à la côte à la fermeture des affaires hier le 3 juillet 2019, ont été admis à la négociation après la confirmation de la clôture de l'appel public à l'épargne le 4 juillet 2019.
La société a complété l'appel public à l'épargne le 4 juillet 2019. Le produit brut reçu par la société en vertu de l'appel public à l'épargne est de 11 592 000 $ (8 280 000 unités au prix de 1,40 $ l'unité incluant l'exercice intégral de l'option de surallocation par les preneurs fermes).
La société a émis un communiqué de presse daté du 4 juillet 2019, afin d'annoncer la clôture.
_______________________________________
19/07/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED ("AGRL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, July 4, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
AIM4 VENTURES INC. ("AIMD.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Reference is made to our bulletin dated July 2, 2019, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.
We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business July 3, 2019, commenced trading at the opening of business on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on July 4, 2019. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
ALGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("ALG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 236,497 common shares at a deemed price of $0.09 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $21,285.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 2, 2019.
RESSOURCES ALGOLD LTÉE (« ALG »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement de dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : 4 juillet 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société relativement à l'émission proposée de 236 497 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,09 $ l'action, en règlement d'une dette de 21 285 $.
Nombre de créanciers :
1 créancier
Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro :
Aucun
Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez référer au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 2 juillet 2019.
_______________________________________
BETTERU EDUCATION CORP. ("BTRU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 03, 2019:
Number of Shares:
10,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.15
Warrant Term to Expiry:
2 Years
Number of Placees:
24 Placees
Finder's Fee:
Eve-Marie Bruneau
$350.00 cash; 7,000 warrants
Richardson GMP Ltd.
$5,670.00 cash; 113,400 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.25
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
Exerciseable within 12 months of closing
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP. ("CYL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, July 4, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CHINOOK TYEE INDUSTRY LIMITED ("XCX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 6, 2019:
Number of Shares:
10,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Number of Placees:
59 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
612890 BC Ltd.
(Alex Blodgett)
Y
166,666
Taiga Atlas plc
(Stefan Feuerstein)
Y
2,310,176
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
605,000
[4 places]
Finder's Fee:
$16,189.25 cash and 107,928 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.
$19,845 cash and 132,300 warrants payable to General Research GmbH.
Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.15 per share for 6 months.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
DISCOVERY METALS CORP. ("DSV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
31,237,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
August 17, 2019
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
February 17, 2021
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$1.00
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 31,237,000 shares with 31,237,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on August 18, 2017.
________________________________________
FIRST VANADIUM CORP. ("FVAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 21, 2019 and June 25, 2019:
Number of Shares:
3,437,500 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.40 per share
Warrants:
3,437,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,437,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.65 for a three year period
Number of Placees:
39 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Buena Tierra Developments Ltd. (Paul Cowley)
Y
488,000
Frederick Sveinson
Y
160,000
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. - $7,000 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news releases dated June 6, 2019 and July 3, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GALORE RESOURCES INC. ("GRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 bonus share purchase warrants each exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of one year in consideration of a US$100,000 loan.
Shares
Warrants
Michael McMillan
Nil
2,000,000
________________________________________
GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 11, 2019:
Number of Shares:
4,333,334 non-flow-through shares and 4,864,863 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per non-flow-through share and $0.37 per flow-through share
Number of Placees:
9 Placees
Finder's Fee:
An aggregate of $89,999.99 in cash payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc. and Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
____________________________________
GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC. ("GDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:
6,200,000 common shares
3,600,000 flow through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per common share
$0.05 per flow through common share
Warrants:
6,200,000 warrants to purchase 6,200,000 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.05 for a period of 18 months following the closing of the private placement.
Number of Placees:
13 Placees
Finder's Fee:
A finder received a commission of $4,000 cash and 80,000 warrants expiring December 19, 2020, to purchase 80,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.05 per share.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated June 20, 2019.
SOCIÉTÉ MINIÈRE GOLDSTAR («GDM»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 juillet 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :
Nombre d'actions :
6 200 000 actions ordinaires
3 600 000 actions ordinaires accréditives
Prix :
0,05 $ par action ordinaire
0,05 $ par action ordinaire accréditive
Bons de souscription :
6 200 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 6 200 000 actions ordinaires.
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,05 $ pour une période de 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.
Nombre de souscripteurs :
13 souscripteurs
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
Un intermédiaire a reçu des honoraires de 4 000$ en espèces et 80 000 bons de souscription expirant le 19 décembre 2020, permettant de souscrire 80 000 actions ordinaires au prix d'exercice de 0,05 $ par action.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 20 juin 2019.
______________________________
GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 9, 2019:
Number of Shares:
17,777,777 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.45 per share
Warrants
None
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
Number of Shares
Fortune Future Holdings Limited
(Guogang Li and Wenlong Wang)
Y
17,777,777
Finder's Fee:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 20, 2019 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 07, 2019:
Flow-Through Shares:
Number of FT Shares:
16,590,847 flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.12 per flow through share
Non Flow-Through Shares:
Number of Non-FT Shares:
35,400,000 non flow through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per non flow through share
Number of Placees:
63 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Richard Boulay
Y
525,000
Carrie Cesarone
Y
125,000
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [8 Placees]
P
1,870,000
Finder's Fee:
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$35,150.00 cash; 351,500 warrants
PI Financial Corp.
$12,100.00 cash; 121,000 warrants
Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc.
$63,798.08 cash; 205,500 warrants
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.20
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
each warrant exercisable into one common share for a period of one year from date of issue
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
PLATO GOLD CORP. ("PGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 03, 2019:
Number of Shares:
3,500,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Number of Placees:
2 Placees
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
RENOWORKS SOFTWARE INC. ("RW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 10, 2019:
Number of Securities:
2,500,000 common share units ("Units")
Each unit comprises one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant.
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per Unit
Warrants:
1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.40 for up to 24 months following the closing date.
Number of Placees:
42 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Units
Robert Schulz
Y
172,000
Finder's Fee:
76,790 Units and 153,580 warrants ("Broker Warrants") payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
1,225 Units and 2,450 Broker Warrants payable to Raymond James Ltd.
The Broker Warrants are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.40 for a period of 24 months from the closing date.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 28, 2019 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ROCKY MOUNTAIN LIQUOR INC. ("RUM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6.45 a.m. PST, July 4, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
STAKEHOLDER GOLD CORP. ("SRC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 8, 2019 and July 3, 2019:
Number of Shares:
6,700,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
6,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,700,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
16 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Mineral Fund Advisory Pty. Ltd.
Y
300,000
(Christopher Berlet)
Khadijah Samnani
Y
25,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
