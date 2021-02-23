SMI 10’602 -0.9%  SPI 13’251 -1.1%  Dow 31’528 0.0%  DAX 13’865 -0.6%  Euro 1.0993 0.9%  EStoxx50 3’689 -0.3%  Gold 1’804 -0.3%  Bitcoin 41’160 -15.3%  Dollar 0.9052 1.0%  Öl 65.6 -0.3% 
23.02.2021 21:40:00

TSX Venture Exchange, South Atlantic Gold, C-Suite at The Open

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Douglas Meirelles, President, CEO & Director, South Atlantic Gold Inc. (TSXV: SAO), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About South Atlantic Gold Inc. (TSXV: SAO)

South Atlantic Gold Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition of mineral properties in the Americas. Its project includes the Big Kidd project which is located in the Nicola Mining Division of British Columbia, Canada. The company holds interests in the Pedra Branca project. For more information visit: https://www.southatlanticgold.com/.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

