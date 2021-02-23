TSX Venture Exchange, South Atlantic Gold, C-Suite at The Open

|
23.02.2021 21:40:00
TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Douglas Meirelles, President, CEO & Director, South Atlantic Gold Inc. (TSXV: SAO), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group.
The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.
About South Atlantic Gold Inc. (TSXV: SAO)
South Atlantic Gold Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition of mineral properties in the Americas. Its project includes the Big Kidd project which is located in the Nicola Mining Division of British Columbia, Canada. The company holds interests in the Pedra Branca project. For more information visit: https://www.southatlanticgold.com/.
Die Macht des Geldes: hat der private Anleger über die letzten Jahre mehr Macht an der Börse gewonnen? Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie wagt einen interessanten Blick auf die Geschehnisse der letzten Wochen bei BX Swiss TV. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, klärt er auf worüber Anleger sich im Klaren sein sollten beim Handel an der Börse.
