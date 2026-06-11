Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’530 0.5%  SPI 19’078 0.4%  Dow 50’699 1.6%  DAX 24’210 0.1%  Euro 0.9214 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’057 0.8%  Gold 4’152 1.9%  Bitcoin 50’498 2.7%  Dollar 0.7973 -0.3%  Öl 90.1 -5.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Roche149905998Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Novo Nordisk-Aktie: Wegovy-Zulassung in Grossbritannien - IT-Sicherheitsvorfall festgestellt
Musks nächster Coup? Warum eine Fusion der Tesla-Aktie mit SpaceX logisch erscheinen könnte
Wie viel eine Investition in Solana von vor 1 Jahr gekostet hätte
Wäre ein Investment in USD Coin von vor 1 Jahr rentabel gewesen?
Citigroup warnt vor Aluminiumknappheit: Steht die Alcoa-Aktie vor dem nächsten Kursschub?
Suche...
eToro entdecken
11.06.2026 20:14:50

TSX Up Sharply; Dollarama Shines On Strong Sales, Earnings

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market remains firmly up in positive territory Thursday afternoon, with most of the gains coming over the past half an hour thanks to hectic buying in the consumer discretionary sector, particularly at the Dollarama counter.

Materials stocks are the other major gainers. Several stocks from financials and technology sectors are also up sharply.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 34,694.37 earlier, was up 430.34 points or 1.27% at 34,581.66 a little while ago.

The Consumer Discretionary Capped Index is up nearly 4%. Dollarama is up nearly 10% on strong quarterly sales and upbeat earnings. The retailer posted net sales of C$1.85 billion in the first quarter, above forecasts of C$1.82 billion. Net earnings for the quarter came in at C$1.05 per share, exceeding expectations of C$0.99.

Gildan Activewear is gaining 4.7%, while Aritzia, Canadian Tire Corporation and Magna International are up 2.5%-3.3%. BRP Inc., and Linamar Corporation are also up with strong gains.

The Materials Capped Index is up 4.2%. Abrasilver Resource Corp., up 10%, is the biggest gainer in the index. Dpm Metals, Silvercorp Metals, Discovery Silver Corp., Iamgold, Perpetua Resources, Americas Gold & Silver Corporation, 5N Plus, Seabridge Gold, Hudbay Minerals, Torex Gold Resources, Endeavour Silver Corp. and Ero Copper are up 6%-8.5%.

Technology stocks BlackBerry, Celestica, Firan Technology, Computer Modelling, Coveo Solutions, Kinaxis and Open Text Corporation are up sharply.

Among financials stocks, Sprott is gaining 2.75%. Great-West Lifeco, Sun Life Financial, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Power Corporation of Canada, igm Financial, Bank of Montreal and Manulife Financial are up 1.3%-2%.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed Canada's building permits fell by 7.6% month-on-month to C$12.5 billion in April, reversing a 10.6% increase in the previous month. Building permits were expected to drop by 3.5% in April.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Givaudan: Eine frische Duftnote

Gleich zwei namhafte Researchhäuser haben die Givaudan-Aktie hochgestuft. Jetzt macht sich der Aromen- und Riechstoffespezialist daran, einem zähen Abwärtstrend zu entkommen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

n diesem Interview spricht @TimSchaeferMedia direkt aus New York über den bevorstehenden Börsengang von SpaceX. Die Erwartungen sind riesig, die Bewertung sorgt für Diskussionen und viele Anleger fragen sich: Ist das die nächste Jahrhundertaktie oder ein gefährlicher Hype?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

15:48 Julius Bär: 27.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) mit Lock-In auf Micron Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, QUALCOMM Inc
13:30 SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
09:48 Marktüberblick: Telekom-Werte gesucht
09:10 SMI präsentiert sich weiterhin stabil
09:03 SpaceX vor IPO: Musk plant den grössten Börsengang aller Zeiten
06:00 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Standardwerte im Korrekturmodus
05.06.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.30% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’139.35 19.80 SHSBXU
Short 14’443.69 13.60 S6EBTU
Short 14’992.24 8.74 S3PBUU
SMI-Kurs: 13’529.65 11.06.2026 17:30:08
Long 13’050.28 19.80 SKBOPU
Long 12’756.00 13.88 BSUBWU
Long 12’214.46 8.95 SBABSU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analysten schlagen Alarm: Warum Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP und andere Kryptos weiter fallen könnten
SpaceX-IPO rückt näher: Was den Börsengang besonders macht
Super Micro-Aktie bricht ein: Milliarden-Kapitalerhöhung sorgt für Verwässerungsängste
Lonza-Aktie fest: Neuer Kommunikationschef kommt von Roche
Oracle schlägt die Erwartungen und hebt Prognose an - Aktie rutscht wegen Finanzierungsvorhaben dennoch ab
Centiel-Aktie +33 Prozent: Konzern findet Partner für US-Datacenter-Markt
Weiter keine Erholung bei US-Techaktien: Warum es Marvell, AMD, Arm, NVIDIA & Co. nicht aus ihrem Kurstal schaffen
UniCredit stockt auf: Weitere Commerzbank-Aktien aufgenommen - Commerzbank-Aktie sinkt
Musks nächster Coup? Warum eine Fusion der Tesla-Aktie mit SpaceX logisch erscheinen könnte
Partners Group-Aktie fällt: Konzern sammelt für neuen Immobilienfonds

Top-Rankings

KW 23: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 23: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 23: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.