SMI 13'409 1.7%  SPI 18'484 1.5%  Dow 49'370 1.0%  DAX 24'798 1.1%  Euro 0.9205 0.5%  EStoxx50 6'008 1.0%  Gold 4'669 -4.0%  Bitcoin 61'728 3.7%  Dollar 0.7803 0.9%  Öl 66.0 -6.7% 
02.02.2026 18:17:16

TSX Up Firmly In Positive Territory; Technology, Financials Stocks Move Up

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market gained some ground in positive territory on Monday, recovering from the severe setback it suffered in the previous session. Shares from technology, financials and consumer sectors moved higher, contributing to the market's upmove.

Materials stocks found some support as metal prices recovered, but pared gains subsequently. Energy stocks traded weak.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 32,235.28 earlier in the session, was up 248.22 points or 0.78% at 32,171.74 a few minutes past noon.

Technology stocks Celestica and Shopify moved up 4% and 3.1%, respectively. Computer Modelling Group, CGI Group, Docebo, Lightspeed Commerce and Sangoma Technologies gained 1.3%-2%.

Among finanncials, Goeasy, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Brookfield Corporation, Bank of Montreal and Manulife Financial gained 2%-3%. EQB, Igm Financial, Sun Life Financial, Royal Bank of Canada, Trisura Group, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Fairfax Financial Holdings, Bank of Nova Scotia and Power Corporation of Canada also moved up sharply.

Consumer discretionary stocks Aritzia, Dollarama, Canadian Tire Corporation, BRP Inc. and Gildan Activewear, and consumer staples stocks Empire Company, Alimentation Couche-Tard, George Weston, Loblaw, Metro and Saputo gained 1.5%-3.4%.

Eldorado Gold tanked 8%. Badger Infrastructure, Tourmaline Oil Corp., Kelt Exploration, NexGen Energy, Equinox Gold, Paramount Resources, Advantage Oil & Gas, Vermilion Energy and Silvercorp Metals lost 2%-6%.

Data from S&P Global showed that its Canada Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.4 in January 2026 from 48.6 in the previous month, marking the end of an eleven-month downturn and recording a 12-month high.

Rohstoffe im Januar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Januar 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Januar 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
18:22 Forscher kritisiert zu schnelle Warnstreiks und fordert Reformen
18:07 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax fest nach kräftigen Auftaktverlusten
17:59 Lettland: Polizei ermittelt wegen Epstein-Akten
17:58 Aktien Europa Schluss: Kurse drehen kräftig ins Plus
17:53 Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax fest nach kräftigen Auftaktverlusten
17:47 US-Anleihen: Kursverluste - Robuste Industriedaten belasten
17:42 ROUNDUP: Norma plant Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Abschreibungsbedarf in Europa
17:34 TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 3. Februar 2026
17:34 WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 16. Februar 2026
17:31 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Indizes schütteln Anfangsschwäche ab