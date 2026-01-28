Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
28.01.2026 17:43:53

TSX Turns Weak After Early Gains; BoC Leaves Rates Unchanged

(RTTNews) - After a positive start and a subsequent good move up north, the Canadian market retreated and slipped into negative territory Wednesday morning, with investors digesting the Bank of Canada's monetary policy announcement, and the latest developments on the geopolitical front.

Investors looked ahead to the monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve and the post meet comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Energy and materials stocks found support thanks to higher commodity prices. Technology, healthcare, consumer discretionary, financials and industrials stocks traded weak.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 33,288.41, dropped to a low of 32,997.38 before recovering to 33,055.76, but remained in negative territory with a loss of 40.74 points or about 0.11%.

The Canadian central bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged for the second straight meeting, as widely expected. The bank's overnight rate remains at 2.25%, with the bank rate at 2.5% and the deposit rate at 2.2%.

The decision to leave rates unchanged comes as the Canadian central bank said its Governing Council determined the current policy rate remains appropriate, conditional on the economy evolving broadly in line with its outlook.

However, the BoC noted uncertainty is heightened and stressed they are prepared to respond if the outlook changes.

The BoC reiterated it remains committed to ensuring that Canadians continue to have confidence in price stability through this period of global upheaval.

The central bank projects growth of 1.1% in 2026 and 1.5% in 2027, broadly in line with its October projections.

"A key source of uncertainty is the upcoming review of the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement," the Canadian central bank said.

Energy stocks Parex Resources, Tamarack Valley Energy, Strathcona Resources, Topaz Energy, Cenovus Energy and Arc Resources gained 1 to 2%.

Among materials stocks, Aya Gold & Silver climbed 5.7%, while Ivanhoe Mines, Ngex Minerals, Eldorado Gold, Capstone Mining, Dundee Precious Metals, Agnico Eagle Mines, Wheaton Precious Metals, Ero Copper, Discovery Silver Corp., Vizsla Silver and Skeena Resoures moved up 1.4 to 2.5%.

Technology stock Dye & Durham tanked more than 10%. CGI Group and Coveo Solutions dropped by about 4.1% and 3.1%, respectively. Constellation Software lost 2.5%, while Descartes Systems Group, Computer Modelling Group and Kinaxis drifted lower by 1 to 1.6%.

Healthcare stock Curaleaf Holdings fell nearly 4%. Bausch Health Companies drifted down 0.6%.

Consumer discretionary stocks Aritzia and Gildan Activewear lost 4% and 2.8%, respectively. Magna International, Pet Valu Holdings and Brp Inc. also declined sharply.

17:20 GNW-News: Coventry erweitert sein durch Lebensversicherungen abgesichertes LILY-Finanzierungsprogramm mit neuen Asset-Backed Notes im Volumen von 750 Million...