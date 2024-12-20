TSX Snaps 6-day Losing Streak, Ends 0.76% Up

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market closed on a bright note on Friday, snapping a 6-day losing streak, after data from U.S. Commerce Department showing a slower than expected pace of acceleration by the PCE price index raised hopes for more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve next year.

Healthcare, real estate, technology, consumer discretionary, materials and utilities share were among the prominent gainers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index fell to 24,250.02 in early trades, but recovered soon and then kept moving higher to eventually settle at 24,599.48 with a gain of 185.54 points or 0.76% at 24,599.48. The index shed about 2.9% in the week.

Data from Statistics Canada showed retail sales in Canada increased 1.5% in October over the same month in the previous year.

Retail sales are expected to have remained unchanged from the previous month in November, according to flash estimate, following a 0.6% increase in October.

Healthcare stock Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) climbed more than 6%. Real estate stocks Crombie Real Estate (CRR.UN.TO), Primaris REIT (PMZ.UN.TO) and CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN.TO) gained 4.7%, 4.6% and 3.2%, respectively.

Technology stock BlackBerry (BB.TO) soared more than 23%. BlackBerry reported Q3 earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02, surpassing analyst expectations of a $0.01 loss. Revenue for the period reached $162 million, also above the consensus estimate of $146.68 million.

The company's Internet of Things (IoT) segment generated $62 million in revenue, marking a 13% year-over-year increase and beating the $58.5 million forecast.

Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) gained about 4%. Sangoma Technologies (STC.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Tecsys (TCS.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) gained 1.7 to 2.25%.

Consumer discretionary stock Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO) climbed more than 5%. Mty Food Group (MTY.TO), Linamar Corp (LNR.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Brp Inc (DOO.TO) and Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO) gained 1.5 to 2.5%.

First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), up 8%, was the biggest gainer in the Materials Index. K92 Mining (KNT.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Lundin Mining (LUN.TO) and Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO) gained 3 to 4.1%. Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Transcontinental (TCL.A.TO) and Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO) were among several other impressive gainers in the sector.

Utilities stocks Superior Plus Corp (SPB.TO), Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN.TO) and Innergex Renewable Energy (INE.TO) gained 2 to 3%.