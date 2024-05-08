Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'602 0.8%  SPI 15'477 0.7%  Dow 39'056 0.4%  DAX 18'498 0.4%  Euro 0.9760 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5'038 0.4%  Gold 2'309 -0.2%  Bitcoin 55'791 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9078 -0.1%  Öl 83.8 0.9% 
Jim Cramer: Darum wäre eine kurzfristige Leitzinssenkung der Fed gerechtfertigt
Nächste Zinssenkung im Juni? UBS-Chefökonom geht für 2024 von zwei weiteren Zinssenkungen aus
D.A. Davidson skeptisch zu Börsenliebling NVIDIA - das steckt dahinter
neon und Invesco wollen ETF-Fondssparen in der Schweiz forcieren
Rückläufiger Gewinn der Magnificent Seven: S&P 500 dürfte Kursrally 2024 dennoch fortsetzen
08.05.2024 23:55:59

TSX Snaps 5-day Winning Streak, Ends Marginally Down

(RTTNews) - After five successive days of gains, the Canadian market ended marginally down on Wednesday, recovering well after an early tumble thanks to some strong buying at select counters post mid afternoon.

The market fell sharply in early trades as technology stocks tumbled on some weak results, particularly from Shopify Inc. Utilities, consumer staples, financials and real estate stocks found support, contributing significantly to market's recovery from lower levels.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which fell nearly 250 points to 22,048.94, recovered to settle at 22,259.16, down just 31.46 points or 0.14%.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) shares tanked 18.5% after the company reported a net loss of $273.00 million for the quarter ended March 2024, compared to net profit of US$68.00 million in the year-ago quarter. NexGen Energy (NXE.TO) plunged more than 12%. The company announced that it has entered into a binding term sheet with MMCap International Inc. for the purchase of 2,702,410 pounds natural uranium concentrate for an aggregate purchase price of US$250 million.

Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO) ended 4.2% down. Methanex Corporation (MX.TO) and Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) closed lower by about 3% and 2.1%, respectively. Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) and Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO) also declined sharply.

Stella-Jones (SJ.TO) soared nearly 11% after the company reported a net income of $77 million or $1.36 per share for the first quarter of 2024, up 32% from the year-ago quarter.

Altus Group (AIF.TO) rallied 4.3%. Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) and CCL Industries (CCL.A.TO) gained 3 to 3.5%.

WSP Global (WSP.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO) and Intact Financial Corporation (IFC.TO) ended higher by 1 to 2%.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO) reported adjusted net income of $62.5 million for the first quarter, down 3% from $64.5 million a year ago. The stock gained about 0.5%.

B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) gained 2%. The company posted a net income of $48.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $102 million in the year-ago quarter.

Goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) reported a net income of $58.9 million for the first quarter, up 15% from $51.4 million in the same period of 2023. The stock climbed 3.3%.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO) gained nearly 0.5% after the company reported adjusted operating earnings of $1,817 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $1,809 million a year ago.

Invest 2024: Invest 2024: Kommt eine Zinssenkung in Europa? | BX Swiss TV

Die Schweizer Nationalbank (SNB) hat bereits im März die Zinsen gesenkt , ziehen die Europäer nach?

Die Invest 2024 verzeichnet ein Besucherwachstum, dies ist auch für Volkswirte spannend und ein guter Gradmesser, was Privatanleger interessiert.

Im Interview erläutert Dr. Thomas Gitzel, Chefökonom der VZ Bank AG, wie er die Lage bei der EZB einschätzt und ob er mit einer Zinssenkung rechnet. Auch ob es bei der FED, überhaupt zu einer Zinssenkung kommen wird oder eher Zinserhöhung, ist schwer kalkulierbar.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Invest 2024: Kommt eine Zinssenkung in Europa? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

08.05.24 The Relationship Between Elections and Volatility
08.05.24 Marktüberblick: Infineon und Zalando haussieren nach Zahlen
08.05.24 SMI macht kräftigen Satz nach oben
08.05.24 Invest 2024: Kommt eine Zinssenkung in Europa? | BX Swiss TV
08.05.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
08.05.24 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Rekordhoch im Blick
07.05.24 Julius Bär: 9.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Continental AG
07.05.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Givaudan, Roche
07.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Die Hoffnung kehrt zurück
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Massenpleiten bei Minern? Bitcoin-Rally könnte beendet sein
SMA Solar-Aktie bricht ein: Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang im ersten Quartal
DocMorris-Aktie wird abgestraft: DocMorris holt sich Finanzchef von Arbonia
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Uber-Aktie knickt ein: Uber schreibt weiter Verluste
BASF-Aktie im Aufwind: BASF gibt stillgelegte Anlagen in Deutschland ab
MDAX-Papier Lufthansa-Aktie: Diese Dividende sieht Lufthansa für Anleger vor
BMW-Aktie schwächer: Gewinnrückgang im ersten Quartal - Marge überraschend niedrig
UBS-Aktie tiefer: Moody's stuft UBS-Langfristrating hoch
Erste Schätzungen: NVIDIA legt Quartalsergebnis vor

