SMI 11'184 0.3%  SPI 14'590 0.4%  Dow 37'806 -0.3%  DAX 16'890 1.6%  Euro 0.9392 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4'564 2.2%  Gold 2'014 -0.7%  Bitcoin 34'370 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8627 -0.9%  Öl 80.3 0.7% 
Fortinet-Aktie, CyberArk-Aktie & Co.: Auf diese Cybersicherheits-Aktien setzt die Bank of America
Ausblick: Nokia stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Top-Aktien im S&P 500: Das sind die "neuen" Magnificent Seven für 2024
Microsoft-Aktie fester: Microsoft überschreitet zeitweise bei der Marktkapitalisierung 3-Billionen-Dollar-Marke
24-Stunden-Streik bei Lufthansa-Tochter Discover am Freitag
TSX Snaps 4-day Winning Streak, Ends Marginally Down

(RTTNews) - After four successive days of gains, the Canadian market ended slightly down on Wednesday, retreating after a positive start as losses in materials and healthcare sectors offset gains in energy stocks.

Investors digested the Bank of Canada's monetary policy announcement. The Canadian central bank held its key interest rate unchanged and expressed concerns about risks to the outlook for inflation.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 21,161.22 in early trades, ended the session with a loss of 8.81 points or 0.04% at 21,025.78, slightly off the day's low.

Citing the outlook for the economy and inflation, the Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged.

The Bank of Canada held its target for the overnight rate at 5%, with the bank rate at 5.25% and the deposit rate at 5%. The Canadian central bank is also continuing its policy of quantitative tightening.

The decision to leave rates unchanged comes as the Bank of Canada said its Governing Council is "still concerned about risks to the outlook for inflation, particularly the persistence in underlying inflation."

The bank expects consumer price inflation to remain close to 3% during the first half of this year before gradually easing, returning to the 2% target in 2025.

"The economy has stalled since the middle of 2023 and growth will likely remain close to zero through the first quarter of 2024," the bank said.

Among the prominent losers in the session, Quebecor Inc (QBR.A.TO) lost 6%. goeasy (GSY.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Stella-Jones Inc (SJ.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) ended lower by 2 to 4.3%.

Molson Coors Canada (TPX.B.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), RB Global (RBA.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) lost 1 to 2%.

Among the gainers, Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) climbed 5.2%. Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO) surged 4.75%. Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO) rallied 3.5%, while CCL Industries (CCL.A.TO) advanced 2.3%.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Colliers International (CIGI.TO) also ended notably higher.

24.01.24 Could 2024 Be the Year of a Goldilocks Economy?
24.01.24 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy überrascht positiv
24.01.24 Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre
24.01.24 Wie gewonnen, so zerronnen
24.01.24 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Wieder abwärts
23.01.24 Julius Bär:: 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Ferrari NV, Moncler SpA, Pernod Ricard SA
22.01.24 Bitcoin Kurs fällt auf 6-Wochen-Tief - Rutsch unter 40.000 Dollar droht
22.01.24 Höhere Frachtkosten und längere Routen
19.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adidas, Puma, Zalando
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'652.23 18.95 JDSSMU
Short 11'864.62 13.97 2VSSMU
Short 12'314.24 8.94 5DSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'184.24 24.01.2024 17:30:00
Long 10'733.33 19.78 SSQMQU
Long 10'477.82 13.63 SSOMSU
Long 10'035.52 8.87 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Top-Aktien im S&P 500: Das sind die "neuen" Magnificent Seven für 2024
Novartis-Aktie sinkt: Novartis' personalisierte Zelltherapie muss mit Warnhinweis versehen werden
Barry Callebaut-Aktie verliert: Barry Callebaut steigert Verkaufsvolumen und Umsatz
PUMA-Aktie knickt ein: PUMA durch Peso-Abwertung in Argentinien belastet - für 2024 Wachstum erwartet
Swatch-Aktie knickt dennoch ein: Umsatz und Gewinn von Swatch ziehen 2023 an - Dividende soll steigen
Tesla-Aktie nachbörslich unter Druck: Tesla erleidet Gewinneinbruch
SAP-Aktie steigt auf neues Rekordhoch: SAP verbucht Umsatzplus - Grossumbau und hohe KI-Investitionen geplant
UBS-Aktie stark: Asset-Management-Division der UBS unter neuer Leitung
Aktienempfehlung: So bewertet Bernstein Research die Siemens Energy-Aktie
Swiss Steel-Aktie springt hoch: Grossaktionär setzt weiterhin auf CEO Frank Koch - "Uneingeschränktes Vertrauen"

