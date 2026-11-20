(RTTNews) - The Canadian market shed ground on Friday and the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index looked set to record its steepest weekly drop in over four years.

Technology, materials, financials and healthcare stocks were among the major losers. Communications and consumer staples stocks moved notably higher.

A tech sell-off across the globe amid rising uncertainty about the sustainability of AI trade rubbed on the Canadian tech sector as well. Anthropic shares tanked nearly 12% today, triggering heavy selling in the tech space.

Falling precious metals prices weighed on materials stocks.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to a six-month low of 35,512.93 earlier in the session, was down 418.25 points or 1.23% at 33,610.48 a few minutes past noon.

The Information Technology Capped Index shed about 4.4%. Celestica, down 14.7%, was the biggest loser in the index. Firan Technology Group fell nearly 8% and BlackBerry drifted lower by 5.7%. Shopify, Coveo Solutions, Lightspeed Commerce, Constellation Software and Kinaxis also posted notable losses.

The Materials Capped Index fell 3.4% as stocks fell sharply after gold and silver prices tumbled 3.7% and 7%, respectively, and Copper prices dropped 2.5%.

Silvercorp Metals, Americas Gold & Silver Corporation, Montage Gold, 5N Plus, Endeavour Silver Corp., Aya Gold & Silver, Abrasilver Corp., Ssr Mining, Hudbay Minerals, Ero Copper, Lithium Americas Corp, Barrick Mining Corporation and Equinox Gold Corp. fell 5%-9%.

In the financial sector, EQB shed nearly 4%. Sprott, Brookfield Corporation, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Power Corporation of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada and Manulife Financial lost 1.7%-3%.

Among healthcare stocks, Bausch Health Companies and Curaleaf Holdings lost 4.7% and 4%, respectively.

Among the gainers, Boyd Services climbed 5.2%, while Quebecor, Thomson Reuters, BCE, Rogers Communications, Alimentation Couche-Tard, Metro, Telus, Restaurant Brands International, CGI Inc., WSP Global and Cogeco Cable moved up 2%-4%.

Loblaw Companies, George Weston, Emera Inc., Open Text Corporation, Canadian Utilities, Waste Connections, The North West Company, Empire Company, Atco, Algonquin Power & Utilities and Fortis gained 1.3%-2%.

A report from Statistics Canada said Canada's retail sales are expected to have fallen by 1.5% month over month in October, following two consecutive months of gains, according to preliminary estimates. Meanwhile, final data for September showed that retail sales growth was slightly stronger than initially estimated, at 0.8%.

Canada's retail sales rose 7.5% year over year in September, accelerating from an upwardly revised 5.6% growth in the previous period. It was the steepest annual increase in retail sales since July 2022.

A report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business showed Canada's CFIB Business Barometer long-term index, measuring 12-month business expectations, rose to 57.3 in November, the highest since August, from 51.0 in October.