SMI 11'085 -0.6%  SPI 14'559 -0.6%  Dow 34'070 -1.1%  DAX 15'572 -1.3%  Euro 0.9644 0.6%  EStoxx50 4'213 -1.5%  Gold 1'920 -0.5%  Bitcoin 24'045 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9045 0.7%  Öl 93.3 0.1% 
Trotz Aus für Niedrigzinspolitik: Institutionelle Investoren setzen weiter auf ETFs & Co.
Schockierende Zahlen Elon Musk beziffert Wertverlust von X auf 90 Prozent
Aktienmarkt-Stratege im Interview: Darum ist der Schweizer Aktienmarkt ein Bond-Proxy - Und diese Rolle spielen Dividenden
Verbraucherzentrale: Wie unsicher sind Hanf-Lebensmittel wirklich?
Kursbewegungen von Gold und Aktien prognostizieren? Diese Formeln helfen
22.09.2023 01:25:19

TSX Sheds 2.1% As Stocks Tumble On Concerns Over Inflation, Interest Rates

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market suffered one of its worst setback in recent months on Thursday as worries about, inflation, interest rates and outlook for economic growth weighed on sentiment, rendering the mood extremely bearish.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 423.07 points or 2.09% at 19,791.62, the lowest close in about four weeks.

As selling was widespread, all the sectoral indices fell. The Consumer Staples Capped Index, which dropped 0.92%, suffered the least damage. The Information Technology Capped Index, which was the worst hit, declined 3.39%.

Real Estate, Materials, Consumer Discretionary, Utilities and Industrials indices lost 2 to 2.4%, while Financials, Communication Services and Energy indices shed 1.84%, 1.79% and 1.48%, respectively. The Healthcare Index ended 1.07% down.

Rising concerns about Canadian inflation and the impact of higher interest rates on economic growth continued to hurt sentiment.

The Federal Reserve held its interest rate steady on Wednesday but said at least one more hike is likely by the end of this year. The Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank also left their rates unchanged, while Norway's Norges Bank and Sweden's Riksbank, both raised their rates by 25 basis points.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed new home prices in Canada edged up by 0.1% mom in August 2023, following a 0.1% decline in July. Year-on-year, the cost of new homes fell by 0.9% in August.

BX Morningcall – BIG PICTURE! Heute werfen Investment-Stratege François Bloch, MBA/EMBA, Börsen-Experte David Kunz und Ihr Gast Andreas Schaffner einen Blick auf das aktuelle Marktumfeld.

EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE am Donnerstagnachmittag massiv unter Druck
NVIDIA-Aktie jetzt shorten? Bernstein-Analyst warnt und spricht von "Verschwörungstheorien" in sozialen Medien
Fed-Falken belasten: Dow geht leichter aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst nach überraschendem SNB-Entscheid etwas tiefer -- DAX verliert schlussendlich -- Letztlich Verluste an Asiens Börsen
SNB überrascht die Märkte: Leitzins unverändert - Neue Initiative für Liquiditätsgewährung für Banken vorgestellt
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
UBS-Aktie verliert: Dreijahres-Strategieplan der UBS für Februar geplant
Lonza-Aktie mit klaren Verlusten: Lonza bekräftigt im Vorfeld des Kapitalmarkttages den Ausblick
Krypto-ETFs in der Planung: Darum raten Krypto-Experten zu Ether statt Bitcoin
Roche-Aktie gibt ab: Roche-Tochter Genentech offenbar mit Erfolg vor US-Berufungsgericht
Franken nach Zinsentscheid unter Druck - die Gründe

