SMI 12'834 0.0%  SPI 17'653 0.1%  Dow 47'711 0.6%  DAX 23'837 0.3%  Euro 0.9322 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5'668 0.3%  Gold 4'205 1.1%  Bitcoin 73'257 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8037 -0.2%  Öl 63.4 0.0% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
November 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
NVIDIA-Aktie & Co.: CFRA nennt zehn Tech-Favoriten für 2026 - KI bleibt grösster Wachstumstreiber
HENSOLDT-Aktie leichter: Personalvorstand scheidet krankheitsbedingt aus
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: E-Autobauer verschärft Entkopplung von China - Zulieferer müssen alternative Standorte nutzen
Stadler-Aktie höher: Rekurs gegen SBB-Auftrag an Siemens eingelegt
28.11.2025 18:03:54

TSX Scales New Record High As Strong GDP Data, Fed Rate Hopes Lift Sentiment

(RTTNews) - Canadian stock market's benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed to a new record high Friday morning, riding on strong gains in materials and energy sectors thanks to firm commodity prices. Data showing stronger than expected GDP growth in the third quarter is also aiding sentiment.

Although stocks from the rest of the sectors are turning in a mixed performance with several counters seeing lackluster activity, the undertone remains positive thanks to rising optimism about an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 155.13 points or 0.5% at 31,351.84 a few minutes before noon. The index touched a new high of 31,359.47.

The Canadian GDP rose by 0.6% on quarter in the third quarter of 2025, following a revised 0.5% contraction in the previous period, data from Statistics Canada showed. On an annualized basis, the Canadian GDP grew by 2.6%, rebounding sharply from a revised 1.8% decline in Q2 and well above expectations of a 0.5% rise.

The Canadian GDP contracted by 0.3% from the previous month in October of 2025, according to a flash estimate.

Canada's government posted a budget deficit of CAD 5.0 billion in September 2025, compared with a deficit of CAD 3.2 billion in September 2024, according to a report from the Department of Finance.

The Materials Capped Index climbed 2%. Endeavour Silver Corp, Discovery Silver Corp, First Majestic Silver Corp and Aya Gold & Silver surged 12 to 14%.

Pan American Silver Corp., New Gold, Ero Copper, Skeena Resources, Novagold, G Mining Ventures, Seabridge Gold, First Quantum Minerals and Kinross Gold Corp were among the other prominent gainers.

The Energy Capped Index moved up 1.1%. Vermilion Energy surged 6%, Kelt Exploration, Birchcliff Energy, Ces Energy Solutions, Tourmaline Oil Corp. and Athabasca Oil Corp gained 2.5 to 4%.

Canadian National Railway, Enerflex, Premium Brands, Celestica, Spin Master Corp., and Cogeco Cable were the other impressive gainers.

Extendicare, Computer Modelling, Gildan Activewear, Mattr Corp., Bombardier and Power of Canada were some of the laggards this morning.

17:06 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Bachem, DocMorris
07:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Gelingt der Ausbruch?
27.11.25 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (85%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
27.11.25 SMI kratzt an 7-Monats-Hoch
26.11.25 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
26.11.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’363.51 19.74 QIUBSU
Short 13’639.62 13.80 SRNBXU
Short 14’156.74 8.82 SW7BIU
SMI-Kurs: 12’833.96 28.11.2025 17:31:51
Long 12’306.09 19.44 S5YBIU
Long 12’044.51 13.95 SZ8B6U
Long 11’521.05 8.91 SK0BIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Reges Treiben im Portfolio: Diese Titel hielt der Gates Foundation Trust im 3. Quartal 2025
NVIDIA-Aktie als KI-Branchenprimus - Microsofts AI-Chef warnt vor Extrem-Szenarien
HENSOLDT-Aktie leichter: Personalvorstand scheidet krankheitsbedingt aus
PUMA-Aktie hebt ab: Fila-Mutter Anta könnte für deutsche Sportartikelhersteller bieten
Grosse Käufe von Alphabet- und Meta-Aktien: Cathie Wood baut KI-Strategie um:
Bitcoin überwindet die Marke von 91'000 US-Dollar - Erholung setzt sich fort
Diese US-Aktien dominierten im dritten Quartal 2025 im Portfolio der Commerzbank
Stadler-Aktie höher: Rekurs gegen SBB-Auftrag an Siemens eingelegt
Sika-Aktie kaum verändert: Sika bestätigt Strategie und Wachstumsziele für 2028

November 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der November 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich d ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im November 2025
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 48/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
18:10 Aktien Europa Schluss: EuroStoxx beendet starke Woche moderat im Plus
18:05 US-Anleihen: Kursverluste
18:04 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax legt etwas weiter zu - Starke Wochenbilanz
17:59 GESAMT-ROUNDUP 3: Rente, Autos, Bauen: Koalition verkündet Kompromisse
17:58 Juso-Chef Türmer: Kein Generationenkonflikt bei Rente
17:44 Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax legt etwas weiter zu - Starke Wochenbilanz
17:43 Deutsche Anleihen: Leichte Kursverluste
17:36 GNW-News: Squawka veröffentlicht Moneyball-Index: Rangliste bewertet, wie erfolgreich Premier League-Vereine Transferausgaben in Ergebnisse auf dem Spielfeld...
17:34 WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 12. Dezember 2025
17:34 TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 1. Dezember 2025