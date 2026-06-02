TSX Rises To New Record High; Energy, Financials Stocks Move Up

(RTTNews) - After opening slightly down, the Canadian market climbed higher on Tuesday and the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index hit a new all-time high, lifted by strong gains in energy, financials and materials sectors.

Despite continued uncertainty about the situation in the Middle East, the mood in the market remained fairly positive. Iran is reviewing a US-backed proposal aimed at ending the conflict between the two countries, with diplomatic efforts continuing amid a prolonged deadlock, according to Iranian news agency Mehr.

While U.S. President Donald Trump said he asked both Israel and Hezbollah to halt hostilities, the Israelian Prim Minister Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's description of the discussions was somewhat limited.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to a new record high of 35,081.06, was up 309.45 points or 0.89% at 25,044.34 a little while ago.

Energy stocks Kelt Exploration, Enerflex and Birchcliff Energy climbed 4.5%, 4% and 3.7%, respectively. Cenovus Energy, Parex Resources, Ces Energy Solutions, Headwater Exploration, Whitecap Resources, Topaz Energy, Freehold Royalties and Imperial Oil gained 1.5%-3%.

Among materials stocks, Lithium Americas Corp. and Discovery Silver Corp jumped 7% and 6%, respectively. First Quantum Minerals, Ngex Minerals, 5N Plus, Montage Gold Corp., Lundin Mining, Silvercorp Metals, Skeena Resources and Aya Gold & Silver gained 3%-5%.

In the financials sector, Fairfax Financial Holdings, Sun Life Financial, Bank of Nova Scotia and Manulife Financial gained 2%-3%. Bank of Montreal, Power Corporation of Canada, IA Financial Corporation, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada also posted strong gains.