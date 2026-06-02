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02.06.2026 18:39:22
TSX Rises To New Record High; Energy, Financials Stocks Move Up
(RTTNews) - After opening slightly down, the Canadian market climbed higher on Tuesday and the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index hit a new all-time high, lifted by strong gains in energy, financials and materials sectors.
Despite continued uncertainty about the situation in the Middle East, the mood in the market remained fairly positive. Iran is reviewing a US-backed proposal aimed at ending the conflict between the two countries, with diplomatic efforts continuing amid a prolonged deadlock, according to Iranian news agency Mehr.
While U.S. President Donald Trump said he asked both Israel and Hezbollah to halt hostilities, the Israelian Prim Minister Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's description of the discussions was somewhat limited.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to a new record high of 35,081.06, was up 309.45 points or 0.89% at 25,044.34 a little while ago.
Energy stocks Kelt Exploration, Enerflex and Birchcliff Energy climbed 4.5%, 4% and 3.7%, respectively. Cenovus Energy, Parex Resources, Ces Energy Solutions, Headwater Exploration, Whitecap Resources, Topaz Energy, Freehold Royalties and Imperial Oil gained 1.5%-3%.
Among materials stocks, Lithium Americas Corp. and Discovery Silver Corp jumped 7% and 6%, respectively. First Quantum Minerals, Ngex Minerals, 5N Plus, Montage Gold Corp., Lundin Mining, Silvercorp Metals, Skeena Resources and Aya Gold & Silver gained 3%-5%.
In the financials sector, Fairfax Financial Holdings, Sun Life Financial, Bank of Nova Scotia and Manulife Financial gained 2%-3%. Bank of Montreal, Power Corporation of Canada, IA Financial Corporation, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada also posted strong gains.
Trading Signals: Holcim: Baustoffriese meldet sich zurück
Holcim hat an der Börse lange nicht geglänzt, doch zuletzt meldete sich die Aktie eindrucksvoll zurück. Nach dem Sprung über wichtige charttechnische Marken rückt sogar das Rekordhoch wieder näher. Auch operativ zeigt sich der Baustoffkonzern robuster als erwartet, sodass die Aktie neue Schubkraft bekommen könnte.Weiterlesen!
Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
In diesem Interview sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer direkt aus New York über die sogenannten „Magnificent 7“ – also die grossen Tech-Giganten wie Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Tesla oder NVIDIA. Nach dem riesigen KI-Hype der letzten Jahre stellt sich die Frage: Sind die Aktien noch attraktiv oder bereits zu teuer?
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI letztlich stabil -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag wenig bewegt. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden auch am zweiten Handelstag der Woche keine gemeinsame Richtung.