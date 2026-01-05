|
05.01.2026 20:06:11
TSX Rises To New High; Materials Stocks Jump As Precious Metals Rally
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up firmly in positive territory Monday afternoon, led by strong gains in materials, real estate and financials sectors.
Materials stocks are up as precious metal prices soared on safe haven demand following the U.S. capturing Venezuelean leader Nicolás Maduro over the weekend.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to a new record high of 32,313.11, was up 410.14 points or 1.3% at 32,293.51 a little while ago.
The Materials Capped Index is up 4.5% as metal prices surged higher. Gold futures gained nearly 3%, Silver futures jumped 7.5% and copper futures rallied 5.1%.
Endeavour Silver Corp., up nearly 11%, tops the gainers list. Novagold, Perpetua Resources, First Majestic Silver Corp., Ngex Minerals, Lundin Mining Corp., Capstone Mining, Methanex Corp., Fortuna Mines, Seabridge Gold and Equinox Gold are up 6 to 9%.
Real estate stocks CDN Apartment, Kiliam Apartment, Primaris, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment, Colliers International Group, Dream Industrial, Northwest Healthcare, FirstService Corp., H&R Real Estate and CT Real Estate are up 2 to 5%.
In the financials sector, Trisura Group, Sprott, Brookfield Corporation, Igm Financial, Onex Corp., Power Corporation of Canada, Brookfield Asset Management, IA Financial Corp., and Manulife Financial are gaining 2 to 5.6%.
Energy stocks Cenovus Energy, Parex Resources, Canadian Natural Resources, Vermilion Energy, Baytex Energy, Trican Well Service, Kelt Exploration, Whitecap Resources, Paramount Resources and Arc Resources lost 3 to 5.7%.
Celestica, Intefor, Tilray, Boralex, Dollarama, Kinaxis, Fortis, TransAlta, Nutrien, Canadian Utilities and Canadian Pacific Railway are among the major losers from other sectors.
Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr
Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?
David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.
Im Video geht es um:
📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?
Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.
👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX mit neuem Rekordschluss -- Dow mit neuer Bestmarke - Techwerte legen zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend weit im Plus
Der heimische Leitindex gab im Montagshandel ab. Der DAX zeigte sich in Rekordlaune. Die US-Börsen verbuchen zum Wochenstart Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag weitgehend deutliche Gewinne eingefahren.