SMI 12’078 -0.4%  SPI 16’118 -0.3%  Dow 42’454 -0.1%  DAX 19’211 -0.2%  Euro 0.9365 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4’970 -0.3%  Gold 2’630 0.8%  Bitcoin 51’333 -1.6%  Dollar 0.8563 -0.5%  Öl 79.3 3.3% 
Stifel-Experte warnt: US-Markt könnte kräftig einbrechen
NVIDIA greift zu: Diese Unternehmen hat der KI-Gewinner in diesem Jahr bereits übernommen
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Newslage zu: NVIDIA, Bayer und SAP
LUKB-Aktie im Abwärtssog: Luzerner Kantonalbank geht in die Offensive
Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels zurück
10.10.2024 23:55:15

TSX Rises To New High As Energy, Materials Stocks Post Strong Gains

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market climbed to a new record high on Thursday, lifted by gains in energy and materials sectors. The mood remained positive amid continued optimism about interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, although prospects of a 50-basis point cut dimmed after data showed a bigger than expected increase in U.S. consumer price inflation in the month of September.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 24,134.87 after opening with a negative gap of nearly 50 points at 24,176.40, climbed to a new high at 24,315.49 before settling at 24,302.26 with a gain of 77.36 points or 0.32%.

The Energy Capped Index climbed 2.22%. Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), International Petroleum Corp (IPCO.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) and Arc Resources (ARX.TO) gaomed 2 to 3%.

The Materials Capped Index surged 2.14%. K92 Mining Inc (KNT.TO) soared nearly 17%. Orla Mining (OLA.TO), Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), Calibre Mining (CXB.TO) and Iamgold (IMG.TO) climbed 7 to 9.4%. Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), First Majestic Silver Corp (AG.TO), Aya Gold & Silver (AYA.TO), Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), Kinross Gold (K.TO) and MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO) were among the other major gainers in the materials sector.

Data from the Labor Department showed that its consumer price index rose by 0.2% in September, matching the increase seen in August. Economists had expected consumer prices to inch up by 0.1%.

The report also said core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, climbed by 0.3% for the second consecutive month. Core prices were expected to rise by 0.2%.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the annual rate of consumer price growth slowed to 2.4% in September from 2.5% in August. Economists had expected the pace of price growth to slow to 2.3%. The annual rate of core consumer price growth accelerated to 3.3% in September from 3.2% in August, while economists had expected the pace of growth to remain unchanged.

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’572.43 19.97 ZFSSMU
Short 12’853.61 13.57 0RSSMU
Short 13’313.18 8.92 UKGBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’077.76 10.10.2024 17:31:20
Long 11’603.08 19.80 UGWSFU
Long 11’319.42 13.50 UBSGVU
Long 10’859.59 8.95 SSQMQU
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) am Donnerstagnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
BMW-Aktie fällt: BMW verzeichnet im dritten Quartal zweistelligen Absatzeinbruch
Givaudan-Aktie profitiert: Givaudan setzt deutlichen Wachstumskurs im dritten Quartal fort
Nach US-Inflationszahlen: Leichte Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI & DAX fallen letztlich zurück -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Kuros-Aktie rutscht dennoch ab: Kuros bleibt auch nach 9 Monaten auf Wachstumskurs
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA reagiert am Nachmittag positiv
Rio Tinto kauft Arcadium Lithium: Milliardenschwerer Übernahme-Deal - Arcadium-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch
Stifel-Experte warnt: US-Markt könnte kräftig einbrechen
Tesla-Aktie vor Robotaxi-Event mit Verlusten

