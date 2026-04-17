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17.04.2026 18:37:14

TSX Rises To 7-week High As Re-opening Of Strait Of Hormuz Lifts Sentiment

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved higher on Friday, lifting the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index to its highest level since March 2, as investors reacted to news that Iran has declared the Strait of Hormuz completely open to commercial traffic on the heels of the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

In a post on Truth Social, U.S. President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz is "completely open and ready for business" but said the U.S. will continue its blockade of Iranian ports until a final peace agreement is reached.

Following the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices plummeted with the WTI crude futures falling to $80.56 a barrel. At $82.82, the futures contract was down as much as 12.5% a little while ago.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 368.94 points or 1.08% at 34,421.17 about half an hour past noon.

Oil's plunge took a heavy toll of energy stocks, pushing the Energy Capped index down by over 7%.

Materials, consumer discretionary, technology, financials and industrials stocks moved up sharply. Several stocks from healthcare, real estate and consumer staples sectors too posted strong gains.

Novagold Resources soared nearly 11%. Seabridge Gold, Magna International, BRP Inc., Fortuna Silver Mines, Equinox Gold, Pan American Silver Corp, Wheaton Precious Metals, Hudbay Minerals, Aritzia, Gildan Activewear and Torex Gold Resources gained 5%-8%.

Finning International, Real Matters, Kinross Gold, Martinrea International, Air Canada, Cargojet, TFI International, Boyd Services, Agnico Eagle Mines, Shopify, Celestica, Bombardier, EQB, BlackBerry and Linamar Corporation also moved up sharply.

Vermilion Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Kelt Exploration, Nutrien, Methanex, Suncor Energy, Precision Drilling, Whitecap Resources, Imperial Oil, Paramount Resources, Arc Resources and Tourmaline Oil Corporation lost 3%-10%.

In economic news, a report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business showed Canada's CFIB Business Barometer long-term index, which tracks 12-month forward expectations for business performance, increased to 58.5 in April 2026, after falling sharply to a downwardly revised 55.7 in March. The short-term optimism index, based on the 3-month outlook, also posted a modest gain, rising by about 1 point to 55.4.

Housing starts in Canada fell by 6% to five-month low in March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 235,900, contrasting with market expectations that it would rise further to 255,000.

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Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Diese Aktien & Themen stehen im Fokus:

Tech-Giganten unter Druck
– Microsoft: Rücksetzer trotz starker Marktposition – Chance durch niedrigere Bewertung?
– SAP: KI als Risiko für das Geschäftsmodell?
– Oracle: Deutlicher Kursverlust bei gleichzeitig attraktiver Bewertung
– Meta Platforms: Hohe KI-Investitionen & neue Monetarisierungsmöglichkeiten (z. B. WhatsApp)

️ Konsum & Marken unter Druck
– Nike: Sinkende Nachfrage, steigende Konkurrenz aber starke Marke
– Amazon: Hohe Investitionen drücken Gewinne langfristig trotzdem spannend?

Weitere Value-Kandidaten
– PayPal: Stark gefallen – Turnaround möglich?
– Constellation Software: Hidden Champion mit einzigartigem Geschäftsmodell

Das grosse Thema:
Viele dieser Unternehmen investieren massiv in KI, Cloud und Zukunftstechnologien, was kurzfristig die Gewinne belastet, aber langfristig enorme Chancen bieten kann.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

17:40 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
10:39 Anleger halten sich zurück
09:20 SG-Marktüberblick: 17.04.2026
06:09 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Gelingt der Ausbruch?
05:22 Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
16.04.26 Giganten unter Druck: United Airlines prüft Übernahme von American Airlines
16.04.26 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’877.71 19.96 B94SVU
Short 14’159.92 13.87 B0PS9U
Short 14’698.11 8.84 S1MBTU
SMI-Kurs: 13’426.72 17.04.2026 17:31:42
Long 12’816.26 19.96 SJYBLU
Long 12’531.42 13.94 S33BNU
Long 11’989.25 8.90 SNLBQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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