SMI 12'018 0.1%  SPI 15'998 0.3%  Dow 39'308 -0.1%  DAX 18'375 1.2%  Euro 0.9727 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'966 1.2%  Gold 2'356 1.2%  Bitcoin 54'304 -3.1%  Dollar 0.9016 -0.2%  Öl 87.1 0.5% 
Donald Trump wird Krypto-Befürworter: Sichert er sich so die Stimmen von Krypto-Fans?
Marktexperte Ed Yardeni: Darum kommt es zu keiner Rezession in den USA
Umfangreiche Pläne: Ypsomed auf dem Weg zur 10-Milliarden-Dollar-Firma
Suze Orman warnt: Später Einstieg in die Börse kostet junge Menschen Hunderttausende
Gefahr weiterer Verluste bei NVIDIA: Mögliche Konsequenzen für den Markt
03.07.2024 23:48:23

TSX Rises To 4-week High On Widespread Buying

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market rose to a four-week high on Wednesday thanks to strong buying in the materials, utilities, industrials and financials sectors.

Data showing a smaller than expected increase in U.S. private sector employment, and an unexpected drop in service sector activity raised hopes the Fed will cut interest rate in September.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 269.87 points or 1.23% at 22,223.67, the highest close since June 6.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Dayforce (DAY.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) and Stantec (STN.TO) climbed 3.2 to 4%.

WSP Global (WSP.TO), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), ONEX Corporation (ONEX.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) gained 2.4 to 3%.

Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Intact Financial Corporation (IFC.TO), Waste Connections (WCN.TO), CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP.UN.TO) and Algonquin Power (AQN.TO) also posted strong gains.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed the nation recorded a trade deficit of 1926.90 C$ Million in May. Canadian exports were down 2.6% to C$ 62.4 billion in May, from C$ 64.1 billion the previous month. Imports dropped 1.6% to C$ 64.4 billion in May from C$ 65.4 billion in April.

Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch

Wie identifiziert und bewertet die Singularity Group innovationsgetriebene Unternehmen und aufstrebende Technologien und nutzt deren Potential für zukünftige Investitionen?

Diese und viele weitere spannende Fragen rund um technologische Trends und Innovationen beantwortet Evelyne Pflugi, CEO und Co-Founder der Singularity Group, im heutigen BX Morningcall mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Was braucht eine Aktie, um durch den Innovation Score der Singularity Group Berücksichtigung zu finden.

Trifft dies zu auf?
💻 Nvidia
💊 Eli Lilly &
💊 Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

