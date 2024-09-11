Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’923 -0.4%  SPI 15’855 -0.3%  Dow 40’862 0.3%  DAX 18’330 0.4%  Euro 0.9386 0.6%  EStoxx50 4’764 0.4%  Gold 2’512 -0.2%  Bitcoin 48’908 0.2%  Dollar 0.8521 0.6%  Öl 70.7 1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Kuros32581411Mercedes-Benz Group945657Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Roche-Aktie: Roche stellt erste Daten zu Fettsenker CT-996 vor
Ausblick: Adobe gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Nach Kurseinbruch: Vermögen von NVIDIA-CEO Huang fällt unter die 100-Milliarden-Dollar-Marke
Gold, Aktien, Kryptos: So investiert US-Präsidentschaftskandidat Donald Trump sein Vermögen
ZKB-Marke Swisscanto steigt in boomendes ETF-Geschäft ein
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

11.09.2024 23:47:05

TSX Rises Nearly 1%, Ends At 2-week High

(RTTNews) - After struggling for support till around noon, Canadian stocks climbed higher and lifted the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index to a near 2-week high on Wednesday. The mood in the market turned a bit bullish amid easing concerns about inflation in the U.S.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 208.08 points or 0.9% at 23,211.17.

Consumer discretionary and technology stocks posted strong gains, contributing substantially to market's rise. Several stocks from industrials, healthcare, financials and utilities sectors too closed on a firm note.

The Consumer Discretionary Capped Index climbed 3.67%. Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) rallied 8.2%. Dollarama reported Wednesday that net earnings for the second quarter increased to $285.94 million or $1.02 per share from $245.76 million or $0.86 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Brp Inc (DOO.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) gained 4.6% and 3.25%, respectively. Mty Food Group (MTY.TO) gained 2.2%, while Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Canadian Tire Corp (CTC.A.TO), Linamar Corp (LNR.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) and Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO) ended higher by 1.2 to 1.7%.

The Information Technology Capped Index gained 1.59%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) climbed 4.65% and Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) ended nearly 4% up. Quarterhill (QTRH.TO), Computer Modelling (CMG.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO) and Sylogist (SYZ.TO) gained 1 to 3.2%.

Among other major gainers, First Majestic Silver Corp (AG.TO) and First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) jumped 7.5% and 6.6%, respectively. Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) climbed 5.8%. TFI International (TFII.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), TerraVest Industries (TVK.TO) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO) closed higher by 2 to 2.6%. Cargojet (CJT.TO) ended nearly 2% up.

Data from the Labor Department showed U.S. consumer price index rose by 0.2% in August, matching the uptick seen in July as well as economist estimates.

However, core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, climbed by 0.3% in August after rising by 0.2% in July. Economists had expected core prices to rise by another 0.2%.

The Federal Reserve is still likely to lower interest rates next week, but the bigger than expected increase by core consumer prices is seen as reducing the chances the central bank lowers rates by 50 basis points.

Following the report, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is indicating an 83% chance of a quarter point rate cut and just a 17% percent chance of a half-point rate cut.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 mit Sparkojote (Thomas B. Kovacs) | Börsentag Zürich 2024 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

Im heutigen 🎙️ Interview zum Thema Schweizer Blue Chips sprechen Thomas B. Kovacs @Sparkojote und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss über Schweizer Aktien, die Schweiz als Standort für Unternehmen und den Schweizer Franken. Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über Probleme in der Pharma- und Chip-Branche und welche sonstigen Branchen spannend sein könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 mit Sparkojote (Thomas B. Kovacs) | Börsentag Zürich 2024 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge

Inside Trading & Investment

11.09.24 Soaking up the T-Bill Spill: Using Treasury Bill Futures to Hedge Rate Cuts
11.09.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Zinssenkungen
11.09.24 Marktüberblick: Autosektor unter Druck
11.09.24 SMI schlägt sich wacker
11.09.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Wieder abwärts
10.09.24 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swiss Market® Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
10.09.24 US-Wahlen: der Showdown geht weiter
10.09.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Logitech, VAT Group
10.09.24 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗽𝘀 mit Sparkojote (Thomas B. Kovacs) | Börsentag Zürich 2024 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’400.00 18.55
Short 12’662.42 13.51 YXSSMU
Short 13’108.45 8.77 2MSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’922.91 11.09.2024 17:30:27
Long 11’480.00 19.39
Long 11’220.00 13.18
Long 10’700.00 8.97
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Enttäuschender Umsatz bei GameStop: GameStop-Aktie sackt zweistellig ab
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: SMI letztlich tiefer -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus -- Dow Jones konnte Verluste hinter sich lassen -- Nikkei, Hang Seng und Co. schliessen mit Verlusten
Q2 2024: In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Jeremy Grantham investiert
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Viele Neuerungen: In diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
Novartis Aktie News: Novartis am Vormittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) am Mittwochvormittag mit Aufschlag
Diese Aktien befinden sich im Depot des Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust (Q2 2024)
Inflationsdaten: US-Verbraucherpreise rückläufig - Kernrate aber erneut auf hohem Niveau
Gründer muss dreistelligen Millionenbetrag an Nikola zahlen - Nikola-Aktie kommt dennoch nicht auf die Beine

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten