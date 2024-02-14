|
14.02.2024 23:26:38
TSX Rises 1.5% As Stocks Rebound On Bargain Hunting
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a buoyant note on Wednesday, with stocks rebounding from previous session's losses, thanks to hectic bargain hunting. Positive lead from U.S. and European markets helped as well.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 304.43 points or 1.48% at 20,889.40.
Technology, industrials and consumer staples shares rose sharply. Several stocks from real estate, financials, consumer discretionary, utilities and healthcare sectors also posted strong gains. Materials stocks closed mixed, while energy stocks failed to find support as oil prices dropped.
The Information Technology Capped Index climbed more than 3%. Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) soared 19.4%, and Bitfarms Ltd (BITF.TO) zoomed 15.5%. Sylogist (SYZ.TO) surged 5.8%, while Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Computer Modelling (CMG.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Dye & Durham (DND.TO) and Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) gained 3 to 4.2%.
In the industrials sector, Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) rallied 6.2%. Toromont Industries (TIH.TO) gained 5.4%, while Waste Connections (WCN.TO), Russel Metals (RUS.TO), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO) and Air Canada (AC.TO) surged 3.2 to 4.7%.
Consumer staples stock Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO) advanced more than 4.5%. Metro Inc (MRU.TO), George Weston (WN.TO) and Loblaw (L.TO) gained 2 to 2.3%.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN.TO), the top gainer in the real estate sector, climbed 4.7%. Killam Apartment (KMP.UN.TO), Riocan Real Estate (REI.UN.TO) and Choice Properties (CHP.UN.TO) gained 3 to 3.3%.
Among financials shares, goeasy (GSY.TO) climbed 8%. Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Onex Corp (ONEX.TO), EQB Inc (EQB.TO), Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) gained 1.8 to 2.75%.
CAE Inc (CAE.TO) tanked nearly 10% after the company reported a drop in third-quarter operating income. The company reported operating income of $121.6 million for the third quarter, down from $142.1 million in the year ago quarter.
On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed car registrations in Canada dropped to 128,193 units in December from 143,723 units in November.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL? | BX Swiss TV
In unserem zweiwöchentlichen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredaktor und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street, greifen wir aktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens auf. In dieser Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über das aktuelle Marktgeschehen. Unter anderem darüber, ob wir bereits vor der nächsten Bankenkrise stehen und wie die Situation in den USA aussieht. Zudem sprechen die beiden über verschiedene Öl- und Bankaktien, die derzeit im Fokus stehen.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI beendet letzten Handelstag der Woche freundlich -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekord im Plus -- US-Börsen schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street war am letzten Tag der Handelswoche Verkaufsdruck auszumachen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}