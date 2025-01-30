Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
DeepSeek schockt die Krypto-Märkte: Ist das eine Einstiegschance?
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Tesla bringt neues Modell im 1 Hj. 2025 - Aktien unter Buchwert: 1&1
Ausblick: Samsung öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Novartis legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Nach turbulentem Jahresauftakt: Warum die Bullen den Markt 2025 dominieren könnten
31.01.2025 00:34:32

TSX Rises 1.3%, Posts Record Closing High

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market climbed to a record high on Thursday, lifted by strong gains in technology and materials sectors. While encouraging earnings from a few big name U.S. tech companies triggered heavy buying in the tech space, firm metal prices pushed up materials shares.

Healthcare, utilities, real estate and industrials stocks were the other major gainers.

Investors digested U.S. and European economic data, and the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a solid gain of 334.95 points or 1.31% at 25,808.25. The index scaled a fresh record high of 25,875.61 in the session.

The Information Technology Capped index climbed 3.45%. Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) soared nearly 14.5%. Celestica reported solid Q4 earnings and even raised its 2025 outlook due to demand in the data center and AI segments.

Sangoma Technologies (STC.TO) rallied 5.5%. CGI Group (GIB.A.TO), Bitfarms (BITF.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO) and Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) gained 2 to 4.1%.

The Materials Capped Index gained 3.44%. Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO) soared 9.25%, First Majestic Silver Corp (AG.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PASS.TO) and MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO) gained 7 to 8.1%.

First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Seabridge Gold (SEA.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO) and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) also closed sharply higher.

Healthcare stock Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) climbed 7.3%. Transalta Corp (TA.TO), up 6.2%, was the top gainer in the real estate sector. Industrials stocks Waste Connections (WCN.TO) and Finning International (FTT.TO) closed up 3.4% and 2.3%, respectively.

HR&R Real Estate (HR.UN.TO), Granite Real Estate (GRT.UN.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO) and Northwest Healthcare Prop (NWH.UN.TO) were among the major gainers in the real estate sector.

Data from Statistics Canada said average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees in Canada rose by 5% year-on-year to $1,285.91 in November 2024, the most in five months, following an upwardly revised 4.2% growth in October.

A report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business said the CFIB business barometer long-term index in Canada, which tracks 12-month business outlooks, fell to 54.6 in January 2025, from a score of 56.4 recorded in December 2024.

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Meyer Burger-Aktie stabil: Meyer Burger verkauft Neuenburger Tochtergesellschaft Pasan
BASF Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei BASF am Mittag zu
Microsoft-Aktie verliert trotzdem: Microsoft-Gewinn besser als erwartet
Amazon-Aktie in Rot: Amazon Prime sieht sich in Deutschland mit Sammelklage konfrontiert
Zinsentscheid: EZB lockert Zinsen
BYD Aktie News: BYD am Nachmittag fester
Tesla-Aktie gewinnt dennoch: Tesla-Bilanz enttäuscht Anleger
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
BASF Aktie News: BASF am Vormittag im Aufwind

KW 4: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

