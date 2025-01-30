|
31.01.2025 00:34:32
TSX Rises 1.3%, Posts Record Closing High
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market climbed to a record high on Thursday, lifted by strong gains in technology and materials sectors. While encouraging earnings from a few big name U.S. tech companies triggered heavy buying in the tech space, firm metal prices pushed up materials shares.
Healthcare, utilities, real estate and industrials stocks were the other major gainers.
Investors digested U.S. and European economic data, and the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a solid gain of 334.95 points or 1.31% at 25,808.25. The index scaled a fresh record high of 25,875.61 in the session.
The Information Technology Capped index climbed 3.45%. Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) soared nearly 14.5%. Celestica reported solid Q4 earnings and even raised its 2025 outlook due to demand in the data center and AI segments.
Sangoma Technologies (STC.TO) rallied 5.5%. CGI Group (GIB.A.TO), Bitfarms (BITF.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO) and Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) gained 2 to 4.1%.
The Materials Capped Index gained 3.44%. Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO) soared 9.25%, First Majestic Silver Corp (AG.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PASS.TO) and MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO) gained 7 to 8.1%.
First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Seabridge Gold (SEA.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO) and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) also closed sharply higher.
Healthcare stock Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) climbed 7.3%. Transalta Corp (TA.TO), up 6.2%, was the top gainer in the real estate sector. Industrials stocks Waste Connections (WCN.TO) and Finning International (FTT.TO) closed up 3.4% and 2.3%, respectively.
HR&R Real Estate (HR.UN.TO), Granite Real Estate (GRT.UN.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO) and Northwest Healthcare Prop (NWH.UN.TO) were among the major gainers in the real estate sector.
Data from Statistics Canada said average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees in Canada rose by 5% year-on-year to $1,285.91 in November 2024, the most in five months, following an upwardly revised 4.2% growth in October.
A report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business said the CFIB business barometer long-term index in Canada, which tracks 12-month business outlooks, fell to 54.6 in January 2025, from a score of 56.4 recorded in December 2024.
DeepSeek: KI-Branche unter Druck – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
🚨🚨🚨 China schlägt Nvidia: Billig-KI schockt die Tech-Welt und lässt Aktien taumeln! 🤔
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über das kürzlich erschienene DeepSeek und welche Auswirkungen die künstliche Intelligenz diese Woche auf die Märkte hatte. Welche Hintergründe hat DeepSeek, wie sieht die langfristige Entwicklung in der Branche aus und warum ist Europa praktisch von der Entwicklung abgehängt?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|29.01.25
|Schroders: Podcast: Alles, was Sie über die Kreislaufwirtschaft wissen müssen, aber nicht zu fragen wagten
|28.01.25
|Schroders: Podcast: Was steht für 2025 an?
|27.01.25
|Schroders: Die zwei wichtigsten Risiken für Anleger
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: Wall Street im Plus -- SMI schliesst in Grün -- DAX beendet Handel nach Rekordhoch fester -- Tokio letztlich mit leichten Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete am Donnerstag erneut Gewinne. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte mit positiven Vorzeichen und erreichte eine neue Bestmarke. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich fester. Die Börse in Japan präsentierte sich im Donnerstagshandel fester.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}