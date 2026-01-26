Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Ausblick: Logitech vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Welche Folgen neue Kühltechnologien für den KI-Markt haben
Zwischentief nach Options-Freigabe: Was bedeutet das für die DroneShield-Aktie?
Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS im Anlegerfokus: Rheinmetall und OHB schielen auf Bundeswehr-"Starlink" - OHB +35%
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: HSBC sieht nach Auslieferungsdaten weiter Risiken
26.01.2026 18:24:07

TSX Retreats After Hitting New Record High

(RTTNews) - After opening modestly higher and moving further up, the Canadian market pared some gains subsequently, but remained in positive territory a little past noon on Monday, thanks to gains in materials and technology sectors.

Healthcare, consumer discretionary, consumer staples and communications stocks shed ground, resulting in the market's fall from higher levels.

Concerns about trade following U.S. President Donald Trump's threat that his administration would impose a 100% tariff on Canada weighed on sentiment.

Meanwhile, investors looked ahead to the monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve, due on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to a new record high of 33,428.44, dropped to 33,262.96, but remained in positive territory, gaining 117.98 points or 0.36%.

The Materials Capped Index climbed 3.3% as several stocks from the sector surged, riding on firm metal prices. Eldorado Gold jumped 8.4%, First Majestic Silver rallied 8% and Aya Gold & Silver soared 7.7%.

Orla Mining, Centerra Gold, Silvercorp Metals, Wesdome Gold Mines, Ivanhoe Mines, Endeavour Silver Corp., Vizsla Silver Corp., Equinox Gold Corp., Skeena Resources, Taseko Mines and Ero Copper moved up 5 to 6.3%.

Technology stocks Coveo Solutions, Celestica, Constellation Software, Tecsys., Descartes Systems Group and Computer Modelling Group gained 1.2 to 3%.

Bombardier Inc., Ag Growth International, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty, North West Company, Cogeco Inc., Alimentation Couche-Tard, Restaurant Brands International, Aritzia, ATS Corporation, CAE Inc., Rogers Communications, WSP Global and CCL Industries lost 1.3 to 4%.

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Zum Jahresauftakt 2026 meldet sich Tim Schäfer wie gewohnt mit aktuellen Einschätzungen aus den USA. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz von BX Swiss TV spricht er über politische und wirtschaftliche Brennpunkte, die die Märkte prägen – allen voran die Entwicklungen rund um Donald Trump, Venezuela und den Ölmarkt.

Themen dieser Ausgabe:

Maduro-Festnahme: Chaos oder Schachzug?
Gewinner: Chevron im Fokus, Exxon setzt auf Guyana
Was machen BP und Shell?
Grönland-Zölle: Druckmittel oder Show?
US-Stimmung & Midterms: was droht politisch?
Fed & Zinsen: kommt die Senkung?
KI, Inflation, Davos: die grossen 2026-Themen

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

12:18 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Zollfrieden, Goldrausch und Fed im Fokus
09:41 Marktüberblick: Yen wertet auf – Gold erstmals über 5.000 USD
09:29 Befeuern KI und E-Autos ein Atomenergie-Comeback?
08:56 Erholung bereits wieder verpufft
23.01.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Biontech, Moderna
22.01.26 Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
22.01.26 Julius Bär: 12.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, Societe Generale SA
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
CSG-Aktie nach starkem Börsenstart: Anleger greifen am zweiten Handelstag zeitweise weiter zu
Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS im Anlegerfokus: Rheinmetall und OHB schielen auf Bundeswehr-"Starlink" - OHB +35%
Zwischentief nach Options-Freigabe: Was bedeutet das für die DroneShield-Aktie?
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Welche Folgen neue Kühltechnologien für den KI-Markt haben
SMI beendet Handel stabil -- DAX schliesst etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend in Rot
Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS: Bei diesen Rüstungsaktie sehen Analysten 2026 das höchste Potenzial
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Neuer CEO Greg Abel erhält deutlich höhere Bezüge als Warren Buffett
EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose 2026: Richtungsentscheidung naht, Bitcoin Hyper sammelt Momentum

KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
18:24 ROUNDUP: Trump entsendet Ex-ICE-Leiter Homan nach Minnesota
18:20 Bundesbeamte in Minnesota - Gericht prüft Rechtmäßigkeit
18:20 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Anleger vorsichtig - Big-Tech-Zahlen, US-Politik
18:16 Presse: EU und Indien verkünden Abschluss der Freihandelsgespräche
18:15 US-Anleihen legen etwas zu
18:01 Aktien Europa Schluss: Anleger vorsichtig - Big-Tech-Zahlen und US-Politik
18:00 Rutte warnt EU vor strengen Auflagen für Ukraine-Darlehen
17:59 ROUNDUP: SPD will Digitalsteuer für große Plattformen vorantreiben
17:59 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax verharrt unter 25.000 Punkten
17:58 KORREKTUR/Erstmals über sechs Milliarden: Ligen mit Rekordumsatz