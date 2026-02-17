Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’753 0.7%  SPI 18’961 0.7%  Dow 49’403 -0.2%  DAX 24’998 0.8%  Euro 0.9130 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’022 0.7%  Gold 4’865 -2.6%  Bitcoin 51’819 -2.4%  Dollar 0.7711 0.2%  Öl 67.2 -2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
JETZT LIVE: Der Preis ist das Ergebnis - so liest du Volumen und Orderflow richtig
Tesla-Aktie vor neuem Impuls? Musk stellt Serienproduktion des Semi 2026 in Aussicht
DF Deutsche Forfait-Aktie vorübergehend +140%: Was steckt hinter der Kursexplosion?
NVIDIA-Aktie nicht auf der Liste: Morgan Stanley setzt auf neun andere KI-Favoriten
Rheinmetall-Aktie sinkt: Schweden bestellt Waffensysteme
Suche...
eToro entdecken
17.02.2026 18:48:17

TSX Remains Firmly Down Despite Softer-than-expected Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - Despite coming well off its early low, the Canadian market remains firmly down in negative territory a little past noon on Tuesday, with stocks from materials and energy sectors continuing to struggle for support.

Weak precious metals triggered heavy selling the materials sector and hurt the market despite data showing softer than expected consumer price inflation.

Canada's inflation rate dropped a bit to 2.3% in January 2026 from 2.4% in December 2025, data from Statistics Canada showed. Core consumer prices in Canada increased 2.6% in January of 2026 over the same month in the previous year, after coming in at 2.8% in December.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tumbled to 32,537.12 in early trades, losing nearly 450 points in the process, was down 271.04 points or 0.81% at 32,802.67 a little while ago.

The Materials Capped Index is down 3.2%. Ssr Mining, Aya Gold & Silver, Fi rst Majestic Silver,Capstone Mining and Fortuna Mines are down more than 7%. Discovery Silver Corp., Vizsla Silver Corp., Silvercorp Metals, Ivanhoe Mines, OceanaGold, Endeavour Silver Corp., Aris Gold Corporation, Skeena Resources and Eldorado Gold are down 5%-7%.

The Energy Capped Index is down 1.4%. Imperial Oil is declining 3% and Advantage Oil & Gas is down 2.5%. Suncor Energy, Cenovus Energy, Vermilion Energy, Baytex Energy, Parex Resources, Canadian Natural Resources, Whitecap Resources, Tourmaline Oil Corp., International Petroleum Corporation and Paramount Resources are down with sharp to moderate losses.

Industrials stocks Bombardier Inc., Mda Ltd., and Brookfield Business Partners are up 6.5%, 5.2% and 4%, respectively. AtkinsRealis, Aecon Group, WSP Global, Exchange Income, Ats Corp., and Cargojet are down 2%-3.4%.

Utilities stocks Brookfield Renewable Partners, Hydro One, Emera Inc., and Canadian Utilities are gaining 1%-2.2%.

Real estate stocks Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, Northwest Healthcare, First Capital and Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust are gaining 2%-2.5%, while consumer staples stocks North West Company, Metro, Loblaw and Empire Company are up 0.5%-1.5%.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Ausgabe von BX Swiss TV sprechen David Kunz und Tim Schäfer über ein besonders spannendes Thema für langfristige Anleger: Dividendenkönige – also Unternehmen, die ihre Dividende seit mindestens 50 Jahren jährlich steigern!

Was erwartet euch in dieser Folge?
✔️ Definition: Was macht eine Aktie zum Dividendenkönig?
✔️ Stabile Klassiker wie Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble oder Colgate-Palmolive
✔️ Kontroverse Top-Performer wie Altria – die „beste Aktie der letzten 100 Jahre“
✔️ Unbekannter Star: Federal Realty Investment Trust
✔️ Target – ein Dividendenkönig in der Krise
✔️ Chancen in der Schwäche: Value-Investing bei Qualitätsaktien

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

14:26 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, SGS SA
12:59 Wie Japan den Franken beeinflussen könnte
10:27 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Nestlé, Roche, Swisscom
09:12 SMI-Höhenflug hält an
07:08 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Rekordjagd geht weiter
16.02.26 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse gesucht
16.02.26 Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’282.41 19.65 S7DB8U
Short 14’576.64 13.79 S21BUU
Short 15’141.67 8.75 S7ZBRU
SMI-Kurs: 13’752.84 17.02.2026 17:31:24
Long 13’169.71 19.79 SIJB0U
Long 12’859.02 13.66 SSQBNU
Long 12’306.16 8.81 SK3BMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie sinkt: Schweden bestellt Waffensysteme
Siemens Energy-Aktie im Rallymodus? RBC sieht weiteres Potenzial dank starkem Cashflow
Nestlé-Aktie im Plus: Konzern lanciert "Nestlé Vital" - BLV prüft Vorgehen bei Säuglingsmilch-Fall
Analyse: UBS AG vergibt Buy an Siemens-Aktie
ALSO-Aktie bricht dennoch zweistellig ein: Deutlich höheres EBITDA und mehr Dividende
Siemens Energy-Aktie erhält von Deutsche Bank AG Bewertung: Buy
Krypto-Markt schwächelt: Warum Profis bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple jetzt nachkaufen
SMI nach Rekordjagd fester -- DAX fällt letztlich zurück -- Wall Street bleibt wegen Feiertag geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneins - Feiertag in Shanghai
Amazon-Aktie im freien Fall: Was hinter dem historischen Kurssturz steckt
SMI nach neuem Rekord weiter stark -- DAX nach Richtungssuche schliesslich stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich - Feiertag in Shanghai

Top-Rankings

KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 7: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 7: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
19:01 Nach Störung - Auskunftssysteme der Bahn laufen wieder stabil
18:54 Russland droht mit Kriegsmarine zum Schutz seines Seehandels
18:51 AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Bayer mit Kurssprung - Sammelvergleich in US-Krebsklagen
18:33 KORREKTUR/ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax mit gedrehter Wall Street höher
18:28 'Bestimmte Gruppen' von BVB-Fans in Bergamo ausgeschlossen
18:26 Aktien Wien Schluss: Leitindex ATX schließt mit halbem Prozent Gewinn
18:22 Dürr verdient mehr als anvisiert - Aktie steigt
18:19 ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays belässt Unilever auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 6000 Pence
18:18 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax zieht mit gedrehter Wall Street spät an
18:12 GNW-News: CGTN: Frühlingsfest-Gala 2026: Ein kulturelles Highlight für die chinesische Bevölkerung