Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’169 -0.8%  SPI 16’195 -0.7%  Dow 42’925 0.0%  DAX 19’422 -0.2%  Euro 0.9348 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’939 0.0%  Gold 2’749 1.1%  Bitcoin 58’401 0.1%  Dollar 0.8654 -0.1%  Öl 75.6 2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Partners Group2460882Kuros32581411Holcim1221405
Top News
Gewinner in Inflationszeiten: Die Top-Aktien im S&P 500
Ausblick: Temenos präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Deutsche Bank stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Iberdrola SA mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: 3M verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

22.10.2024 23:51:56

TSX Recovers From Early Setback, Settles Flat

(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent drop to lower levels, the Canadian market recovered gradually on Tuesday and eventually settled marginally down. The mood was cautious with investors awaiting the Canadian central bank's interest rate decision on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 6.63 points or 0.03% at 24,716.70. The index, which dropped to 24,565.21 in early trades, briefly moved into positive territory, rising to 24,724.53 in the closing minutes.

Healthcare and materials stocks moved higher. Consumer discretionary and utilities stocks were a bit weak, while shares from the rest of the sectors turned in a mixed performance.

Healthcare stock Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) gained about 7.3%. Seabridge Gold (SEA.TO), up 6%, was the biggest gainer in the Materials index. Sandstorm Gold (SSL.TO) climbed 5.7%. Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), First Majestic Silver (AG.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM.TO) and Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO) gained 3 to 5%.

Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) climbed 2.2 to 2.5%. Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) gained nearly 1.5%.

Dye & Durham (DND.TO) soared 9.5% after the company responded to a media report that its is exploring a sale after receiving takeover interest. The company said in a statement that it has "expanded the scope of its previously commenced strategic review process to consider additional opportunities to enhance shareholder value that may include, but are not limited to, a sale of the company, merger, divestiture of assets, or other strategic transactions."

Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), George Weston (WN.TO) and TFI International (TFII.TO) posted moderate gains.

goeasy (GSY.TO) ended down 9.4%. BRP Inc (DOO.TO) closed lower by 7.6%. Toromont Industries (TIH.TO), Stantec Inc (STN.TO), Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) also closed notably lower.

Thomson Reuters (TRI) ended 0.7% down. The company has acquired Materia, a US-based startup that specializes in the development of an agentic AI assistant for the tax, audit and accounting profession.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed industrial producer prices in Canada fell by 0.6% over a month in September, following a revised 0.9% decline in the prior period. On yearly basis, producer prices fell by 0.9% in September, after a 0.2% rise in the prior month.

Meanwhile, the raw materials price index in Canada dropped 3.1% month-over-month in September following an upwardly revised 3% fall in August. Year-on-year, prices of raw materials declined 8.8%, the largest year-over-year decrease since July 2023.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ Intesa SanPaolo
✅ Allison Transmission

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

22.10.24 Julius Bär: 18.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf DocMorris AG
22.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Sandoz, Swisscom
22.10.24 AIRily Capital Efficient
22.10.24 UBS Logo US-Wahlen: Wie positionieren sich Anleger richtig?
22.10.24 SMI mit verhaltenem Wochenauftakt
22.10.24 Marktüberblick: Anleiherenditen im Aufwind
21.10.24 Banken-Krimi: Übernimmt die UniCredit die Commerzbank?
16.10.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’668.28 19.30 SSCM8U
Short 12’906.50 13.82 UMBS6U
Short 13’382.29 8.94 U80SSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’169.25 22.10.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’620.26 18.43 UEYS7U
Long 11’395.60 13.82 UBSY9U
Long 10’926.17 8.97 SSRMMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) tendiert am Dienstagnachmittag auf rotem Terrain
Ausblick: Tesla präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Swiss Steel-Aktien stürzen ab nach Meldungen über Finanzierungsengpässe
Mehr Potenzial als NVIDIA? Diese KI-Aktie könnte langfristig stärker wachsen
Molecular Partners-Aktie zieht an: Molecular Partners und Orano stärken Partnerschaft
Logitech-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Logitech wächst im zweiten Quartal 2024/25 und erhöht Ausblick
Bei Trump-Sieg: Was den Aktienmärkten und der globalen Wirtschaft bevorstehen könnte
Berichtssaison im Fokus: US-Börsen schliessen mit kleinem Plus -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Nikkei schliesst klar in Rot

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten