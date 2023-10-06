Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'838 0.5%  SPI 14'163 0.3%  Dow 33'408 0.9%  DAX 15'230 1.1%  Euro 0.9640 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'144 1.1%  Gold 1'832 0.6%  Bitcoin 25'576 2.2%  Dollar 0.9100 0.0%  Öl 84.4 0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Novartis1200526Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405Novo Nordisk129508879Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Idorsia36346343
Top News
Superreiche vermeiden diese Fehler beim Investieren
KW 40: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Wasserstofftechnologien: Elektrolyseur-Markt könnte auf mehrere Milliarden US-Dollar anwachsen
Amazons Alexa könnte zukünftig kostenpflichtig sein
Börsen, Indizes, Aktien & Co.: Jim Cramer erklärt Anlegern das Marktgeschehen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

06.10.2023 23:32:29

TSX Recovers After Weak Start, Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market tumbled Friday morning amid concerns about the outlook for interest rates after data showed a much larger than expected addition of jobs in the month of September. But stocks recovered gradually and eventually ended the day's session on a firm note.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which fell to 18,907.62 early on in the session, rallied to 19,283.77 and finally ended with a gain of 108.26 points or 0.57% at 19,246.07. The index shed about 1.5% in the week.

The Canadian market will remain closed on Monday for Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Energy, materials and technology stocks posted strong gains, contributing significantly to market's rally today.

Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corporation (TOU.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO) and Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) gained 2.3 to 4%.

Molson Coors Canada Inc (TPX.B.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) and West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) were among the major losers in the session.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the Canadian economy created 63,800 jobs in September, the highest in eight months, more than three times the expected addition. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate remained unchanged for the third consecutive period at 5.5% in September, the highest since January 2022.

In the U.S., non-farm payroll employment shot up by 336,000 jobs in September compared to economist estimates for an increase of about 170,000 jobs, the Labor Department data showed. The report also showed notable upward revisions to job growth in the two previous months.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Hier die grosse Diskussionsrunde zum Thema: Unsicherheiten, Zinsen, Inflation & Entwicklungschancen mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia ); B. Kovacs ( @Sparkojote ), Lisa Osada ( @Aktiengram ), Robert Halver ( @roberthalver9787 ) und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram

Inside Trading & Investment

06.10.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nordex, Siemens Energy
06.10.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 06.10.2023
06.10.23 SMI um Stabilität bemüht
06.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Korrektur gestoppt?
05.10.23 Julius Bär: 14.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
04.10.23 Am 6. Oktober, 9:00 Uhr - Ferrari 328 GTS, 2.074Km bei Splint Invest! Potenzial: +9,0% p.a.
04.10.23 Sandoz Spin-Off ging über die Bühne
04.10.23 Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge mit Robert Halver, Tim Schäfer, Sparkojoten & Aktiengram
29.09.23 Börse Aktuell – Zaghafte Entspannungssignale
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'186.48 19.61 SSFMFU
Short 11'425.79 13.65 3VSSMU
Short 11'866.30 8.73 NMSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'837.59 06.10.2023 17:31:05
Long 10'309.84 19.61 EHSSMU
Long 10'101.96 13.65 3SSMZU
Long 9'629.58 8.59 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Barry Callebaut-, Lindt- und Nestlé-Aktien geben klar nach: Sektorschwäche sorgt für Kursverluste
Nestlé Aktie News: Nestlé büsst am Freitagvormittag ein
Nach starken US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- SMI und DAX gehen nach volatiler Sitzung mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende uneinig
UBS-Aktie knapp im Plus: UBS ernennt neue Führungsspitze für Vermögensverwaltungsgeschäft im Nahen Osten
Bitcoin-Experiment in El Salvador: Das ist der Stand nach zwei Jahren
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger knickt am Nachmittag ein
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Freitagmittag mit Verlusten
US-Dollar gewinnt an Stärke - und könnte zum Problem für den US-Aktienmarkt werden
Nestlé Aktie News: Nestlé tendiert am Mittag auf rotem Terrain
Stadler Rail-Aktie knickt ein: Zahlenenttäuschung bei Alstom belastet Stadler Rail-Kurs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach starken US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- SMI und DAX gehen nach volatiler Sitzung mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende uneinig

Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt wechselten am Freitag mehrfach das Vorzeichen, gingen letztlich aber oberhalb der Nulllinie ins Wochenende. Die US-Börsen drehten am Freitag in die Gewinnzone. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes entwickelten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit