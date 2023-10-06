|
06.10.2023 23:32:29
TSX Recovers After Weak Start, Ends On Firm Note
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market tumbled Friday morning amid concerns about the outlook for interest rates after data showed a much larger than expected addition of jobs in the month of September. But stocks recovered gradually and eventually ended the day's session on a firm note.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which fell to 18,907.62 early on in the session, rallied to 19,283.77 and finally ended with a gain of 108.26 points or 0.57% at 19,246.07. The index shed about 1.5% in the week.
The Canadian market will remain closed on Monday for Thanksgiving Day holiday.
Energy, materials and technology stocks posted strong gains, contributing significantly to market's rally today.
Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corporation (TOU.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO) and Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) gained 2.3 to 4%.
Molson Coors Canada Inc (TPX.B.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) and West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) were among the major losers in the session.
Data from Statistics Canada showed the Canadian economy created 63,800 jobs in September, the highest in eight months, more than three times the expected addition. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate remained unchanged for the third consecutive period at 5.5% in September, the highest since January 2022.
In the U.S., non-farm payroll employment shot up by 336,000 jobs in September compared to economist estimates for an increase of about 170,000 jobs, the Labor Department data showed. The report also showed notable upward revisions to job growth in the two previous months.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2023 – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss Bloggerlounge
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.
Hier die grosse Diskussionsrunde zum Thema: Unsicherheiten, Zinsen, Inflation & Entwicklungschancen mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia ); B. Kovacs ( @Sparkojote ), Lisa Osada ( @Aktiengram ), Robert Halver ( @roberthalver9787 ) und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach starken US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- SMI und DAX gehen nach volatiler Sitzung mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende uneinig
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt wechselten am Freitag mehrfach das Vorzeichen, gingen letztlich aber oberhalb der Nulllinie ins Wochenende. Die US-Börsen drehten am Freitag in die Gewinnzone. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes entwickelten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}