Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’343.7000 0.5%  SPI 20’156 0.4%  Dow 52’376 -0.3%  DAX 24’831 -0.3%  Euro 0.9233 -0.2%  EStoxx50 6’231 -0.8%  Gold 4’015.6 1.1%  Bitcoin 51’149 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8072 -0.2%  Öl 87.5 3.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Roche149905998ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Washington stützt: Bank of America hebt den Daumen für Coinbase-Aktie
SpaceX-Aktie vor dem Kollabs? Darum warnt Börsenexperte Jeremy Grantham vor einem Crash
KW 29: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Planung des ETF-Portfolios: Verschiedene Simulationen unter der Lupe
Deutsche Telekom landet WM-Erfolg: Aktie führt den DAX an
Suche...
eToro entdecken
17.07.2026 18:18:18

TSX Recovers After Sharp Drop, Down Just Marginally At Noon

(RTTNews) - After opening notably weak and slipping further down subsequently, the Canadian market staged a good recovery Friday morning and was down just marginally a little past noon with several stocks, except those from the technology sector, finding good support at lower levels.

Worries about escalating tensions in the Middle East rendered the mood cautious. Energy stocks found decent support as oil prices climbed higher amid supply concerns.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was diwb 39.37 points or 0.11% at 35,300.78 a few minutes past noon. Earlier, the index dropped to a low of 35,034.03, losing more than 300 points in the process.

Suncor Energy, Arc Resources, Cenovus Energy, International Petroleum Corporation, Canadian Natural Resources and Imperial Oil gained 1%-2%.

Westshore Terminals, Wesdome Gold Mines, Finning International, Methanex, Extendicare, Lundin Gold, Quebecor, Toromont Industries, Bombardier, Hydro One, ATCO, Osisko Gold Royalties and Dundee Products climbed 1.5%-4%.

Docebo Inc. shares gained more than 8%. The AI powered workforce company announced that its Board of Directors has approved for a substantial issuer bid under which the company will offer to repurchase for cancellation up to $70 million of its outstanding common shares for $20.40 per common share.

Docebo expects total revenue for the second quarter to be between $68.3 million and $68.5 million, which is higher than last year's $57.1 million.

Aecon Group Inc shares are up 1.5%. The company has announced that Red River Biosolids Partners, an Aecon-led consortium with MWH Constructors and Oscar Renda Contracting, has received a C$815 million contract from the City of Winnipeg after a collaborative development phase.

Equinox Gold fell 6.5%. Ero Copper, Descartes Systems Group, Thomson Reuters, Parex Resources, Shopify, Stella-Jones, Aritzia, Ballard Power Systems, Kelt Exploration, Canfor and NovaGold Resources shed 2%-3.1%.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Sika: Konsolidierung als Chance

Das Umfeld für den Bauchemie- und Spezialmaterialkonzern ist derzeit anspruchsvoll. Doch Marktanteilsgewinne, Effizienzprogramme und die anstehenden Halbjahreszahlen könnten der zuletzt konsolidierenden Aktie neuen Schwung verleihen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: HSBC, BNP Paribas & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ HSBC
✅ BNP Paribas
✅ Swiss Life

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: HSBC, BNP Paribas & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

17:16 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 24.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ASML, Inficon Holding, Lam Research
15:06 Logo WHS Silber: Unter 57 USD droht die nächste Abwärtswelle
12:36 Schwergewichte halten SMI in der Spur
08:49 KI braucht Strom: Warum Kernenergie und SMRs wieder in den Fokus rücken
06:06 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 4‘000-Dollar-Marke weiterhin im Fokus
16.07.26 ETF Compass Halbjahresbilanz Teil 1: Die starke Entwicklung der Basis-Bausteine im 1. Halbjahr 2026 erklärt
16.07.26 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Landis+Gyr Group AG
16.07.26 Marktüberblick: Autowerte gesucht – Technologiewerte unter Druck
15.07.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: HSBC, BNP Paribas & Swiss Life mit François Bloch
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’892.70 19.95 S5CBDU
Short 15’203.52 13.99 S5ZB0U
Short 15’800.28 8.75 SCRBEU
SMI-Kurs: 14’343.70 17.07.2026 17:31:48
Long 13’731.64 19.54 S1BOXU
Long 13’424.09 13.78 STBJYU
Long 12’849.58 8.89 SRDBIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BYD-Aktie im Aufwind: Ungarns Ex-Aussenminister heuert bei chinesischem Autobauer an
BMW besetzt Personalressort neu: Dorothea von Boxberg folgt auf Ilka Horstmeier - Aktie schwächelt
BofA passt Bewertung von Rheinmetall an - Analystencheck auch für Aktien von HENSOLDT, RENK und Co.
Warnsignale: Kippt der US-Aktienboom?
Rheinmetall und Space Norway schliessen Weltraum-Bündnis - so reagieren die Rüstungsaktien von RENK, TKMS & Co.
Infineon-Aktie sinkt trotz starker TSMC-Zahlen: Wie teuer ist die Aktie wirklich?
Aktie dennoch tiefrot: Partners Group zieht im Halbjahr weitere Kundengelder an
SpaceX-Aktie vor dem Kollabs? Darum warnt Börsenexperte Jeremy Grantham vor einem Crash
SpaceX-Aktie tiefrot: Riesen-Rakete Starship muss Testflug vor Start abbrechen
Aktien Schweiz Vorbörse: SMI dank ABB im Plus erwartet

Top-Rankings

KW 29: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 29/26
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 29/26
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.