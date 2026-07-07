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07.07.2026 20:44:21

TSX Recovers After Fall From Higher Levels, Up Marginally

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market, which tumbled into negative territory after a good upmove Tuesday morning, recovered subsequently and was up slightly a little while ago with stocks turning in a mixed performance.

Energy, communications and technology stocks gained ground, while industrials stocks tumbled. A few stocks from consumer staples and utilities sectors moved notably higher.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 35,076.00 from an early high of 35,414.64, was up 55.88 points or 0.16% at 35,268.20 a little while ago.

Open Text Corporation moved up 4.3%. Thomson Reuters, Constellation Software, Paramount Resources, Shopify, Rogers Communications, Arc Resources, Baytex Energy, TransAlta, Kinaxis, Precision Drilling, Cenovus Energy, Imperial Oil, Enbridge, Whitecap Resources, CGI and Vemilion Energy gained 2.5%-3.4%.

Waste Connections, Suncor Energy, AltaGas, Telus, Bausch Health Companies, Tfi International, TransCanada, Gibson Energy and Loblaw Companies also moved up sharply.

Hudbay Minerals, Ballard Power Systems, Aecon, Silvercorp Metals, NexGen Energy, NovaGold Resources, First Quantum Minerals, Ivanhoe Mines, First Majestic Silver, Teck Resources, OceanaGold, Torex Gold Resources, Brookfield Business Partners, Equinox Gold, Iamgold, Transcontinental, Endeavour Mining and Stantec declined sharply.

In economic news, Canada posted a trade surplus of C$4.24 billion in May, picking up from an upwardly revised C$3.41 billion surplus in the previous month and above market expectations of a C$2.9 billion to mark a third consecutive positive balance of trade.

Exports rose by 0.9% to a record high of $77.1 billion, a fourth consecutive increase. Imports fell by 0.2% from the record high last month to $72.9 billion, data from Statistics Canada showed.

A report from Ivey Business School showed Canada's Ivey PMI fell to 56.2 in June from 58.2 in the previous month, missing market expectations of 59.1.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Gold: Kollektiver Irrtum?

Die Aussicht auf eine straffere US-Geldpolitik lastete in den vergangenen Monaten auf dem Goldpreis - sollte sich diese Perspektive als falsch erweisen, könnte das Edelmetall einen Rebound erleben.

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SpaceX, KI, Quantencomputing: Welche Hypes Anleger meiden sollten – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

SpaceX, künstliche Intelligenz, Tech-Aktien und Quantencomputing: Viele Börsenthemen lösen bei Privatanlegern derzeit FOMO aus. Doch wann ist ein Trend wirklich eine Investmentchance und wann nur übertriebene Euphorie?

In der aktuellen Folge von «Wall Street Live» spricht Olivia Hähnel mit Tim Schäfer über den SpaceX-Hype, FOMO bei IPOs und die Frage, warum Geduld an der Börse oft wichtiger ist als der Einstieg in den neuesten Trend. Dabei geht es um hohe Bewertungen, Tech-Konzentration im Depot, KI-Aktien wie Nvidia und Microsoft, Dividendenaktien, langfristiges Investieren und das Zukunftsthema Quantencomputing.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

SpaceX, KI, Quantencomputing: Welche Hypes Anleger meiden sollten – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

18:00 Logo WHS DAX Future Livetrading: 40 Punkte Gewinn aus der Range geholt
15:04 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Societe Generale SA
09:25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
09:16 Marktüberblick: Samsung Electronics im Fokus
08:59 Erst neues Hoch, dann Gewinnmitnahmen
05:53 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Leichter nach dem neuen Rekordhoch
06.07.26 SpaceX, KI, Quantencomputing: Welche Hypes Anleger meiden sollten – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.07.26 Gold nach starker Korrektur – im Spannungsfeld geldpolitischer Treiber
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Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’953.98 19.33 S3PBUU
Short 15’242.51 13.89 S4B3QU
Short 15’815.83 8.88 SCVB9U
SMI-Kurs: 14’360.45 07.07.2026 17:30:11
Long 13’751.53 19.20 SABE5U
Long 13’445.28 13.69 S1B6WU
Long 12’870.52 8.86 SXEBDU
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