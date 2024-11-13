Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’689 -0.2%  SPI 15’584 -0.1%  Dow 43’958 0.1%  DAX 19’003 -0.2%  Euro 0.9356 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’740 -0.1%  Gold 2’573 -1.0%  Bitcoin 79’520 2.2%  Dollar 0.8856 0.4%  Öl 72.0 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Alcon43249246Sika41879292Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Plug Power, Ballard Power & Co: Trump stellt sich gegen Clean Energy - Teilentwarnung von Aktienexperten
Ausblick: K+S präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Sicherheit versus Performance: Low-Volatility-ETFs auf dem Prüfstand
Ausblick: Grand City Properties informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: ProSiebenSat1 Media SE stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

14.11.2024 00:05:12

TSX Records New Closing High

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market posted a new record closing high on Wednesday thanks to strong buying in the technology sector. Energy stocks found some support, while materials shares drifted lower.

Expectations of more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve helped underpin sentiment.

Data from the Labor Department said the consumer price index crept up by 0.2% in October. The report also said the annual rate of consumer price growth accelerated to 2.6% in October from 2.4% a month earlier. The rate of core consumer price growth was unchanged from the previous month at 3.3%, which was also in line with estimates.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 66.01 points or 0.26% at 24,989.02. The index touched a low of 24,860.56 and a high of 25,002.96 in the session.

CAE Inc (CAE.TO) ended with a big gain of 12%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Hammond Power Solutions (HPS.A.TO), Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO), ATS Corporation (ATS.TO) and Molson Coors Canada (TPX.B.TO) gained 3 to 6%.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO) rallied more than 4% after reporting stronger than expected quarterly earnings.

Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PBH.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO) and Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) gained 1 to 2.3%.

Finning International (FTT.TO) tanked 9.1%. Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO) and Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) lost 2 to 4%.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L.TO) shares closed down 2.4%. The company reported adjusted net earnings of $767 million for the third-quarter, an increase of $48 million, or 6.7%, compared to a year ago.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) ended more than 5% down. The company reported earnings for the third quarter of 2024 were $18 million ($0.14 per basic share) compared to a loss of $4 million ($0.04 loss per basic share) last year.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ LPL Financial
✅ KKR
✅ Targa Resources

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

13.11.24 SMI stürzt ab
13.11.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
13.11.24 Marktüberblick: Berichtssaison und US-Verbraucherpreise im Fokus
13.11.24 Behind Bitcoin’s Post-Election Rally
13.11.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch
13.11.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Deutlicher Rücksetzer
12.11.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Adobe Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, SAP SE
12.11.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Holcim, Lonza, Swiss Life
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’115.14 19.05 BCZSCU
Short 12’350.00 13.85
Short 12’793.18 8.97 U4B7SU
SMI-Kurs: 11’689.25 13.11.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’139.59 19.37 SSRM9U
Long 10’905.29 14.00 SSQMSU
Long 10’416.21 8.84 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Porsche-Aktie im Minus: Porsche Holding verdient deutlich weniger
Chinas Autoindustrie: So treiben Subventionen die Aktienkurse von BYD, NIO, Geely und Co. nach oben
SMI stürzt ab
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Quartalsgewinn - Jahresziele bestätigt
SAP SE Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Mittwochvormittag vermehrt von SAP SE
Ausblick: Walt Disney mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Aktie von NVIDIA-Investment SoundHound verliert zweistellig: SoundHound schreibt nach wie vor rote Zahlen
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Mittwochnachmittag gesucht
Siemens Energy-Analyse: Buy-Bewertung von Deutsche Bank AG für Siemens Energy-Aktie

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten