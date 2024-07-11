Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’256 0.9%  SPI 16’293 0.8%  Dow 39’754 0.1%  DAX 18’535 0.7%  Euro 0.9743 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’976 0.4%  Gold 2’415 1.8%  Bitcoin 51’435 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8964 -0.3%  Öl 85.6 0.1% 
Ether-Transaktionen beschleunigen: Buterin mit neuen Vorschlägen
Small-Cap-Aktien mit Underperformance: Experte sieht dennoch Chancen für deutsche Nebenwerte
Experten: So dürfte sich Trumps Rückkehr auf die Gold- und Silberpreise auswirken
Anspannung vor US-Präsidentschaftswahl im November - Darum rät ein Finanzexperte nun zum Sparen
Ausblick: Ericsson präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
11.07.2024

TSX Rallies To New Closing High As Stocks Rise On Fed Rate Cut Hopes

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market rose to a new all-time high on Thursday thanks to sustained buying in several sectors after soft U.S. inflation data raised prospects of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.

Real estate, materials, utilities and consumer discretionary stocks were among the most prominent gainers. Scores of stocks from communications, healthcare and energy sectors also posted strong gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 193.90 points or 0.87% at 22,544.13, after hitting a record high of 22,574.65.

The Real Estate Capped Index climbed 2.53%. The Materials Capped Index, the Utilities Capped Index and the Consumer Discretionary index moved up 1.81%, 1.71% and 1.61%, respectively. The indexes mirroring the performances of stocks from consumer discretionary, communications, healthcare and energy sectors advanced 1.3 to 1.4%.

MTY Food Group Inc (MTY.TO) soared 11.1%. The company reported second-quarter net income of $27.3 million or $1.13 per diulted share, down 10% compared to net income of $30.4 million, or $1.24 per diluted share in the second quarter of the previous year.

BRP Inc (DOO.TO) rallied 5.5%. Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Dayforce (DAY.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) gained 3 to 5%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), CGI Inc (GIB.A.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) gained 1.5 to 2.7%.

The Labor Department said U.S. consumer price index slipped by 0.1% in June after coming in unchanged in May. Economists had expected consumer prices to inch up by 0.1%.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices crept up by 0.1% in June after rising by 0.2% in May. Core prices were expected to increase by another 0.2%.

The report also said the annual rate of consumer price growth slowed to 3% in June from 3.3% in May. Economists had expected the pace of price growth to decelerate to 3.1%. The annual rate of core consumer price growth also slowed to 3.3% in June from 3.4% in May. The pace of growth was expected to remain unchanged.

Inside Trading & Investment

11.07.24 UBS KeyInvest: Halbleiterindustrie - Im Seitwärtskurs zur Rendite / Anheuser-Busch InBev - Es "braut" sich was zusammen
11.07.24 Julius Bär: 12.25% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Rieter Holding AG
11.07.24 SMI in Topform
11.07.24 CME CF Cryptocurrency benchmarks: frequently asked questions
10.07.24 Kering auf dem Weg zu neuem Glanz?
09.07.24 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero unter Druck
09.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Helvetia Versicherungen, Swiss Life, Swiss Re
09.07.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
DocMorris-Aktie sackt dennoch zweistellig ab: DocMorris verzeichnet mehr Umsatz
Magnificent Seven: Drei KI-Aktien mit grossem Wachstumspotenzial bis 2030 - besser als NVIDIA?
Roche-Aktie profitiert: Roche erhält FDA-Zulassung für aufgefrischte Version von Susvimo und lanciert KI-gestütztes Diabetes-Tool
Daten offengelegt: Das verdienen Tesla-Mitarbeiter in Grünheide
Tesla-Aktie steigt elf Tage hintereinander: Bill Gross vergleicht Tesla mit einer Meme-Aktie
AMD-Aktie im Minus: NVIDIA-Konkurrent AMD übernimmt finnisches KI-Labor
UBS-Aktie im Plus: Zurückzahlung von zwei AT1-Anleihen
Krypto-Analyst zuversichtlich: Bullenzyklus von Kryptowährung Bitcoin noch lange nicht vorbei
Microsoft Aktie News: Microsoft gibt am Donnerstagnachmittag nach
Barry Callebaut-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Barry Callebaut erwirtschaftet Umsatzplus - Volumen rückläufig

