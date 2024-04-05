Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’496 -1.7%  SPI 15’155 -1.4%  Dow 38’904 0.8%  DAX 18’175 -1.2%  Euro 0.9777 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’015 -1.1%  Gold 2’329 1.7%  Bitcoin 61’015 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9019 0.1%  Öl 90.9 -0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Tesla11448018ABB1222171Swatch1225515Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
KW 14: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Karriere-Tipps von "Huffington Post" Ex-Chef-Redakteurin Arianna Huffington
Im Falle extremer Volatilität: So schützen Handelsunterbrechungen Anleger
Salesforce-CEO: Unternehmen in KI-Bereich stärker positioniert als NVIDIA
BlackRock intensiviert Bestrebungen für Ethereum-ETF: Memecoins und NFTs im Blickpunkt
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

05.04.2024 23:35:14

TSX Posts New Closing High On Widespread Buying

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a strong note on Friday, with stocks from across several sectors moving higher on sustained buying interest. The mood was quite positive right through the day's session with investors digesting the jobs data from the U.S. and Canada.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 212.59 points or 0.96% at 22,264.38 a new closing high. The index touched a new intraday high of 22,316.92. It gained about 0.43% in the week.

Materials, consumer staples, technology, energy, healthcare, consumer discretionary and real estate stocks were among the major gainers.

Newmont Corporation (NGT.TO) gained about 5.5%. Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and EQB Inc (EQB.TO) gained 2.5 to 4%.

George Weston (WN.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO) and FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) advanced 1 to 2%.

Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Lundin Mining Corporation (LUN.TO), Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO), Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) moved up sharply on strong volumes.

Data from Statistics Canada showed employment in Canada edged down by 2,200 jobs in March, following a 40,700 gain in February. Economists had expected an addition of 25,000 jobs in March.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in Canada jumped to 6.1% in March from 5.8% in the previous month. The 6.1% reading is the highest since October of 2021. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to come in at 5.9%.

Average hourly wages in Canada rose 5% in March, after rising 4.9% in the previous month.

A report from the Ivey Business School said the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index in Canada increased to 57.5 in March, up from 53.9 in February, rising for the eighth consecutive month. The figure was also the highest in a year.

The U.S. Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment spiked by 303,000 jobs in March after surging by a downwardly revised 270,000 jobs in February. Economists had expected employment to jump by 200,000 jobs compared to the addition of 275,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said the unemployment rate edged down to 3.8% in March from 3.9% in February, while economists had expected the unemployment rate to come in unchanged.

The Labor Department said the annual rate of wage growth slowed to 4.1% in March from 4.3% in February, in line with estimates.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:

❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle

Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

05.04.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Bachem, Temenos Group, VAT Group
05.04.24 Trading Dividend Uncertainty
05.04.24 Börse Aktuell – Kalte Dusche für den DAX – Fed schockt die Anleger
05.04.24 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero haussiert
05.04.24 SMI deutlich schwächer erwartet
05.04.24 Börsendebut der «Trump-Aktie»
05.04.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Leichter nach dem neuen Rekordhoch
04.04.24 Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.04.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’972.90 19.55 ZESSMU
Short 12’295.38 12.61 XSSM6U
Short 12’672.85 8.91 ASSM8U
SMI-Kurs: 11’495.79 05.04.2024 17:30:09
Long 10’940.00 19.56
Long 10’680.00 13.95
Long 10’317.22 8.91 VSSM5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie klettert: Meyer Burger-Solarkraftwerk in Freiberg soll mit Photovoltaik-Kraftwerk gerettet werden
Meyer Burger-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Kapitalerhöhung abgeschlossen
SMI und DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen in der Gewinnzone -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen im Minus - kein Handel in Shanghai
Dogecoin20 – Der mysteriöse Nachfolger von Doge?
Standard Chartered mit Mega-Prognose für Bitcoin: Diese Marke soll BTC bis 2025 erreichen
Der Kryptomarkt korrigiert kräftig, während der neue Solana Meme-Coin Slothana 6,3 Millionen Dollar einsammelt
Rheinmetall- und RENK-Aktien im Fokus: NATO-Generalsekretär will Unterstützung für Ukraine ausweiten
DAX 40-Wert Bayer-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Bayer von vor 10 Jahren verloren
RENK-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
Novartis-Aktie gefragt: Novartis--Konzern bestätigt geplante Zulassungserweiterung für Pluvicto

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit