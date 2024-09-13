Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
KW 37: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Pennystocks: Diese Risiken drohen Anlegern beim Kauf der vermeintlichen Schnäppchen
Morgan Stanleys Europa-Favoriten enthüllt
Apple vs. Huawei: KI-Kampf entbrannt!
Lithium, Kupfer & Co. stürzen ab - Ursachen im Fokus
13.09.2024 23:38:42

TSX Posts Fresh Record Closing High

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market climbed to a new all-time high on Friday, with stocks from healthcare, real estate and materials sectors contributing to the rise.

Expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week, and further reductions in the coming months helped underpin sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which hit a new intra-day high at 23,637.25, ended the day's session with a gain of 93.51 points or 0.4% at 23,568.65. The index gained 3.5% in the week.

Healthcare stocks Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) gained 3% and 3.3%, respectively. Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) climbed nearly 1.5%.

Real estate stocks Allied Properties (AP.UN.TO), Riocan Real Estate (REI.UN.TO), Northwest Healthcare (NWH.UN.TO), CDN Apartment (CAR.UN.TO) and Smartcentres Real Estate (SRU.UN.TO) gained 3 to 4.15%.

In the materials sector, New Gold (NGD.TO), Calibre Mining Corp (CXB.TO), Canfor Corp (CFP.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), First Majestic Silver Corp (AG.TO), Interfor Corp (IFP.TO), Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO), Aya Gold and Silver (AYA.TO) and Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO.TO) closed higher by 4 to 7.5%.

Among other gainers, Telesat Corporation (TSAT.TO) soared 15.4%. Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) gained about 3.1%. West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO) and Toromont Industries (TIH.TO) also ended notably higher.

Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) and Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO) lost 1 to 2.5%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed Canadian industries operated at 79.1% of their production capacity in the second quarter of 2024, up slightly from a revised 78.6% in the first quarter and above market estimates of 78.4%.

A separate data from Statistics Canada showed wholesale sales in Canada rose by 0.4% month-over-month in July 2024, contrasting with the preliminary estimate of a 1.1% drop and following a 0.6% decrease in the prior month.

«𝗘𝗧𝗙-𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗽𝗹ä𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇» 🚀 | Börsentag Zürich 2024

Warum sind ETF-Sparpläne heutzutage eine gefragte Optionen für den Vermögensaufbau? Welche Vorteile bieten ETFs gegenüber Einzelaktien oder klassischen Anlagefonds, besonders für PrivatanlegerInnen?

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. In einer Paneldiskussion würde mit Experten über das Potential für PrivatanlegerInnen von ETF Sparplänen in der Schweiz diskutiert:

🎤 Cecilia Enhoerning (DWS Group, Xtrackers Sales Switzerland),
🎤 Timo Hegnauer ( @neon_app ) und
🎤 Philippe Beguelin (Finanz und Wirtschaft News)
🎤 moderiert von Matthias Müller (BX Swiss)

Die Experten diskutieren die wichtigsten Trends, die Vorteile von ETF-Sparplänen gegenüber traditionellen Anlageformen und wie sich der Schweizer Markt in den kommenden Jahren entwickeln könnte. Zudem beleuchten sie die Rolle digitaler Plattformen und den Einfluss der Marktregulierung auf die weitere Verbreitung dieser Anlageform in der Schweiz.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Inside Trading & Investment

13.09.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Intel, Nvidia
13.09.24 Marktüberblick: Edelmetalle haussieren
13.09.24 SMI scheitert erneut an 12.000er-Marke
13.09.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Neues Allzeithoch
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
12.09.24 «𝗘𝗧𝗙-𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗽𝗹ä𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇» 🚀 | Börsentag Zürich 2024
11.09.24 Soaking up the T-Bill Spill: Using Treasury Bill Futures to Hedge Rate Cuts
11.09.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
10.09.24 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swiss Market® Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

